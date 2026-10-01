[심층: 한국 핵잠수함] 3. 핵잠 속 핵물질, 어떻게 검증하나…국제 신뢰가 쟁점

한국이 핵추진 잠수함에 실을 핵연료의 검증 방안을 놓고 국제원자력기구(IAEA)와 공식 협의에 들어갔습니다. 잠수함이 장기간 작전에 나가더라도 핵물질의 전용 여부를 확인하면서 군사기밀은 보호하는 체계를 마련하는 게 핵심입니다. 전문가들은 검증 기술의 선택뿐 아니라 일관된 운영이 국제사회의 신뢰와 후발국의 기준까지 좌우할 수 있다고 분석했습니다.

“핵잠 연료, IAEA와 별도 약정”

라파엘 그로시 IAEA 사무총장은 지난 7일 한국이 포괄적 안전조치협정 제14조에 따른 별도 약정 협의에 착수하겠다고 정식 통보하고, 핵확산금지조약과 안전조치협정, 추가의정서상 의무 준수 입장과 관련 신고도 전달했다고 밝혔습니다.

제14조는 핵물질을 핵무기나 다른 핵폭발 장치가 아닌 군사 활동에 사용할 때 적용됩니다. 잠수함용 핵물질도 안전조치 적용이 자동으로 중단되는 것은 아니어서, 적용하지 않을 기간·조건과 보고 방식 등을 IAEA와 따로 정해야 합니다.

IAEA 안전조치 담당 사무차장을 지낸 올리 하이노넨 스팀슨센터 특별연구원은 VOA에 “포괄적 안전조치협정에는 핵물질을 자동으로 제외하는 장치가 없어 제14조 약정으로 다뤄야 한다”며 “적절한 검증 조합을 정하려면 기술 협의와 시간이 필요하다”고 말했습니다.

[올리 하이노넨 / 스팀슨센터 특별연구원·전 IAEA 안전조치 담당 사무차장] “There is no mechanism under the CSA that provides for the automatic exclusion of nuclear material from safeguards. Rather, this must be addressed through the arrangements provided for under Article 14 of the CSA. Determining the appropriate combination of verification measures will require technical consultations and will take time.”

핵물질의 전용 여부를 확인하면서 군사기밀을 보호하는 것이 협상의 핵심입니다. 제14조도 별도 약정이 군사 활동의 승인이나 기밀 공개를 요구해서는 안 된다고 규정합니다.

하이노넨 특별연구원은 현대 검증 기술로 비공개 정보를 드러내지 않고도 전용 여부를 확인할 수 있다며 “법률적 접근보다 쓸 수 있는 기술과 각각의 장단점부터 살펴야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[올리 하이노넨 / 스팀슨센터 특별연구원·전 IAEA 안전조치 담당 사무차장] “One should not start with a legalistic approach, but look which verification technologies might be available and assess their pros and cons.”

“장전부터 폐기까지…전 과정 검증”

하이노넨 특별연구원은 오커스에 제안된 생애주기 검증을 한국과 브라질에도 사업별 특성에 맞춰 적용할 수 있다며 “연료 장전 전 조성과 관리 이력을 확인하고, 운용 중에는 봉인·감시하며, 해체와 사용후연료 처분까지 IAEA가 확인하는 방식”이라고 설명했습니다.

[올리 하이노넨 / 스팀슨센터 특별연구원·전 IAEA 안전조치 담당 사무차장] “A lifecycle safeguards framework has been proposed for the AUKUS programme, covering four stages: pre-loading verification of fuel composition and chain of custody; containment and surveillance measures during operation; IAEA presence during decommissioning and oversight of spent-fuel disposal; and robust institutional arrangements. A similar approach has been proposed for the ROK and Brazilian programmes, with tailored measures reflecting the specific characteristics of each case.”

한국의 원자로심에는 ‘이중 격납·감시’가 필요하고, 장전 전 새 연료에는 일반 안전조치를 적용할 수 있다고 봤습니다.

