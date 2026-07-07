[심층: 북한 핵 확장 2] 핵물질 증산에 커지는 북한 핵무기고…“연간 10기 생산 역량”

북한이 새 핵물질 생산공장을 공개하면서, 쟁점은 실제 핵무기고 확대 가능성으로 옮겨가고 있습니다. 전문가들은 핵물질 생산능력 확대가 곧바로 핵탄두 수를 의미하지는 않지만, 북한 핵무기고의 규모와 구성에 영향을 줄 수 있다고 지적합니다.

북한이 약 60기의 핵탄두를 조립했을 가능성이 있고, 보유 핵물질 기준으로는 최소 90기까지 생산할 수 있다는 분석이 나옵니다.

스톡홀름국제평화연구소(SIPRI)는 2026년 연감에서 이 같은 추정치를 내놨습니다. SIPRI의 비탈리 페드첸코 대량살상무기 프로그램 선임연구원은 VOA에 “이 수치는 공개된 탄두 숫자가 아니라 핵분열물질 보유량을 토대로 한 추정”이라며, SIPRI는 북한이 보유한 모든 핵물질이 이미 무기로 전환됐다고 보지 않는다고 설명했습니다.

[비탈리 페드첸코 / SIPRI 대량살상무기 프로그램 선임연구원] “SIPRI’s 2026 estimate is that North Korea has probably assembled around 60 warheads and that it possesses enough fissile material to potentially produce at least 90 warheads in total. These figures are not derived from any disclosed warhead count but are estimated from fissile-material accounting. The estimate of assembled warheads (60) is set deliberately below the material-based ‘ceiling’ of 90 warheads, because SIPRI does not assume that all available material has been turned into weapons.”

이 추정에는 고농축우라늄 재고라는 큰 변수가 있습니다. 페드첸코 연구원은 “고농축우라늄 재고 추정 범위는 330kg에서 1,860kg”이라며, 이는 “북한이 영변 외에 적어도 하나의 농축시설을 운영하는 것으로 여겨지지만, 그 위치와 생산량은 알려져 있지 않기 때문”이라고 말했습니다.

[비탈리 페드첸코 / SIPRI 대량살상무기 프로그램 선임연구원] “A major uncertainty is fissile material, particularly HEU. The HEU stockpile range is from 330 to 1860 kg, largely because North Korea is believed to operate at least one enrichment facility beyond the one at Yongbyon, whose location and output are not known.”

페드첸코 연구원은 핵분열물질 생산 가속과 미사일 체계 확장을 근거로 “북한의 핵무기 재고가 앞으로 몇 년 동안 증가할 것으로 예상된다”고 평가했습니다.

[비탈리 페드첸코 / SIPRI 대량살상무기 프로그램 선임연구원] “SIPRI assesses that, based on the ongoing expansion in North Korea’s missile systems and the likely acceleration in fissile material production, the country’s nuclear weapon stockpile is expected to grow in the coming years.”

“더 높은 물질 추정치…우라늄 2,200kg·플루토늄 73kg”

북한의 핵물질 보유량을 더 높게 보는 평가도 있습니다.

데이비드 올브라이트 과학국제안보연구소(ISIS) 소장은 VOA에 “2025년 말 기준 북한이 생산한 핵분열물질의 대략적인 추정치는 무기급 우라늄 중간값 약 2,200kg, 분리된 무기급 플루토늄 중간값 약 73kg”이라고 말했습니다. 다만 “이는 생산 추정치이며, 핵실험에 사용된 물질이나 처리 과정의 손실에 따른 감소분은 포함하지 않는다”고 설명했습니다.

[데이비드 올브라이트 / 과학국제안보연구소 소장] “A rough estimate of the amount of fissile material produced by North Korea, as of the end of 2025, has a median of about 2200 kilograms of weapon-grade uranium and a median of 73 kilograms of separated weapon-grade plutonium. … In any case, it should be noted that these are production estimates; they do not include reductions due to their use in nuclear tests and to processing losses.”

핵무기 수 추정에서는 두 평가가 비교적 비슷한 범위로 모입니다. 올브라이트 소장은 북한의 핵무기 수를 “2025년 말 기준 중간값 약 60~70기”로 추정했습니다. 또 이 무기고가 “단순 핵분열무기, 열핵무기, 복합핵심탄두를 포함한 여러 종류의 핵무기”로 구성돼 있다고 말했습니다.

[데이비드 올브라이트 / 과학국제안보연구소 소장] “The median number of nuclear weapons is estimated at about 60 to 70 as of the end of 2025 with a mix of types of nuclear weapons, including pure fission, thermonuclear, and composite core nuclear weapons.”

“핵심 변수는 생산 속도…연간 10기 가능”

핵무기고 증가 가능성에서 주목되는 대목은 생산 속도입니다.

