주목받는 블링컨 장관 인권 지침…"'대북전단 통제'에도 영향 미칠 것"

인권과 민주주의의 중요성을 강조한 토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관의 외교전문이 한국과 북한의 인권 현안에 모두 영향을 미칠 것이라는 진단이 나왔습니다. 한국 정부에는 대북 정보 유입을 통제하지 말라는 신호를 보내고, 북한과의 관계에선 인권이 핵심 변수가 될 것을 예고했다는 분석입니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

워싱턴의 북한 인권 전문가들은 인권과 민주주의 증진을 우선 과제로 제시한 토니 블링컨 국무장관의 새 지침을 환영하면서 북한뿐 아니라 동맹인 한국과의 관계에서도 높은 인권 기준이 적용될 것이라고 내다봤습니다.

미 정치전문지 폴리티코에 따르면 블링컨 장관은 16일 전 세계 미 대사관에 보낸 외교전문에서 “민주주의와 인권이 전 세계적으로 보호되고 강화하는 것이 미국의 국익에 맞고 국가안보를 강화한다”며 이는 미국에 가까운 나라조차 예외가 될 수 없다고 밝혔습니다. 특히 미국 외교관들에게 미국의 민주주의·인권 현실을 감추지 말라면서, 동시에 주재국의 인권 상황 또한 잘 살피라고 지시했습니다.

로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보는 20일 VOA에 “미국의 이번 지침은 한국에도 적용될 것”이라며 “바이든 대통령과 문재인 대통령은 정상회담 공동성명에서 북한 인권 개선에 대한 양국 정부의 헌신을 약속한 만큼, 미국은 한국 정부가 대북 정보 유입을 통제하고 북한 인권 단체의 활동을 불법화하는 데 대해 문제를 제기할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 국무부 부차관보] “Application of the US policy will extend to South Korea as well. Presidents Biden and Moon in a joint statement have already committed their governments to promoting human rights in North Korea. No doubt the US will also raise South Korean government restrictions on the sending of information to North Korea, and its criminalizing the activities of human rights groups that act on human rights in the North.”

바이든 대통령과 문재인 대통령이 지난 5월 21일 정상회담을 한 뒤 발표한 공동성명에는 “북한의 인권 상황을 개선하기 위해 협력한다는 데 동의한다”는 내용이 담겼습니다.

그레그 스칼라튜 미국 북한인권위원회(HRNK) 사무총장은 “미국의 유력 북한 인권 단체를 이끄는 입장에서 한국의 대북전단금지법에 대해 우려한다”며 “문재인 정부가 블링컨 장관의 이번 지침을 전단 살포에 대한 압박을 중단하라는 신호로 받아들이기 바란다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “As executive director of perhaps America's most prominent human rights organization dealing with North Korean human rights, I have to say that I am worried by these developments in South Korea, and hopefully the South Korean government—the moon government will interpret this as a signal that this pressure must stop. And North Korean human rights organizations must be helped, they must be enabled to do their work, the voices of North Korean escapees must be heard. This is not what's happening right now. I hope this will induce positive behavior change within the Moon government as well.

스칼라튜 사무총장은 “(한국 내) 북한 인권 단체들은 도움을 받아야 하고, 그들의 일을 계속할 수 있어야 하며, 탈북민들의 목소리 또한 전달돼야 하는데, 한국에서 벌어지는 상황은 그렇지 않다”며 “블링컨 장관의 이번 지침이 문재인 정부의 긍정적인 행동 변화를 유도하기 바란다”고 거듭 강조했습니다.

다만 “미국은 한국 대통령 선거가 다가오는 상황에서 한쪽 편을 드는 듯한 인상을 주지 않기 위해 이 문제를 양국 간 성명이나 의제로 다루지는 않을 것”이라고 내다봤습니다. 따라서 “이는 시민사회단체나 비정부기구가 맡아 조사와 압박을 계속해야 할 과제”라는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “The US State Department has taken notice of South Korean government pressure applied to North Korean human rights groups and activists. I'm not very sure that this is going to translate into addressing this particular issue at the bilateral level…In a few months, we will be preparing for elections in South Korea and the US administration will be very reluctant to make any statements or engage in any type of bilateral interaction that might be perceived as taking sides in South Korean politics. I think that this is a task for us, for civil society organizations—for CSOs, for NGOs, nongovernmental organizations. We have to keep looking into this, we have to keep investigating, we have to keep up the pressure.”

한국에서 지난 3월부터 시행된 이른바 '대북전단금지법'에 따르면 군사분계선 일대에서 확성기 방송을 하거나 전단을 살포하면 최대 3년 이하의 징역이나 3천만 원, 20일 현재 미화로 2만 6천 100달러 이하의 벌금에 처해집니다.

지난 2016년 9월 한국 파주에서 북한으로 전단을 날리기에 앞서 미국의 대북인권단체 관계자들이 북한 주민을 위한 기도를 하고 있다.

