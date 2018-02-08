갤러거 하원의원 “의회, 대북 제재 강화와 군사력 증강에 초점…다른 옵션도 검토 중”

미 의회는 북한의 핵·​미사일 프로그램 중단을 위해 대북 제재를 강화하고 군사력을 증강시키는 데 무게를 두고 있다고 마이크 갤러거 공화당 하원의원이 밝혔습니다. 모든 옵션이 테이블에 있다는 트럼프 행정부의 대북 기조에 따라 다른 옵션들도 논의하고 있다고 말했습니다. 이조은 기자가 보도합니다.

갤러거 하원의원은 북한에 대한 경제 제재를 강화하고 아시아태평양 지역에 충분한 군 자산을 배치하는 데 미 의회의 초점이 맞춰져 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 갤러거 의원] “I think the focus in Congress has been on how can we enhance the economic pressures that were place in North Korea and how can we ensure that the military has all the assets that they need in the Asia-Pacific region to send a clear signal that we will not accept continued advance of North Korean program…”

하원 군사위와 국토안보위 소속인 갤러거 의원은 최근 조지워싱턴대에서 열린 국가안보 토론회에 참석한 뒤 ‘VOA’ 기자와 만나 이런 전략들은 북한의 지속되는 핵, 미사일 프로그램 진전을 용납하지 않겠다는 분명한 메시지를 보내려는 목적이라고 설명했습니다.

이어 트럼프 행정부도 대북 제재를 강화하고 더 많은 미군 자산을 배치하려는 올바른 대북 접근법을 취하고 있다고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 갤러거 의원] “I think the administration has made the right approach by trying to increase amount of pressure on North Korea, increasing amount of military presences we have in the region, and making it clear that we would not accept the North Korea’s having a nuclear capability.”

의회 차원에서 북한에 대한 군사 행동이 심각히 검토되고 있느냐는 질문에는 가능성을 열어뒀습니다.

[녹취: 갤러거 의원] “Certainly, I think the Congress, you know, as the President said all options are on the table, and Congress has been discussing different options, but for any kinetic activity to take place, we would expect that the administration will engage in Congress and seek an appropriate authorization to do that…”

트럼프 대통령이 모든 옵션이 테이블에 있다고 밝히면서 의회는 ‘다른 옵션들’을 검토하고 있다는 겁니다.

그러나 트럼프 행정부가 군사 행동에 나서기 위해선 의회에 적절한 승인을 요청할 것으로 예상한다고 말했습니다.

갤러거 의원은 대북 군사 행동을 취할 필요 없이 위기를 평화적으로 해결할 수 있기 바란다고 말했습니다.

아울러 북한 정권은 무모하게 핵 무기를 추구하며 주민들을 위험에 빠트리고 있다는 사실을 깨달아야 한다고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 갤러거 의원] “But my hope is that we don’t need to go to that route, that we can resolve this crisis peacefully and the North Korea’s regime will recognize that it’s endangering its own people, this reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons, and they should stop going down that path of their own because it’s a dangerous one…”

한편 마이클 맥카울 하원 국토안보위원장은 이날 토론회 기조연설에서 트럼프 행정부의 대북 정책을 설명하면서 군사 옵션을 언급했습니다.

[녹취: 맥카울 위원장] “These ambitions include working with our international partners to forge a diplomatic solution to isolate the regime by increasing economic pressure on the North Korean economy through sanctions and refusing to take the use of military force off the table unless Kim Jong-Un reverses his course…”

트럼프 행정부는 김정은의 핵 야욕을 꺾기 위해 최대 대북 압박 캠페인을 펼치고 있다며, 이는 경제 압박을 늘려 북한 정권을 고립시키는 외교적 해법을 마련하기 위해 파트너 국가들과 협력하는 것이라고 말했습니다.

맥카울 위원장은 김정은이 태도를 바꾸지 않는 이상 군사력 동원을 배제하지 않는 것도 여기에 포함된다고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 이조은입니다.