[올리 하이노넨 / 스팀슨센터 특별연구원·전 IAEA 안전조치 담당 사무차장] “Since submarine reactors are not expected to require annual refuelling, dual containment and surveillance measures would be necessary for the reactor core. For fresh naval fuel stored outside the reactor, standard safeguards approaches could be applied.”

하이노넨 특별연구원은 이중 격납·감시를 “핵물질이 빠져나갈 수 있는 경로마다 가급적 서로 다른 기술의 독립된 검증 수단을 두 개 이상 적용하는 방식”이라고 설명했습니다. 한 장치가 고장 나거나 조작돼도 이를 놓치지 않도록 한다는 겁니다.

[올리 하이노넨 / 스팀슨센터 특별연구원·전 IAEA 안전조치 담당 사무차장] “Dual containment and surveillance (C/S) in IAEA safeguards refers to a configuration in which each potential nuclear-material diversion pathway is covered by at least two independent measures, preferably using different technologies, so that a single failure or tampering event cannot go undetected.”

한국이 훗날 국내 농축에 나서면 핵물질의 재고와 흐름을 자주 확인하는 검증도 필요해집니다. 하이노넨 특별연구원은 “농축 시설이 가동되면 이런 물질계량·검증 체계를 적용하는 것이 적절하다”고 말했습니다.

[올리 하이노넨 / 스팀슨센터 특별연구원·전 IAEA 안전조치 담당 사무차장] “Once an enrichment facility becomes operational, a near-real-time material-accountancy and verification system would be appropriate.”

“나라마다 다른 검증…협상엔 오랜 시간”

현재 핵추진 잠수함 운용국 6개국은 모두 핵무기 보유국입니다. 비핵보유국의 검증 체계는 이제 만들어지는 단계로, 호주와 브라질도 수년째 IAEA와 협의 중입니다. 해외에서 밀봉 추진장치를 받을 호주와 원자로·연료를 자체 개발하는 브라질처럼, 한국도 연료와 국내 제작 범위에 맞는 별도 방식이 필요합니다.

제이미 퀑 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 연구원은 VOA에 “세 나라와 앞으로 핵추진 잠수함을 운용할 비핵보유국의 특별 약정은 사업별로 달라질 수밖에 없다”며 “공통점은 내용보다 협상과 시행에 걸리는 시간으로, 호주와 브라질은 수년째 협의 중이고 한국은 이달에야 대화를 시작했다”고 말했습니다.

[제이미 퀑 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 연구원] “All of this speaks to the reality that the IAEA's special arrangements with these three states - and any future non-nuclear operator, for that matter - are going to necessarily be program specific. […] I expect the biggest commonality between these special arrangements will have less to do with the content and more to do with the amount of time it will take to negotiate and start implementing them. Australia and Brazil have been working with the IAEA on their arrangements for years, and it's still unclear when they'll be finalized. ROK only just initiated this dialogue with the IAEA this month.”

토비 달튼 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 공동소장은 “제14조 약정은 IAEA가 기존 안전조치를 넘어 해당 국가에 맞는 방식을 마련하고 이사회가 이를 승인해야 한다는 점에서 각각 선례가 된다”고 말했습니다. 브라질은 안전조치협정 구조가 달라 제13조가 적용됩니다.

[토비 달튼 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 공동소장] “Each article 14 (or 13 in the case of Brazil) is precedential insofar as it requires the IAEA and its board of governors to determine and approve a safeguards approach that works for that state, beyond what is required by traditional safeguards.”

달튼 공동소장은 “브라질은 우라늄 농축 시설과 잠수함 연료가 연결돼 있어 연료 제작과 원자로 장전·인출에 추가적인 투명성이 필요하다”며 “호주는 농축 시설이 없는 대신 고농축우라늄을 사용해 별도의 보안 조치가 필요하다”고 설명했습니다.

[토비 달튼 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 공동소장] “Brazil’s enrichment program and its fuel connection to the SSN will require additional transparency around fuel fabrication, loading, and unloading, whereas Australia does not have an enrichment program so the starting point of safeguards will be elsewhere, while the presence of HEU will require additional security arrangements.”