올브라이트 소장은 북한의 연간 핵무기 생산 역량이 최근 몇 년 사이 크게 늘었다고 평가했습니다. 그는 “실험용 경수로를 고려하지 않은 현재 추정으로는 북한이 연간 핵무기를 만들 수 있는 능력이 2023년께 약 3~5기에서 2025~2026년께 약 10기로 늘었다”고 말했습니다. 이는 “주로 무기급 우라늄 생산능력 확대를 반영한다”는 해석입니다.

[데이비드 올브라이트 / 과학국제안보연구소 소장] “A current estimate, without considering the ELWR, is that North Korea has increased its annual capacity to make nuclear weapons from about 3 to 5 per year in about 2023 to about 10 per year in 2025/2026, reflecting mostly increased capabilities to make weapon-grade uranium.”

실험용 경수로도 추가 변수입니다. 올브라이트 소장은 “북한이 실험용 경수로에서 무기급 플루토늄을 생산하고 분리하기로 결정한다면 연간 최대 5기를 더 늘릴 수 있다”고 내다봤습니다. 다만 그런 생산 수준에 도달하려면 “몇 년이 더 필요할 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

[데이비드 올브라이트 / 과학국제안보연구소 소장] “If North Korea decides to produce and separate weapon-grade plutonium in the ELWR, it can increase this annual figure by up to 5 nuclear weapons per year, although it would be expected that North Korea would need a few more years to reach this level of production.”

북한이 6월 3일 공개한 새 핵물질 생산공장의 완전 가동 여부도 향후 생산능력 추정의 변수로 꼽힙니다. 올브라이트 소장은 새 시설이 “연간 100~200kg의 무기급 우라늄을 생산할 수 있을 것”으로 추정하며, 이는 완전 가동 시 “연간 5기 이상의 핵무기에 충분한 우라늄”에 해당한다고 말했습니다. 다만 완전 가동 시점은 여전히 불확실하다고 평가했습니다.

[데이비드 올브라이트 / 과학국제안보연구소 소장] “The new plant is estimated to be able to produce 100 to 200 kilograms of weapon-grade uranium per year, depending on the number and arrangement of the centrifuge cascades and conflicting needs for low enriched uranium from the plant, such as for a nuclear reactor for a submarine. But this plant could be expected to produce enough weapon-grade uranium for over five nuclear weapons per year, when fully operational, a date that remains uncertain.”

앞서 월스트리트저널은 버틱(VERTIC) 분석을 인용해 이 시설이 완전 가동될 경우 북한의 우라늄 농축능력이 최대 75% 확대될 수 있다고 보도했습니다.

“늘어나는 고농축우라늄…탄두 수는 무기 설계가 변수”

고농축우라늄 생산량이 늘면 핵탄두 생산 가능성도 커집니다. 다만 실제 탄두 수는 무기 설계에 따라 달라집니다.

제프리 루이스 미들버리국제학연구소 교수 겸 동아시아비확산프로그램 국장은 VOA에 “일차적으로 보면 농축량을 두 배로 늘리면 고농축우라늄으로 만들 수 있는 탄두 수도 두 배가 된다”고 말했습니다. 다만 “대형 열핵무기와 더 작은 전술핵탄두는 거의 확실히 서로 다른 양의 물질을 사용하기 때문에 실제로는 더 복잡하다”면서도, “전체적으로 북한은 연간 300kg 이상의 고농축우라늄을 생산할 수 있다”고 평가했습니다.

[제프리 루이스 / 미들버리국제학연구소 교수] “To a first approximation, doubling the amount of enrichment doubles the number of warheads they can build with HEU. In practice it's messier, because their large thermonuclear weapons and the smaller tactical warheads almost certainly use different amounts of material. Overall, though, North Korea could produce more than 300 kg of HEU a year.”

“플루토늄보다 확장성 큰 우라늄 경로”

이처럼 우라늄 경로가 빠르게 확대되는 데는 구조적 이유가 있습니다.

신재우 오픈뉴클리어네트워크 선임분석가는 VOA에 “이 시설은 북한이 핵무기고 성장을 뒷받침하기 위해 우라늄 경로에 계속 의존하고 있음을 보여준다”고 진단했습니다. 대안인 플루토늄 생산은 "노후화된 5MW 원자로와 실험용 경수로의 불확실성, 새 플루토늄 생산용 원자로 추가의 어려움"에 제한을 받는다는 설명입니다.

[신재우 / 오픈뉴클리어네트워크 선임분석가] “The facility also underscores North Korea’s continued reliance on the uranium path to support arsenal growth. Plutonium production remains limited by the ageing 5 MWe reactor, uncertainty around the ELWR, and the challenge of adding new plutonium-production reactors.”

반면 우라늄 농축은 “무기 설계상의 제약은 있지만, 검증된 설계 접근법과 확립된 것으로 보이는 원심분리기 생산라인, 뚜렷한 우라늄 공급 병목이 보이지 않는다는 점에서 북한에 더 확장 가능한 경로”라고 신 분석가는 밝혔습니다.

