[기획보도: 유엔 북한인권 최종보고서 6주년] 3. 커비 전 COI 위원장 대담

북한 정권의 인권 침해에 관한 유엔 북한인권 조사위원회(COI) 최종 보고서가 17일로 발표 6주년을 맞았습니다. 다양한 피해자들의 증언과 전문가 면담, 공청회 등 1년 여에 걸친 조사와 전 세계 80개 나라의 보고서를 토대로 작성된 COI 최종 보고서는 북한 내 인권 상황에 대한 국제사회 차원의 첫 종합 자료로 꼽힙니다. VOA는 북한 인권의 현실을 진단하고 대응 방안을 모색하는 세 차례 기획보도를 준비했습니다. 오늘은 세 번째 마지막 순서로 보고서 작성의 주역인 마이클 커비 전 COI 위원장과의 인터뷰를 전해 드립니다. 대담에 김영교 기자입니다.

기자) 유엔 북한인권 조사위원회(COI) 최종 보고서가 나온 지 6년이 됐습니다. 지난 6년을 어떻게 되돌아보시는지요?

커비 전 위원장) “보고서가 공정하고 정확하며, 잘 작성된 문서였다는 점에서는 만족하고 있습니다. 동시에 실망스러운 점도 있습니다. 북한 정부가 유엔 인권 관련 기구들과 관여하려 하지 않고, 또 조사위원회가 밝힌 내용이나 권고 사항에도 응답하지 않고 있기 때문입니다.”

“With satisfaction, because the report, I believe, was a fair and accurate and well-presented document. With disappointment, because of the failure of the government of North Korea to engage with the United Nations human rights mechanisms, and to follow up and respond to the findings of the commission and its recommendations.”

기자) COI의 보고서가 기여한 점이 어떤 것이라고 보십니까?

커비 전 위원장) “첫째, COI의 방법론은 인권 유린으로 피해를 당한 사람들에게 목소리를 줬습니다. 공청회를 열고 인권을 침해 당한 사람들에 대한 증거를 인터넷에 공개한 것 자체가 피해자들에게 말할 기회를 제공한 것이라고 할 수 있습니다. 둘째, 인권에 대한 관심을 높이고 인권 유린의 항목을 일목요연하게 정리했습니다. 게다가 보고서를 읽기 쉽게 만들었습니다. 매 페이지마다 인권 유린의 희생자들이 위원회에서 진술한 내용이 인용돼 있습니다. 셋째, 기술적인 방식이 동원돼 북한에 도달하는 국제사회와 인권 수호자들의 목소리가 커졌습니다. 한국 내 훌륭한 디지털 기술을 통해 COI의 권고 내용에 대한 방송과 전달이 계속되기를 바랍니다.”

“First of all, the COI methodology, gave a voice to people who have complaints about abuses of human rights. It is important that the public hearings and the availability on the Internet of the evidence of the people who have been abused should itself be a form of opportunity to speak. Secondly, I think we stepped up the attention to human rights and organized the categories of human rights abuses and did so in a report that was very readable, because on virtually every page, there was a quotation from the testimony that was given before us from the victims of human rights abuses. Thirdly, there has been an increase in the voice of the international community and the human rights defenders into North Korea by technological means and I hope that the great talent in Korea with digital technology will ensure the broadcasting and transmission of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry will continue.”

기자) 보고서는 유엔 인권최고대표가 북한의 인권 침해에 대한 책임 규명을 돕는 조직을 설치하도록 권고했습니다. 그 조직이 어떤 성과를 내놓았습니까?

커비 전 위원장) “유엔은 이 권고에 부응해 한국 서울에 현장 사무소를 설립했습니다. 어떤 의미에서 이 현장사무소는 COI가 했던 조사 작업을 이어가고 있다고 할 수 있습니다. 북한에서 벌어지는 인권 유린 실태에 대해 듣고 기록하는 작업을 이어가고 있습니다. 한국에 가장 많은 탈북민들이 있기 때문이죠.”

“The United Nations did respond to that recommendation and it established a field office in Seoul, in the Republic of Korea, South Korea. That field office is, in a sense, continuing the investigative work performed by the Commission of Inquiry. It continues to receive and record complaints of human rights violations in North Korea. There is a large North Korean refugee population in South Korea.

기자) 북한 정권의 인권 유린에 대한 책임을 묻기 위한 국제사회의 동력이 약화됐다는 지적에 대해 어떻게 생각하십니까?

