심판대 오른 북한 인권 유린…"정권 재원 고갈시켜 통제 허물어야"

미국이 북한 인권을 대북 정책의 중심에 두고 국제무대에서 북한 인권 실태가 재조명되는 데 대해 워싱턴에서는 환영한다는 반응과 함께 실질적 조치를 요구하는 목소리가 높습니다. 북한 정권의 돈줄을 옥좨 국내 시장에 의존하게 만들면 철권통치가 느슨해질 것이라는 구체적인 제안이 나왔습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관이 한국을 방문해 북한의 인권 상황을 강하게 비판하고, 미국이 3년 만에 복귀한 유엔 인권이사회에서 북한 정권의 인권 유린을 비판하고 책임 추궁을 촉구한 데 대해 워싱턴의 인권 전문가들은 미국이 제자리로 돌아왔다며 환영했습니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 “유엔 북한인권 조사위원회, 유엔 안전보장이사회, 유엔 총회, 유엔 인권이사회가 모두 북한의 끔찍한 인권 침해에 대해 심각한 우려를 표명했다”며 “유감스럽게도 트럼프 행정부는 여기에 침묵했는데, (미국이) 진실을 꾸밈없이 말하고 존중하는 태도로 돌아온 것은 환영할 만하다”고 말했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “The UN Commission of Inquiry established that. The UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, and the UN Human Rights Council have all expressed serious concern about the egregious violations. Unfortunately the Trump Administration went silent on the North's rights violations. A return to plain speaking and respect for the truth is welcome.”

앞서 유엔 인권이사회는 23일 제46차 회의에서 북한에서 벌어지는 인권 침해와 반인권 범죄를 규탄하고 책임 규명을 촉구하는 북한 인권결의안을 표결없이 ‘의견일치(컨센서스)’로 결의했습니다.

킹 전 특사는 특히 싱가포르 정상회담 이후 북한 인권 문제를 제기하지 않았던 미 행정부의 달라진 기조를 환영하면서 “북한이 심각한 인권 침해에 책임이 있다는 확실한 사실을 미 국무장관이 재확인하는 것이 신선하게 느껴진다”고 말했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “It is refreshing to hear the Secretary of State reaffirm the well-established fact that North Korea is responsible for serious human rights violations.”

이어 “트럼프 행정부는 동맹인 한국과의 대화에서 북한의 인권 유린 문제를 공개적으로 제기하지 않았다”며 “현재 인권이 다뤄지는 방식은 마치 밤이 낮으로 바뀐 것처럼 다르다”고 평가했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “The Trump administration did not publicly raise North Korea's human rights abuses in conversations with our South Korean allies. The change in how human rights is now being treated is as different as going from night to daylight.”

일각에서는 북한이 인권 관련 대화나 개선 요구에 전혀 귀를 기울이지 않고 있는 상황에서 일방적인 성명이나 결의는 수사에 불과하다는 지적도 있지만, 미국이 인권 가치를 재천명하고 유엔에서 북한 인권 노력을 다시 주도하는 것은 국제적 정책 방향을 급반전시키는 중요한 의미가 있다는 긍정적 평가가 주를 이룹니다.

지난 2011년 5월 로버트 킹 당시 미 북한인권 특사가 평양을 방문했다.

로버타 코헨 전 국무부 부차관보는 “수사는 매우 중요하다”며 “수사가 그저 북한을 비난하는 데서 끝나면 비효율적이지만, 수사가 우리의 정책과 그런 정책을 추진하는 이유, 인권과 안보의 연관성, 미-북 관계에서의 의미 등을 담을 경우엔 그렇지 않다”

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 부차관보] “Rhetoric can be very important...As with the rhetoric which is denouncing North Korea, I don’t consider that the kind of policy would be effective, but if it's rhetoric that explains what and why there's such a policy and the connections between human rights security, and what this is going to mean for the United States in its relationship to North Korea and what is this is going to mean for the alliance of South Korea, the United States and Japan…”

전문가들은 더 나아가 미국이 3년간의 침묵을 깨고 북한 인권 개선이라는 시급한 과제를 다시 의제로 올린 이상, 실질적 변화를 끌어낼 구체적인 조치가 곧바로 이어져야 한다고 촉구했습니다.