미국 의회 내 초당적 인권기구인 ‘톰 랜토스 인권위원회’가 지난 4월 15일 개최한 대북전단금지법 청문회에서는 해당 법안이 북한으로 종교와 문화 등의 유입을 차단한 만큼 수정이 필요하다는 주장 등이 나왔습니다.

당시 워싱턴의 한반도 전문가들은 대북전단 살포에 대해 “엄정한 법 집행을 하지 않을 수 없다”는 문재인 대통령의 경고가 인권 가치를 훼손하고 미-한 관계에 부담을 주며 문 대통령의 대미 외교에도 악영향을 미칠 것이라고 비판하기도 했습니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 20일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “미-한 양국은 경제·안보 등 여러 부문에서 오랫동안 우호 관계를 유지해 왔고, 인권도 그중 하나”라고 설명했습니다. 그러면서 “미국 정부와 많은 미국인 사이에서 전단지풍선을 통한 대북 정보 유입을 통제하려는 한국 내 몇몇 시도에 대해 우려하는 목소리가 나왔고, 이런 움직임이 라디오 등 다른 정보 수단으로 확대될 것이라는 우려도 제기됐다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “With regard to South Korea. We have a very cordial relationship with South Korea. It's a long standing relationship, it's many faceted relationship, which includes economic, includes security issues and includes the cooperation between the United States and South Korea in a whole range of international issues in the United Nations and other areas as well. And human rights is a part of that. I think the United States has expressed concerns, there are individuals who have expressed concerns, a lot of Americans are concerned about some of the efforts to limit sending of information to North Korea through leaflets and balloons. There is some concern that this may be expanded to other means of information including radio and so forth.”

킹 전 특사는 “이런 문제가 우려스럽긴 하지만 이 때문에 미-한 양국이 대립하는 상황으로 치닫진 않을 것”이라며 “동맹은 이견이 있으면 대화하고 우려를 공유하는 만큼, 이 문제도 그런 수순을 밟을 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “And I think that is something that we'd be concerned about. But this is not a major area of confrontation between the United States and South Korea. There are differences. We are allies. And when allies have differences they talk about them and share the concern. And so I think this is what will happen as we go forward.”

전문가들은 인권과 민주주의 증진을 최우선 과제로 내세운 블링컨 장관의 지침이 미-북 관계와 협상에도 중요한 이정표를 제시한다고 평가했습니다.

스칼라튜 사무총장은 “매우 긍정적이고 고무적인 성명”이라며 “북한의 비참한 인권 상황에 매우 진지하게 대처할 것이라는 바이든 행정부의 의지를 나타낸다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “I think that this is a very positive and encouraging statement. I think that this is an indication of commitment that the Biden administration is going to get very serious about tackling the abysmal human rights situation in North Korea.”

코헨 전 부차관보도 “블링컨 국무장관의 외교 전문은 미국이 북한과의 양자 접촉과 유엔에서 북한 인권을 다루기 위해 강력한 대화 의제와 옹호 노력을 진전시키겠다는 것을 분명히 시사한 것”이라고 진단했습니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 국무부 부차관보] “Blinken’s call to US Embassies around the world to make human rights promotion a priority is a clear indication that the United States will develop strong talking points and advocacy efforts to address human rights in North Korea, both in its bilateral dealings with the government and at the United Nations.”

또한 “국무장관의 이번 지침은 미국의 인권 문제 제기를 막으려는 북한의 노력과 위협이 현 미 정부에는 무의미하다는 신호를 보내고, 미국의 정책을 모든 나라에 적용함으로써 북한 인권에 대한 미국의 우려가 대북 적대시 정책이라는 북한의 주장을 무력화시킬 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 부차관보] “Further, the Secretary of State’s call signals that North Korea’s efforts and threats to discourage the US from raising human rights will carry little or no weight with this administration. And its argument that US concern for human rights in the DPRK is but a hostile policy directed at its country will be undercut by the application of US policy toward all countries.”

아울러 “북한은 유엔 북한인권특별보고관의 방북을 오랫동안 허용하지 않고 식량과 식수, 위생, 종교 자유 실태 파악을 위한 유엔 전문가들의 방북 요청에도 화답하지 않은 반면, 미국은 자국 인권 상황 조사를 위해 유엔 특별보고관들을 초청할 것이라는 점에서 미국의 정책은 하나의 모범이 될 것”이라고 평가했습니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 부차관보] “US policy will also serve as a model in that the US will be inviting UN rapporteurs to look into the human rights situation in the United States whereas North Korea has long refused visits to its country by the UN Special Rapporteur on the DPRK and has failed to respond positively to requests for visits by UN experts on food; water and sanitation; and freedom of religion.”

앞서 블링컨 장관은 전문에서 “우리는 공개적이고 투명하게 맞서겠다”며 외교관들이 인권과 민주주의 중요성을 강조하는 과정에서 미국의 문제점을 인정해도 좋다고 밝혔습니다. “이런 태도가 고통스럽고 추할 수도 있지만, 그런 정직성은 우리의 리더십을 깎아내리려는 비판과 냉소를 무력화시키는 데 도움이 될 것”이라는 설명입니다.

