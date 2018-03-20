우버, 자율주행차 첫 보행자 사망...시험 전면 중단

세계 최대 차량 호출업체인 우버가 북미 지역에서 자율주행차 시험을 전면 중단한다고 발표했습니다.

이 발표는 지난 18일 미 남서부 애리조나주 피닉스 인근 템피에서 이 업체의 자율주행차가 보행자를 치어 숨지게 하는 사고가 발생한 뒤 나왔습니다.

경찰은 어제(19일) 우버의 자율주행차가 보행자인 49세 여성을 치었으며 여성은 병원에서 치료를 받다 숨졌다고 밝혔습니다.

이 여성은 횡단보도가 아닌 곳에서 갑자기 도로에 진입해 자율주행차가 인식하지 못한 것으로 알려졌습니다.

미 연방교통안전위원회(NTSB) 등 교통 당국은 조사팀을 현장에 보내 사고 원인을 조사하고 있습니다.

자율주행차가 시험운행 중 충돌 등 사고를 낸 적은 있지만, 보행자를 치어 사망하게 한 것은 이번이 처음으로 알려졌습니다.

자율주행차는 차량이 인공지능을 통해 운전자 없이 스스로 운전하는 것으로, 현재 여러 업체가 경쟁적으로 개발하고 있습니다.

북미 지역에서는 사고가 발생한 애리조나주뿐 아니라 피츠버그, 샌프란시스코, 캐나다의 토론토 등에서 업체들이 자율주행차 시험을 해 왔습니다.

이번 사고로 미국에서는 자율주행차 등 신기술에 대해 안전 규제를 강화해야 한다는 목소리가 커지고 있습니다.

VOA 뉴스

A self-driving car hit and killed a woman in the southwestern United States Sunday night in what is believed to be the first fatal pedestrian crash involving the new technology.



Police said Monday a self-driving sport utility vehicle owned by the ride sharing company Uber struck 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, who was walking outside of a crosswalk in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe. She later died in a hospital from her injuries.

Uber has suspended tests of its autonomous vehicle program across the United States and Canada.



Police said the vehicle was in autonomous mode but had an operator behind the wheel when the accident took place.



Testing of self-driving cars by various companies has been going on for months in the Phoenix area, as well as in Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto, as automakers and technology companies compete to be the first to introduce the new technology.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a Volvo XC90, which Uber had been using to test its autonomous technology. However, Volvo said it did not make the self-driving technology.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said they were sending a team to gather information about the crash.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed condolences on Twitter and said the company was working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

The fatal crash will most likely raise questions about regulations for self-driving cars. Arizona has offered little regulations for the new technology, which has led to many technology companies flocking to the state to test their autonomous vehicles.



Proponents of the new technology argue that self-driving cars will prove to be safer than human drivers because the cars will not get distracted and will obey all traffic laws.

Critics have expressed concern about the technology's safety, including the ability of the autonomous technology to deal with unpredictable events.



Consumer Watch, the nonprofit consumer advocacy group, called Monday for a nationwide moratorium on testing self-driving cars on public roads while investigators figure out what went wrong in the latest accident.

"Arizona has been the Wild West of robot car testing, with virtually no regulations in place," the group said in a statement.

Democratic Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts, who is a member of the Senate transportation committee, said there must be more oversight of the technology. He said he is working on a "comprehensive" autonomous vehicle legislative package.

"This tragic accident underscores why we need to be exceptionally cautious when testing and deploying autonomous vehicle technologies on public roads," he said.

Concerns over the safety of autonomous vehicles increased in July 2016 after a fatality involving a partially autonomous Tesla automobile. In that accident, the driver put the car in "autopilot" mode,