미국 인권단체 북한인권위원회(HRNK) 그레그 스칼라튜 사무총장은 바이든 행정부가 북한 인권 증진을 위해 추진해야 할 구체적 방안과 관련해 “북한인권특사를 임명하고, 북한 난민을 보호하며, 북한인들에게 외부 정보를 전달하는 한편, 인도적 지원을 북한 인권 증진과 결부시켜야 한다”고 제안했습니다.

[그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “Appoint a U.S. Special Envoy for North Korean human rights, protect North Korean refugees, send information to the people of North Korea, and link humanitarian assistance to progress on human rights.”

북한인권위원회는 이미 지난 1월 바이든 행정부에 이같은 실천 방안을 담은 서한을 전달한 바 있습니다.

스칼라튜 사무총장은 미국 정부가 앞으로 더욱 구체적인 인권 개선안을 내놔야 한다며 “블링컨 장관이 대북 정보 유입의 중요성을 강조할 수 있다’는 예를 들었습니다.

이어 “문재인 정부가 북한 인권 개선 목소리에 계속 귀를 기울이지 않을 경우, 블링컨 장관은 탈북민과 북한 인권 옹호인들, 북한 인권 단체의 목소리가 묻히지 않고 분명히

전달돼야 한다는 것과 정보 유입 수단으로 대북 전단이 중요하다는 사실을 특별히 강조할 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

[그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “Secretary Blinken could specifically state that the voices of North Korean escapees, North Korean human rights defenders and North Korean human rights organizations must be heard, and must not be muffled. He could also specifically emphasize the importance of leaflet balloon launches as a means to send information into North Korea.”

스칼라튜 사무총장은 문재인 정부가 미국 정부의 요구에 화답해 이행해야 할 북한 인권 개선 조치와 관련해 “유엔 인권이사회 북한인권결의안 공동제안국에 동참하고, 북한 인권 단체와 북한 인권 운동가들에 대한 자금 지원을 재개하며, 3월 30일 시행될 ‘남북관계발전에 관한 법률 개정안(대북전단금지법)’의 위헌 여부를 헌법재판소에서 심사하도록 해야 한다”고 제안했습니다.

[그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “By resuming co-sponsorship of DPRK human rights resolutions at the UN Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly. By resuming financial support for North Koren human rights organizations and North Korean human rights defenders. By tasking the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Korea to examine the constitutionality of the Amendment to the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act (the "Anti-Leaflet Law"), set to enter into force on March 30, 2021.”

코헨 전 부차관보는 국무부 북한인권특사 임명을 북한 인권 개선을 위한 첫 실질적 조치로 제안했습니다. 특사 임명을 통해 북한과의 인권 대화뿐 아니라 유엔 등에서 국제적 관심을 촉구하고 북한 인권 증진 전략과 프로그램을 개발하는 데 초점을 맞춰야 한다는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 부차관보] “The whole purpose of the special envoy is to promote respect for human rights, find ways to promote respect for human rights in North Korea, to hold discussions with North Korean officials, to undertake international efforts, especially at the UN. So, the appointment of this person who will be

devoting his or her time to developing a strategy and a program, presumably to enhance human rights in North Korea…”

북한 인권과 제재 부문 전문가인 조슈아 스탠튼 변호사는 더욱 구체적으로 경찰국가의 재원을 고갈시키는 게 인권 개선을 압박하는 실질적 조치가 될 수 있다고 제안했습니다.

[녹취: 조슈아 스탠튼 변호사] “They should defund the police state...The Ministry of State Security for example, relies on trading companies just like every other North Korean government agency to fund its operations to pay its officers and to buy cell phone trackers and barbed wire or whatever else device to keep the population in terror and submission. They buy all of that stuff with cash, with money, with predominantly dollars. They are certainly getting better at stealing Bitcoin, but for the most part they use trading companies that are operating out of Hong Kong and Singapore.”

2016년 시행된 미국의 ‘대북제재와 정책강화법’ 초안 작성에 참여한 조슈아 스탠튼 변호사는 “국가보위성 등은 주민을 공포에 몰아넣고 굴복시키는데 필요한 각종 장치를 구입하는데 달러가 필요하며, 대부분 홍콩과 싱가포르에 거점을 둔 무역회사를 이용한다”고 지적했습니다.

