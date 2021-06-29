"북한 환율 하락은 '달러화'에 제동 걸렸기 때문…당국 개입 가능성도"

최근의 북한 환율 하락은 북한 경제 특유의 ‘달러화’ 현상에 제동이 걸렸기 때문이라는 미국 전문가의 분석이 나왔습니다. 국경 봉쇄에 따른 수입 감소로 미국 달러화나 중국 위안화 사용이 급감했기 때문이라는 겁니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.



워싱턴 소재 조지타운대학교의 윌리엄 브라운 교수는 28일 VOA와의 전화통화에서 김정은 북한 국무위원장 집권 후 10년 동안 북한 경제에서 두드러졌던 점은 부분적인 ‘달러화(dollarization)’ 현상이었다고 말했습니다.

북한 원화가 가장 중요한 화폐지만 미국 달러화와 중국 위안화도 자유롭게 사용하도록 사실상 허용했다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 브라운 교수] “North Korea uses a mix of won, North Korean won. I mean, that's the main currency, of course, but they've kind of freely allowed use of dollars and RMB. So there's three currencies all circulate, which means in somebody's wallet. You know you might find a bunch of won, you might find a $20 bill, or more likely probably $100 bill, and then maybe a couple of yuan, 5000, 10,000 yuan, all on the same wallet. That is, in the world, very unusual.”

이에 따라 북한 원화는 그 가치가 즉각 달러화나 위안화와 경쟁하는 구조가 만들어졌다는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 브라운 교수] “In North Korea, they immediately compete. They have to compete for the dollars and RMB. Otherwise, if they print money if they print won, they're afraid people use the one to buy dollars… And this has been going on for 10 years, a very complicated monetary system.”

브라운 교수는 이런 상황이 10년 동안 계속되면서 복잡한 통화 체계 구축으로 이어졌다고 말했습니다.

신종 코로나바이러스 발병으로 중국에서 모든 수입이 멈추면서 갑자기 북한의 무역 수지 적자가 사라지게 됐을 것이라고 브라운 교수는 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브라운 교수] “By closing the border, they stop all imports from China, suddenly their trade deficit disappears. And in fact, they probably have a little bit of a surplus on the current account price. You're still getting some remittances, and they're still doing some secret trade whatever you know, so they might be even have an inflow of foreign currency since the virus to stay close to the border, that would have helped stabilize the won. More and more dollars coming in, know that no dollars leaving anymore, because they're not buying.”

이런 가운데 밀무역 등을 통해 북한으로의 외화 유입은 이어졌을 것이며, 외화는 들어오는데 수입을 하지 않아 외화가 나가지 않는 현상이 일어났을 수 있다는 겁니다.

브라운 교수는 그에 따라 북한 내 달러화나 위안화의 가치가 떨어지면서 북한 원화의 가치가 상대적으로 오르는 결과로 이어졌을 수 있다고 설명했습니다.

트로이 스탠거론 한미경제연구소(KEI) 선임국장 역시 북한 원화 가치 상승의 배경으로 북한이 국경 봉쇄를 통해 스스로를 세계로부터 격리시킨 것을 꼽았습니다.

[녹취: 스탠거론 국장] “So, what I think we're seeing going on right now is that because of the border closure, largely speaking, North Korea has shut itself off in the world. Under these circumstances which are different than normal times, what we're seeing is that there is less and less use for the dollar or the RMB in North Korea, because there's no longer access to purchase goods on a regular basis from overseas. While those currencies are used internally, at the same time, North Korea has taken steps to try and pull foreign currency off of the domestic market.”

보통 때와는 다른 경제적 환경에서 외국에서 정기적으로 물품을 사들일 수 없기 때문에 달러화나 위안화의 사용이 줄어들고 있다는 겁니다.

동시에 북한 당국이 국내 시장에서 외화 거래를 없애기 위한 조치를 단계적으로 취하고 있는 것도 영향을 미쳤을 것으로 스탠거론 국장은 분석했습니다.

[녹취: 스탠거론 국장] “And so, what it looks like is happening is that the value of holding currency relative to the North Korean won is decreasing because of its lack of utility now within both the international exchange side of the equation, and potentially domestic usage as well.”

이 때문에 국제 외환 시장 측면에서나 잠재적인 국내적 이용에 있어서 달러화나 위안화가 북한 원화 보다 상대적으로 가치가 떨어졌다는 겁니다.

브래들리 뱁슨 전 세계은행 고문은 지난해 10월과 최근 두 차례에 걸쳐 북한 환율이 크게 변동했다는 점에 주목하며, 북한 내 물가 상승과는 다른 문제이기는 하지만 서로 연관이 있는 문제라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 뱁슨 전 고문] “There was one last October, and then there's been quite a bit of volatility recently. That's, I think it's different from the inflation issue but it's related in that. I think there were some mixed messages coming from the leadership about whether they're going to reopen the border and how soon.”

그러면서 환율 변동이 크게 일어났던 때는 국경 재개방 시기와 관련해 북한 당국으로부터 엇갈리는 신호가 나왔을 때라고 설명했습니다.

뱁슨 전 고문은 한두 달 전 북한 당국이 무역 허가서를 발급하기 시작했기 때문에 사람들은 외화를 빌려 국경 너머에서 물건을 사들일 준비를 하며 이를 위해 비싼 이자를 지불하고 있었을 것이라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 뱁슨 전 고문] “There were some signals when they started allowing people to get trade certificates, a month or two ago, and a lot of the traders went out and they borrowed foreign exchange so that they could they could buy stuff in across the border. And they were paying pretty high interest rates for that apparently, and then there was another message that came later they said ‘oh by the way, we're not going to open it up that soon,’ and everybody was sitting on expensive loans and they had to sell the forex currency so they didn't rack up a big debt.”

하지만 나중에 ‘국경을 곧바로 열지는 않을 것’이라는 당국의 메시지를 받은 후에는 비싼 이자를 지불하며 외화를 사들인 사람들이 빚더미에 앉지 않기 위해 외화를 도로 팔았을 것이란 겁니다.

브라운 교수는 북한 경제의 ‘달러화’ 현상은 북한 정부의 재정을 압박했을 것이라며, 이는 북한에서 신용을 창출해내기가 어렵다는 뜻이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브라운 교수] “This dollarization issue is strangling their government budgets. What it basically means is they can't create credit. They can't print money, they can't lend money, they can't sell bonds. And so that means it's very hard, they can't give money to North Korean companies to invest.”

북한이 원화를 더 찍어내지도 못하고 대출해 주지도 못하며 채권을 팔지도 못한다는 겁니다.

브라운 교수는 이는 북한 당국이 북한 기업들에게 투자를 하도록 돈을 줄 수 없다는 뜻이라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 브라운 교수] “And now Kim is struggling with the idea of how to get investment. And to do that he probably has smart people around him saying, ‘we got to get rid of these dollars, so we can control our own money supply.’”

브라운 교수는 김정은 위원장의 고민이 투자 확대일 것이라면서, 그의 측근들은 달러를 시장에서 제거해야 통화 공급을 통제할 수 있을 것이라는 결론에 도달했을 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.