미 국방부, ‘미한 군사훈련 중단’ 요구 일축…“전쟁 아닌 비핵화가 목표”

미 국방부는 미-한 연합군사훈련이 전쟁연습이라는 북한의 주장을 일축했습니다. 북한의 비핵화를 목표로 외교가 주도하는 노력을 기울이고 있다고 강조했습니다. 김영남 기자가 보도합니다.

미국의 목표는 전쟁이 아니라 북한의 비핵화라고 국방부가 밝혔습니다.

[헤더 뱁 대변인] “As Secretary Mattis has made clear, our goal is not war, but rather the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. This is a diplomatically led effort with a lot of international diplomatic support.”

헤더 뱁 국방부 대변인은 26일, 미-한 연합군사훈련을 영원히 중단해야 한다는 북한의 전날 주장에 대한 ‘VOA’ 논평 요청에, 짐 매티스 국방장관이 명확히 했듯이 미국의 목표는 전쟁이 아니라 완전하고 검증가능하며 되돌릴 수 없는 한반도 비핵화라고 강조했습니다.

그러면서 이는 국제사회의 외교적 지지 아래 외교가 주도하는 노력이라고 설명했습니다.

뱁 대변인은 국방부가 대통령에게 군사 옵션을 제공하고 한국과의 철통 같은 동맹을 지원하는데 전념하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[헤더 뱁 대변인] “The Department of Defense remains committed to providing military options to the President and supporting our ironclad Alliance with the Republic of Korea.”

뱁 대변인은 미국과 한국이 올림픽 정신에 따라 동계올림픽이 끝날 때까지 연례적인 연합군사훈련을 겹치지 않도록 할 것이라는 방침도 거듭 확인했습니다.

[헤더 뱁 대변인] “In the spirit of the Olympic Games, the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) will de-conflict the start of our annual U.S.-ROK joint exercises until after the conclusion of the Winter Olympics. KEY RESOLVE and FOAL EAGLE are routine exercises required to maintain the Alliance's readiness to defend the ROK.”

그러면서 연합훈련인 키리졸브 훈련과 독수리 훈련은 한국 방어를 위한 동맹의 준비태세 유지에 필수적인 정기적인 훈련들이라고 강조했습니다.

크리스토퍼 로건 국방부 동아시아태평양 담당 대변인도 26일 ‘VOA’에 연합군사훈련은 전쟁연습이라는 북한의 주장을 일축했습니다.

[크리스토퍼 로건 대변인] “Defensive Military exercises are an essential part in meeting treaty obligations to defend South Korea.”

로건 대변인은 양국의 방어적인 군사 훈련들은 한국을 지키기 위한 협정 의무를 지키는 데 필수적인 부분이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영남입니다.