[녹취: 커비 전 위원장] “COI의 권고 사항이 즉각적인 행동으로 이어지지는 않았지만, 잊혀진 건 아닙니다. 북한 인권 문제는 여전히 유엔의 의제로 남아있고, 유엔은 결의안을 통해 정기적으로 북한이 인권 원칙에 따르도록 촉구하고 있습니다. 그걸 따르지 않으면, 북한은 국제사회의 일원으로 온전히 받아들여지지 않을 것입니다. 지금과 같이 국제사회에서 따돌림을 받는 상태로 남아있게 될 것입니다. 하지만 이 악몽은 언젠가는 끝날 겁니다. 언젠가는 말이죠. COI의 권고 사항이 완전히 이행되는 날은 아직 오지 않았습니다. 북한 정권은 전혀 협조하지 않고 않습니다. 하지만, 언젠가 북한 내 인권 유린 희생자들이 정의를 찾고, 북한 정권이 책임을 지게 할 날이 올 것입니다.”

“So the message is though there has not been an immediate action on all of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry, it has not been forgotten. It is still on the agenda at the United Nations, and the resolutions of the United Nations periodically insist that North Korea must conform to the human rights principles. Otherwise, it will never be fully accepted as a member of the international community. It will remain as it is a pariah state.

One day, this nightmare will be over. One day. The recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry of the United Nations will be fully implemented that day has not yet come. And there has been a total non-cooperation by the North Korean regime, but be sure that one day there will be a justice and accountability for the victims of human rights abuses in North Korea.”

마이클 커비 전 유엔 북한인권 조사위원회(COI) 위원장.

"북한 정부, 국제사회의 인권 개선 요구 여전히 외면"

"인권 침해 책임 묻기 위한 노력 이어가야"

기자) 국제사회는 왜 인권과 관련해 북한에 책임을 물을 의무가 있는 건가요?

커비 전 위원장) “유엔 체제에 대한 약속을 했기에 국제사회는 의무가 있는 것입니다. 유엔 헌장에 따르면 보편적인 인권에 우선 순위를 주게 돼 있습니다. 1945년 제정된 유엔 헌장에 따라 유엔이 세워진 직후 유엔은 세계인권선언을 채택했습니다. 북한도 유엔에 가입했습니다. 가입을 하지 않아도 됐지만, 가입을 했기에 유엔 인권법의 적용을 받는 겁니다. 그것이 현 상황이라고 할 수 있습니다. 북한은 유엔 인권 관련 기구들과 관여하기도 했습니다. 특히 모든 나라들의 인권 상황을 정기적으로 검토하는 보편적 정례검토(UPR)에 있어서 말이죠. 하지만 북한은 인권 상황과 관련해 많은 문제가 제기되고 있는 나라였습니다. 그렇기 때문에 COI가 설립된 것입니다. 투표 없이 조사위원회가 설립된 유일한 사례였습니다. 그만큼 국제사회의 우려가 있었고, 유엔의 인권 관련 투표 기준에 비춰봐도 압도적 지지로 COI의 최종 보고서가 유엔에서 채택된 겁니다.”

“The international community has obligations because of the commitment of the United Nations system, under the Charter of the United Nations to give priority to universal human rights. Soon after the United Nations was established by the charter in 1945, it adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. North Korea has joined the United Nations, which you didn't need to do, but it has joined the United Nations as such it is bound by United Nations Human Rights Law, and therefore, that is the current situation. There has been some engagement of DPRK with the United Nations human rights mechanisms in particular with the Universal Periodic Review, which provides for regular review of the human rights of every nation. But North Korea was a nation with many complaints about its human rights situation. That is why a commission of inquiry was established. It was the only Commission of Inquiry was established without the call for a vote. Such was the concern of the international community, and the votes in favor of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry were very strong that by the standards of UN voting on human rights issues.”

기자) COI 최종 보고서의 권고 사항 중 제대로 다뤄지지 못한 부분은 어떤 게 있습니까?

커비 전 위원장) “매우 실망스러운 부분 중 하나는 북한 정부가 COI는 물론 유엔 제도와도 관여하려 하지 않고 있는 점입니다. 그저 모욕적인 언행과 거부 반응만 보일 뿐입니다. 제네바에서는 북한의 강제납치와 관련한 전문가위원회가 특별 절차를 통해, 북한이 1969년 12월 11일 한국 민간 항공기를 납치한 것에 대한 국제사회의 우려에 대해 응답하라고 권고 사항을 내놓았습니다. 51명의 탑승객과 승무원이 타고 있었습니다. 그 중 39명은 50년 전인 1970년 2월 14일에 풀려났습니다. 하지만 나머지 사람들에 대한 소식을 알 수가 없습니다. 이는 COI에서도 다룬 의제입니다. 권고안을 내놓았고, 인류에 대한 범죄로 규정했습니다. 국제법을 어기는 범죄이기도 합니다. 1969년에 일어난 항공기 납치와 같은 충격적인 사건에 대해 설명하지 않으면 북한은 국제항공체제에 결코 받아들여지지 않을 겁니다.”

