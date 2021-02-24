사회·인권

한국 "북한 인도적 상황 악화될 수도"...일본 "납북자 문제 조속한 해결"

기자 김영교
2021.2.24 4:00 오전
지난해 2월 스위스 제네바에서 유엔 인권이사회가 열리고 있다.

스위스 제네바에서 진행 중인 46차 유엔 인권이사회에서 북한 인권에 대한 우려가 이틀째 이어졌습니다. 한국은 인권에 대한 우려에도 불구하고 북한의 인도적 상황에 관심을 가져야 한다고 밝혔고, 일본은 납북자 문제의 조속한 해결을 북한에 촉구했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

한국의 최종문 외교부 제 2차관은 23일 속개된 46차 유엔 인권이사회 고위급 회기 이틀째 회의에서 한국 정부가 북한의 인권 상황에 대해 깊은 관심과 우려를 갖고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 최종문 차관] “Our government has had profound interest in, and concerns over the human rights situation in North Korea. We have been endeavoring to substantively improve the human rights over the North Korean people in cooperation with the international community.”

최 차관은 한국 정부가 국제사회와 협력해 북한 주민들의 인권을 실질적으로 개선하기 위해 노력하고 있다고 설명했습니다.  이어 한국 정부는 1천만 명이 넘는 북한 주민이 영양 실조를 겪고 있는 것으로 추산한 유엔 보고서에 주목하고 있다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 이런 북한의 인도주의적 상황이 경제 제재와 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증, 자연 재해 등으로 인해 더 악화될 수 있다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 최종문 차관] “The Korean government notes with the concern the UN reports that more than 10 million people are estimated to be undernourished in North Korea. And this humanitarian situation could further deteriorate due to a combination of factors, including economic sanctions, COVID-19, and natural disasters. Concerns over the human rights situation should not hinder us from paying attention to the humanitarian situation in North Korea. In this vein, the Republic of Korea will continue to cooperate closely with the UN human rights mechanisms and humanitarian organizations.”  

최 차관은 인권 상황에 대한 우려가 북한의 인도주의적 상황에 관심을 기울이는 것을 가로막아서는 안된다고 말했습니다.

그런 맥락에서 한국은 유엔 인권 관련 체제, 유엔 인도주의적 기구들과 계속 긴밀히 협력할 것이라고 덧붙였습니다.

최 차관은 또 가장 긴급한 인도주의적 인권 사안 중 하나인 남북 이산가족의 비극과 관련해, 북한이 지속 가능한 해법을 제시하라는 한국 정부의 지속적인 요구에 응하기를 바란다고 말했습니다.

일본의 모테기 도시미쓰 외무상은 이날 회의에서 북한에 의한 납치 문제가 일본의 최우선 사안이라고 강조했습니다.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi looks on during a statement to the media in Brasilia
모테기 도시미쓰 일본 외무상

[녹취: 모테기 외무상] “The issue of abductions by North Korea is Japan’s top priority. As the families of the victims continue to age, there is no time to lose on this issue.”

피해자 가족이 계속 나이가 들어감에 따라 이 문제와 관련해 낭비할 시간이 없다는 겁니다.

모테기 외무상은 이어 유엔총회에서 지난 16년 연속 북한인권 결의안이 채택된 것을 환영한다고 말했습니다. 

[녹취: 모테기 외무상] “We welcome the consecutive adoption of the resolution on the situation of human rights in DPRK at the General Assembly for the past 16 years. Japan, in close cooperation with the international community, continues to strongly urge North Korea to take concrete actions towards the early resolution of the abductions issue.”

그러면서 일본은 국제사회와의 긴밀한 협력 아래 북한이 납치 문제의 조속한 해결을 위해 구체적인 행동을 취할 것을 계속 강력히 촉구한다고 말했습니다.

현재 일본 정부가 공식적으로 인정하고 있는 납북 일본인 피해자는 17명으로, 이 중 5명은 2002년 귀환했습니다.

북한은 일본인 납치 피해자가 13명뿐이며, 이 가운데 5명은 돌려보냈고 나머지 8명은 사망하는 등 일본인 납치 문제는 이미 해결됐다고 주장하고 있습니다.

유엔 인권이사회는 다음달 23일까지 계속됩니다.

고위급 회기 마지막 날인 24일에는 3년 만에 유엔 인권이사회에 복귀하는 미국의 토니 블링컨 국무장관의 기조연설이 예정돼 있습니다.

북한 인권과 관련해선 토마스 퀸타나 유엔 북한인권 특별보고관이 다음 달 10일 북한 인권 상황을 보고하고, 11일에는 유엔 인권최고대표가 북한 인권 유린에 대한 책임 추궁 노력에 관해 설명할 예정입니다.

또 이번 이사회 마지막 날인 23일에는 북한인권 결의안이 처리될 것으로 예상되고 있습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.