[신재우 / 오픈뉴클리어네트워크 선임분석가] “Relying on uranium enrichment has weapons-design trade-offs, but it appears to offer North Korea a more scalable route with a proven design approach, a seemingly established centrifuge production pipeline, and no apparent indication of a uranium-supply bottleneck.”

“공개되지 않은 최종 농축·제조 단계”

그러나 생산능력 추정에는 또 다른 변수가 있습니다. 공개되지 않은 시설과 제조 단계의 문제입니다.

그랜트 크리스토퍼 버틱 검증·감시 프로그램 공동국장은 “북한이 최종 농축 단계가 어디에서 이뤄지는지 공개하지 않았을 가능성이 있다”며, “이 단계는 600~700기의 원심분리기를 가진 미공개 소규모 시설에서 이뤄질 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

[그랜트 크리스토퍼 / 버틱 검증·감시 프로그램 공동국장] “We also probably haven't been shown where the final stage of enrichment occurs and we think this could occur in an unrevealed small plant that has 600-700 centrifuges.”

올리 하이노넨 전 IAEA 사무차장도 북한 핵무기 생산능력은 농축시설만으로 평가할 수 없다고 지적했습니다. 그는 “제조에는 미공개 농축시설에서의 추가 농축, 무기급 물질의 무기 부품 전환, 그리고 최종적인 핵무기 조립이 필요하다”고 말했습니다.

[올리 하이노넨 / 전 IAEA 사무차장] “Manufacturing requires further enrichment in an undisclosed enrichment plant, conversion of weapons grade material to weapon components and finally assembling of nuclear weapons.”

또 북한 핵 프로그램에 필요한 우라늄 양을 고려하면 평산 채굴·정련 시설 외에 추가 우라늄 자원이 필요할 것으로 봤습니다. 농축 원료인 육불화우라늄 전환시설, 5MW 원자로와 실험용 경수로용 연료 생산, 핵추진잠수함용 농축우라늄과 연료 제조 능력도 전체 생산망의 일부라고 설명했습니다.

“더 많고 다양한 핵무기…핵전력 운용도 변수”

핵물질 증산의 의미는 탄두 수에만 그치지 않습니다.

반 밴 디펜 전 국무부 국제안보·비확산 담당 수석부차관보는 북한의 생산능력 확대가 위협의 성격을 완전히 바꾼다고 단정하지는 않았습니다. 다만 “더 많고 잠재적으로 더 다양한 종류의 핵무기를 생산할 수 있게 됨으로써 위협 수준이 지속된다”며 “북한 핵전력은 더 신뢰성 있고 더 능력 있게 된다”고 평가했습니다.

[밴 디펜 / 전 국무부 국제안보·비확산 담당 수석부차관보] “I'm not sure that it necessarily changes it, but it sort of sustains the level of threat by being able to produce more and potentially more diversified types of nuclear weapons, the North Korean nuclear force becomes more credible and more capable.”

한반도 안보 전문가인 브루스 베넷 박사는 북한의 장기 목표가 훨씬 더 큰 핵전력 구축에 있을 수 있다고 봤습니다. 베넷 박사는 “김정은이 최소 300개의 핵무기, 그리고 아마도 50~100기의 ICBM을 만들려 한다고 본다”고 말했습니다.

[브루스 베넷 / 한반도 안보 전문가] “I believe that Kim Jong-un is seeking to build at least 300 nuclear weapons, and probably 50 to 100 ICBMs.”

베넷 박사는 북한이 지금보다 훨씬 큰 핵전력을 보유하게 될 경우, 미국 대통령이 북한의 대규모 핵공격 가능성을 우려해 정권 파괴 위협을 꺼릴 수 있다고 분석했습니다. 그는 이것이 김정은이 바라는 상황이라며, 김정은은 “미국의 핵무기 우위를 무력화하기를 원한다”고 말했습니다.

[브루스 베넷 / 한반도 안보 전문가] “Therefore, a U.S. President may conclude that if North Korea has a much larger nuclear force than it has today, he will not want to threaten regime destruction, seeking to avoid the consequences of a North Korean massive nuclear attack on the US and our allies. I believe that is what Kim Jong-un hopes for: He wants to neutralize the US nuclear weapon advantage.”

2019년 하노이 미북 정상회담 결렬 이후 비핵화 협상은 교착 상태에 머물렀고, 북한은 핵전력 확대 노선을 강화해 왔습니다. 최근 새 핵물질 생산공장 공개와 “기하급수적” 핵전력 확대 방침, 핵보유국 지위 행사 주장, 해군 핵무장과 전방 타격능력 현대화 움직임도 같은 흐름 속에 있습니다.

전문가들의 추정치는 전제와 방법론에 따라 차이가 있지만, 핵물질 생산 확대는 북한 핵무기고의 규모와 구성, 운용 방식을 가늠하는 핵심 변수로 떠오르고 있습니다.

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