“It must be one of the bitter disappointment. The government of DPRK has not engaged with the Commission of Inquiry, nor even with the United Nations system. It has simply indulged in insults and rejection. In Geneva, the special procedures of the committee of experts on enforced disappearances set out a recommendation that North Korea should immediately respond to the concerns of the international community about the hijacking of a plan with South Korean registration on the 11th of December, 1969. There were 51 passengers and crew on that plan -- 39 of them were released on the 14th of February 1970, which is 50 years ago. And still, the remaining of them have not been accounted for. They were members of the crew and passengers. This is something that was the subject of complaints to the Commission of Inquiry. We made recommendations and found that this was a crime against humanity. It's also a crime against international law. North Korea will never be accepted by the international aviation system. If it does not account for the shocking event of hijacking a plane in 1969.”

기자) COI 최종 보고서는 유엔 안보리가 북한의 인권 상황을 국제형사재판소에 회부하도록 권고했지만, 현재 그런 움직임은 보이지 않습니다. 왜 그렇다고 생각하십니까?

커비 전 위원장) “유엔 안보리는 로마 규정에 따라 이 규정에 가입하지 않은 나라라도 국제형사재판소에 회부할 수 있는 힘이 있습니다. 북한은 로마 규정에 가입하지 않았고, 국제형사재판소의 관할에도 따르지 않습니다. 하지만, 1969년 한국 YS-11 항공기 납치 사건도 그렇고, 더 일반적으로는 COI 권고 사안과 관련해서도 유엔 안보리는 지금까지 북한을 국제형사재판소에 회부하지 않았습니다. 왜 하지 않고 있는 것이냐고 물었는데, 북한이 핵무기를 포기하게 하는 협상을 추구하려는 의지 때문이라고 생각합니다. 그것은 명백히 평화와 안보와 관련해 매우 중요한 문제입니다. 동시에 보편적인 인권과 관련해 큰 문제이기도 합니다. 그렇기 때문에 안보리에서 보류되고 있는 것입니다. 하지만, 궁극적으로는 유엔이 약속을 했습니다. 국제 인권법을 위반하는 행위를 그냥 지나치거나 못 본 척 하지 않겠다고 말이죠. 비핵화에 진전이 없으면 유엔이 지체 없이 권고안에 대한 검토에 들어갈 것으로 저는 기대합니다. COI의 권고뿐 아니라 강제납치 전문가위원회의 권고, 그리고 국제사회의 권고까지도요. 이런 사안들은 국제형사재판소가 다뤄야 한다는 것이 그 권고들의 취지입니다.”

“The Security Council has a power under the Rome Statute, which establishes the International Criminal Court to refer a case to the court, even though a country is not a member of the treaty system. North Korea has never joined the statute and submitted itself to the ICC. However, so far the reference to the Security Council, either on the issue of the hijacking of the South Korean plane, YS-11 in 1969, or more generally on the recommendation of the Commission of Inquiry has not been responded to and so far, the Security Council has not made that reference. If you ask why they have not done so, I think it is because of the desire to pursue negotiations in relation to the surrender by North Korea of its nuclear warheads. That is obviously a very important problem for peace and security, but it's also a very big problem for a universal human rights. So, that is what is holding up the step by the Security Council. But in the end, the United Nations has committed itself, not to overlook or turn a blind eye to offenses against international human rights law. And I am hopeful that if there is no progress on nuclear weapons that the United Nations will return without delay to considering the recommendation, not only of the Commission of Inquiry, but of the commission committee of experts on enforced disappearances, and the international community, that these matters should all be investigated by the International Criminal Court.”

기자) COI의 권고 사안 이행을 이어 나가기 위해 국제사회가 당장 해야 할 일은 무엇입니까?

커비 전 위원장) “국제사회는 북한과 관련한 우려 표명을 이어가고 있습니다. 최근에도 유엔총회에서 북한인권 결의안이 강한 지지를 얻어 채택됐습니다. 유엔총회는 북한 인권 문제를 들여다 볼 것입니다. 저는 이 문제가 적절한 과정을 거쳐 유엔 안보리 의제로 다시 채택되길 바랍니다. 인권 유린이 이어지는 한 한반도에 평화와 안보는 있을 수 없기 때문입니다.”

“The international community continues its concern about North Korea. Only recently, a resolution was strongly affirmed by the General Assembly of the United Nations, and I believe this will continue to come under the scrutiny of the General Assembly. I hope that in due course it will return to the agenda of the Security Council, because there will be no peace and security on the Korean peninsula, whilst the abuses of human rights are continuing.”

마이클 커비 전 COI 위원장으로부터 북한 정권의 인권 침해에 책임을 묻기 위한 국제사회의 움직임에 대해 들어봤습니다. 인터뷰에 김영교 기자였습니다. 유엔 북한인권 조사위원회(COI) 최종 보고서 6주년을 맞아 준비한 기획보도를 마칩니다.