한국과 브라질이 모두 저농축우라늄 연료를 사용할 계획인 만큼 참고할 부분도 있습니다. 퀑 연구원은 “브라질 약정을 위해 검토·설계되는 안전조치 중 일부는 한국의 연료 교체에도 적용될 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

[제이미 퀑 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 연구원] “There may, however, be safeguards tools that are being considered and/or designed for the Brazilian arrangement that could be applicable to the South Korean arrangement as related to this refueling point.”

“설계보다 일관된 행동…미국 내 신뢰도 과제”

퀑 연구원은 “연료의 형태와 출처, 한국의 연료 취급 범위, IAEA 약정과 사용후연료 처리 모두 후발국이 참고할 수 있다”며 “특히 한국이 2030년대 중반이라는 야심 찬 진수 목표를 맞춘다면 핵추진 잠수함을 신속히 개발하려는 다른 국가들이 한국 사업을 면밀히 분석할 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[제이미 퀑 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 연구원] “All four aspects of a South Korean program you identify could inform how future non-nuclear state operators might think about their own programs. Especially if the ROK program can be delivered on time according to its ambitious mid-2030s launch date, it will certainly be analyzed closely by any future operator seeking to develop its own SSN capability and quickly.”

그러나 그는 “한국과 호주, 브라질이 후발국의 기준을 세울 수 있는 부분은 기술 설계보다 이 기술을 책임 있게 관리하는 행동 방식”이라고 강조했습니다.

[제이미 퀑 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 연구원] “Where I think there's more room for South Korea - along with Australia and Brazil - to set expectations for future operators has less to do with technical design choices and more so with modes of behavior that demonstrate they're responsible stewards of this technology.”

달튼 공동소장은 한국 국방부가 마련한 법률 초안에 핵잠수함을 핵무기 목적으로 사용하지 않는다는 내용이 담긴 점을 들며 “이는 기술적 조치가 아니라 법적·정치적 조치”라고 설명했습니다. 이어 “한국의 의도를 보여주려면 기술과 법적 구조, 정책 선택이 서로 맞아야 하고 일관되게 이행돼야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[토비 달튼 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 공동소장] “I’d add, however, that beyond these technical systems design issues there are other important behavioral steps that would be critical for reassuring others about ROK intentions with these capabilities. The draft law from MND that indicates the SSN program would not serve nuclear weapon purposes as an example – it is a legal/political step, not a technical matter. Of course, technology, legal structures, and policy choices are inter-related and will need to be consistent and consistently implemented to demonstrate intentions.”

미국은 한국의 잠수함 연료 조달과 관련 기술 협상의 핵심 상대입니다. 달튼 공동소장은 “제14조를 넘어선 더 큰 질문은 한국이 국내 여론과 주변국, 동맹국, 국제사회에 이 기술을 책임 있게 관리한다는 확신을 어떻게 줄 것인가”라고 말했습니다.

[토비 달튼 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 공동소장] “There’s a broader question that goes beyond article 14, however, about how South Korea reassures its domestic public, its neighbors, and its allies and the international community that it is a responsible steward of the technology.”

미국 내 신뢰와 관련해서는 과거 기록도 변수입니다. IAEA는 2004년 한국이 1980년대 우라늄 변환·플루토늄 분리와 2000년 레이저 우라늄 농축 실험을 제때 신고하지 않았다고 밝혔습니다. 다만 핵물질의 양은 크지 않았고 실험이 계속됐다는 징후도 없었으며, 한국이 조사에 협조하고 시정 조치를 했다고 평가했습니다.

달튼 공동소장은 “미국 정책 커뮤니티의 적어도 일부에서는 수십 년 전 일이라 해도 한국의 미신고 핵연료주기 실험 이력과 지식재산권을 다뤄온 방식 때문에 의구심이 있다”며 “신뢰를 쌓으려면 일관된 행동이 중요하다”고 말했습니다.

[토비 달튼 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 공동소장] “For some (at least in the US policy community), South Korea’s record of undeclared fuel cycle experimentation, even if a few decades old, and intellectual property behavior create some doubts, which is why consistent behavior will be important to build confidence.”