킹 전 특사는 “전임 미 행정부는 인권을 대북 압박 수단으로 사용했다”며 “블링컨 장관의 전문은 북한을 포함한 모든 나라와 미국과의 관계에서 인권이 중요한 부분이 될 것이라는 점을 분명히 했다”고 평가했습니다. “이런 정책은 이미 미국의 유엔 인권이사회 복귀를 통해서도 드러났으며, 미-북 관계에 대한 접근법의 중대한 변화를 보여주는 매우 긍정적인 움직임”이라는 겁니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “With regard to North Korea, it's very clear that this represents a shift in US policy. The previous administration tended to use human rights as a means of putting pressure on North Korea. I think what Secretary Blinken’s cable has made clear is that the United States considers human rights to be an important issue that it's part of the relationship the US is going to have with North Korea, and that human rights have got to be part of the process. The fact that the United States has returned to the UN Human Rights Council, again, is a reflection of this policy that human rights are a part of our relationship with every country, including North Korea…I think this represents a significant change in terms of how we're going to approach the relationship with North Korea, and I think it's a very positive step.”

인권 전문가들은 블링컨 장관이 제시한 민주주의와 인권 지침이 북한 인권 개선을 위한 실천 방안으로 즉각 구체화돼야 한다며, 유엔 안보리에서 북한 인권 문제를 적극적으로 논의하고 4년 반 동안 공석 상태인 국무부 북한인권특사를 임명하는 데서 출발해야 한다고 제안했습니다.

코헨 전 부차관보는 “미국은 북한 인권 우려에 대한 행동에 동맹과 다른 여러 나라를 참여시킬 것”이라며 “유엔 안보리에서 북한 인권 논의를 추진할 것이라는 데 의심할 여지가 없다”고 내다봤습니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 국무부 부차관보] “The US will mobilize its allies and other states to act on human rights concerns in North Korea and will no doubt seek a Security Council meeting on the subject at the UN.”

유엔 안보리는 상임이사국인 미국의 주도로 2014년부터 ‘세계 인권의 날’인 12월 10일 즈음 매년 북한 인권 문제를 공개적으로 다뤘습니다. 하지만 20018년에는 8개 나라만 회의 소집에 찬성하면서 북한 인권 논의가 이뤄지지 않았고, 이듬해에는 미국이 회의 개최에 찬성하지 않아 무산됐다가 지난해 재개됐습니다.

스칼라튜 사무총장은 “미국이 유엔에서 유럽연합, 일본, 한국, 호주, 뉴질랜드 등 생각이 같은 국가들과 연합하는데 다시 한번 주도권을 쥐어야 한다”며 “올해 말 유엔 안보리에서 북한 인권을 의제로 한 회의가 열려야 하고, 이는 미국이 지도력을 발휘해야만 가능한 일”이라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] Then,United States must once again assume leadership of the coalition of the like minded at the United Nations—the United States, the European Union, Japan, hopefully, South Korea, and others, Australia, New Zealand. This is the coalition that delivered significant action on North Korean human rights at the UN. Toward the end of this year, we must see the UN Security Council once again make North Korean human rights an agenda item. It is only possible with US leadership.”

또한 “국무장관의 이번 지침은 북한 인권 문제를 다루는 이들에게 매우 고무적이고 매우 중요한 첫 단계로, 이제는 하나씩 이행에 나서야 한다”고 거듭 강조하면서 2017년 1월 로버트 킹 전 특사가 물러난 후 비어있는 북한인권특사 임명을 시급한 과제로 꼽았습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “It is very encouraging for us, those dealing with North Korean human rights. And of course, a statement by the Secretary of State is a very important first step. We will have to move on to implementation. And there are actually a few items that I would have in mind. The first one is the appointment of a US special envoy for North Korean Human Rights. We haven't had one since January 2017 when Ambassador King stepped down.”

더 나아가 “미국은 대북 정보 유입 캠페인을 통해 북한 주민들에게 힘을 실어주고, 인도주의적 지원이 재개될 경우 투명하고 국제 기준에 부합하는 감시·평가에 초점을 맞춰 가장 취약한 계층에 전달되도록 해야 한다”고 스칼라튜 사무총장은 제안했습니다.

한편 국무부는 블링컨 장관의 전문에 대한 질의에 “미국은 인권을 외교 정책의 중심에 두는 데 전념하고 있고, 여기에는 북한도 포함된다”며 “우리는 전반적인 대북 접근에서 인권을 계속 우선시할 것”이라고 답했습니다.

다만 “북한 같은 정권에는 반대하더라도, 북한인들의 고통을 덜어주기 위해 최선을 다해야 한다”며 “우리는 북한인들에게 피해를 주지 않는 방식으로 행동을 취하기 위해 노력 중이고, 북한이 수용하기를 희망하면서 중요한 인도적 지원 제공을 목적으로 한 국제적 노력을 계속 지지한다”고 설명했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.