따라서 “이런 자금을 추적해 경찰국가의 재원을 고갈시킨다면 북한 당국은 주민을 통제하는 데 필요한 도구를 확보하기 어려워지고 지역 경제에 더 의존하게 될 것”이라며 “그럴 경우 주민들은 손쉽게 면죄부를 살 수 있고 사회적 규율과 공포 체제가 와해되기 시작할 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 조슈아 스탠튼 변호사] “And if we go after that money and defund the police state, then the officers will not have the equipment needed to keep the people in terror. They will become more dependent on the local economy. And if they become more dependent on the local economy, people will be able to buy indulgences from them, social discipline and terror will begin to break down.”

스탠튼 변호사는 “이런 상황이 돼야 북한 당국이 주민들을 쉽게 통제 하에 두는 대신 그들의 불만을 잠재우기 위한 협상을 시작할 것”이라며 “이것이 북한에 변화를 가져올 방법”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 조슈아 스탠튼 변호사] “And suddenly, the government in Pyongyang will be in a position where it must instead of simply keeping the people in subjugation, begin to negotiate with the grievances of the people. That's how we will bring change to North Korea.”

지난 2014년 3월 스위스 제네바에서 열린 유엔인권이사회에서 북한인권결의안을 채택했다. 사진=UN.

킹 전 특사는 “한국 정부가 미국과 북한 인권 문제에 대해 협력하는 것이 도움이 될 것”이라며 유엔 인권이사회와 유엔 총회에서 진행되는 북한 인권 논의에 한국이 참여하는 것을 시작점으로 제안했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “It would be helpful to have the South Korean government engage with the United States on how we might work together on the human rights problems of North Korea. As a starting point, it would be helpful to have South Korea reengage on North Korean human rights problems being discussed in the UN Human Rights Council and the General Assembly. It would also be helpful to have quiet discussions with the United States so we can coordinate our efforts on these issues. Clearly South Korea is closest to this problem, and the U.S. would benefit from cooperation with South Korea.

또한 “한국이 미국과 이 문제를 조용히 논의해 관련 노력을 조정하는 것이 바람직하다”고 덧붙였습니다.

킹 전 특사는 “이 문제에 더 가까이 있는 것은 한국”이라며 “미국은 한국과의 협력을 통해 도움을 얻을 것”이라고 말했습니다.

하지만 전문가들은 한국이 김정은 정권과의 관계 개선을 위해 북한 인권 실태를 비판하지 않고 대북 정보 유입을 막는 등 미국의 대북 인권 중시 기조와 엇박자를 내고 있다고 우려합니다.

한국 정부는 23일 채택된 유엔 인권이사회 북한 인권결의안의 공동제안국 명단에도 참여하지 않았습니다. 2019년과 2020년에 이어 세 번째입니다.

스탠튼 변호사는 “문재인 정부는 북한 인권 논의를 위협적인 것으로 여길 뿐 아니라 한국 내 탈북민들의 인권에도 문제를 일으키고 있다”며 “한국 내 탈북민들은 개인 정보가 유출될까 봐 우려하고 북한 정권에 동조하는 한국 내 세력들에 의해 협박까지 당하고 있는 실정”이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 조슈아 스탠튼 변호사] “The Moon administration sees discussion of human rights in North Korea as a threat to its own interests and its own policies...creating the human rights problem in South Korea for emigres from North Korea. So emigres for North Korea now have to be afraid that their personal information will be leaked, that they will be approached by people who are sympathetic to the government in Pyongyang who reside in the South. They are getting harassing and threatening phone calls…”

그러면서 “한국 정부가 북한 정권의 본성과 주민 학대를 알리는 중요한 전달자를 침묵시키는 것은 무서운 일”이라고 비판했습니다.

코헨 전 부차관보는 “문재인 정부는 유엔과 남북관계에서 인권을 긴장 요소로 간주하고 남북관계에서 인권 문제를 빼려고 한다”며 “인권 문제를 논의하지 않고 핵 합의가 성사된 전례는 없다”고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 부차관보] “The moon administration, both at the United Nations and bilaterally, has basically decided that human rights is a tension in the relationship with the North. And so the Moon administration should remove this tension from relationships...but on the contrary, the absence of human rights has never produced a nuclear agreement...The moon administration is trying to please North Korea and seems to accept the view that human rights is an obstacle to peace...their position is wavering, and is also the result of North Korea's bullying, and North Korea's warnings to them. They don't look very self respecting in doing this.”

코헨 전 부차관보는 “문재인 정부가 북한의 비위를 맞추려 하고 인권을 평화의 걸림돌로 여긴다”며 “이는 북한의 협박과 경고에 따른 결과이고 자존감이 없는 행동”이라고 비판했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.