“북한은 반발, 일본은 검토”

한국 핵잠수함을 둘러싼 논의는 북한의 반발과 일본의 관심으로도 번지고 있습니다.

김여정 북한 노동당 부부장은 지난 19일 IAEA가 미국의 “명백한 핵확산 활동”과 한국의 “핵잠수함 도입 계획”에는 눈을 감고 북한의 핵 활동만 문제 삼는다며 “이중 기준”이라고 비난했습니다.

퀑 연구원은 “한국은 미래 핵잠수함으로 북한 해군 자산을 위협할 수 있다는 억제 메시지와 함께, 방어적 의도를 분명히 하는 노력도 강화할 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

[제이미 퀑 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 연구원] “Seoul could do more to pair its deterrence messaging around its future SSN capability - which really focuses on the ways in which this capability can hold North Korean naval assets at risk - with reassurance efforts aimed at underscoring ROK's defensive intentions.”

반 밴 디펜 전 국무부 국제안보·비확산 담당 수석부차관보는 “북한은 한국이나 미한 동맹의 선제공격 가능성을 염두에 두겠지만, 실제로 한국이나 동맹이 그런 공격을 감행할지는 확신하기 어렵다”며 “그 경우에도 한국 잠수함은 탑재할 SLBM 수가 제한돼 한국의 대규모 지상 배치 미사일 전력에 비하면 기여가 작을 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[반 밴 디펜 / 전 국무부 국제안보·비확산 담당 수석부차관보] “I am sure the NKs consider the possibility of an ROK/Alliance first strike, although I'm not sure in objective reality the ROK/Alliance would ever really do it. But even here, ROK subs (SSN or SS) are likely to be small contributors given their relatively limited number of SLBMs compared to large ROK land-based missile deployments.”

한국의 선택은 일본의 논의와도 맞물립니다. 고이즈미 신지로 일본 방위상은 지난 11일 3대 안보 문서 개정 과정에서 핵추진 잠수함을 “선택지에서 배제하지 않고 검토하겠다”고 밝혔지만, 결론을 미리 정한 것은 아니라고 선을 그었습니다.

하이노넨 특별연구원은 일본이 원자로 설계·제작부터 우라늄 농축과 연료 제조까지 폭넓은 공급망을 갖추고 있다고 평가했습니다. 다만 한국처럼 우라늄 수입 의존도가 높고, 원자력 이용을 평화적 목적으로 제한한 법률도 개정해야 한다고 봤습니다.

[올리 하이노넨 / 스팀슨센터 특별연구원·전 IAEA 안전조치 담당 사무차장] “The laws of Japan permit only civilian use of nuclear energy which requires changes to the legislation.”

퀑 연구원은 “한국 사업이 일본의 자체 핵잠수함 필요성에 관한 논의를 촉진하는 만큼, 서울은 잠수함이 역내 안보에 어떻게 기여할 것인지 도쿄에 더 자세히 설명할 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

[제이미 퀑 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 연구원] “To the extent that the South Korean program is fueling discussions in Japan around the potential need for its own SSN capability, Seoul could also do more outreach to Tokyo to provide greater insight into how it envisions the submarines contributing to enhanced regional security.”

달튼 공동소장은 “일본과 같은 다른 원자력 선진국이 앞으로 핵추진 잠수함을 추진한다면 호주와 브라질, 한국에 적용된 안전조치 기술과 수단이 IAEA와의 협상에 참고가 될 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

[토비 달튼 / 카네기국제평화재단 핵정책프로그램 공동소장] “Nevertheless, if other advanced nuclear states (e.g., Japan) were to decide to also pursue SSNs in the future, some of the same types of safeguards techniques and tools that are applied in prior cases (Australia, Brazil, Korea) might then inform the negotiations with the IAEA.”

한국은 핵잠수함을 추진하며 IAEA와 새로운 검증 체계를 마련하고 있습니다. 약정의 내용과 실제 이행은 한국 사업의 신뢰도뿐 아니라 향후 다른 비핵보유국의 협상에도 영향을 미칠 전망입니다.

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