국경없는의사회 “코로나 방역물품 북한 내 분배 시작”

국경없는의사회는 북한에 지원한 신종 코로나 방역 물품이 분배되고 있다고 밝혔습니다. 또 국경 폐쇄로 중단된 기존의 대북 의료지원 활동이 재개될 수 있기를 희망한다고 말했습니다. 안소영 기자입니다.

국제 인도주의 의료 구호단체 ‘국경없는의사회(MSF)’는 15일, 북한에 지원한 신종 코로나바이러스 방역 물품이 분배되고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[국경없는의사회]”The items including personal protective equipment as well as antibiotics and diagnostic items have reached the Ministry of Public Health in Pyongyang on 30 March. We have completed our delivery of supplies related to COVID-19.”

이 단체는 이날 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서, 개인보호용품과 항생제, 진단기 등의 방역 물품이 지난달 30일 평양에 있는 북한 보건성에 전달됐고, 이로써 신종 코로나 관련 물품 전달이 완료됐다고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서 북한 보건성이 확인한 필요에 따라 물품들이 분배되고 있다며, 전국적인 필요를 전반적으로 파악하기에 가장 적합한 곳이 보건성일 것이라고 설명했습니다.

[국경없는의사회]”The supplies are being allocated according to need identified by the MoPH. The central MoPH is likely to be best placed to have an overview of the needs countrywide.”

이어 방역 물품은 기부 형식으로 북한 보건성에 제공됐다고 말했습니다.

현재 국경 폐쇄 조치로 국경없는의사회의 현장 접근이 불가능한 만큼, 보건성에 직접 기부하는 것이 빠르게 확산하는 국제 위기 상황에서 신속한 지원을 제공할 수 있는 가장 실용적인 방법이라는 설명입니다.

[국경없는의사회] “The items were made as a donation to the Ministry of Public Health. Providing a donation directly to the MoPH is the most practical way for MSF to provide prompt support during this fast-moving global crisis, particularly as MSF teams are not currently able to access the country given border closures. The authorities in Pyongyang are providing regular updates as the supplies are distributed around the country according to need.”

아울러 방역 물품이 필요에 따라 전국에 배분되는 상황을 북한 당국이 정기적으로 알려오고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

국경없는의사회는 또 북한에서 진행하던 기존 의료지원 사업이 재개되기를 기대한다고 밝혔습니다.

[국경없는의사회]”MSF has an existing program to improve general healthcare and TB diagnosis and treatment in North Hamgyong province, DPRK (currently largely on hold due to border closures and travel restrictions). We hope to resume this program when conditions allow.”

함경북도에서 진행하다가 국경 폐쇄와 여행 제한 조치로 중단된 보건시스템 개선과 결핵 진단 치료 등의 프로그램을 다시 재개할 수 있기를 희망한다는 겁니다.

한편 이달말 신종 코로나 방역 물품을 북한에 전달하기 위해 노력하고 있는 국제적십자사연맹(IFRC)는 물품이 북한에 도착하면 가장 필요한 계층에게 우선적으로 분배될 수 있도록 할 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

IFRC는 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서, 중국 국경에서 가장 가까운 북한 4개 도 내 취약 지역에 접근할 수 있는 유일한 단체는 조선적십자사라면서 이 같이 말했습니다.

[IFRC] “The Red Cross Society of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is the only organisation that has access to vulnerable areas in the four provinces closest to the Chinese border. To help ensure that aid gets to where it is most needed, we are constantly coordinating with the Ministry of Public Health and other international and humanitarian organisations, as well as partners in DPRK through existing coordination mechanisms.

그러면서 가장 필요한 계층에 도움이 전달되도록 하기 위해 기존 협력 체계를 통해 보건성과 다른 국제 인도적 지원 단체, 북한 내 파트너와 지속적으로 협력하고 있다고 말했습니다.

IFRC는 북한의 신종 코로나 대응과 관련해 대북 제재 면제를 받은 첫 번째 단체로, 적외선 체온계 1천 개와 유전자 증폭 검사장비, 검사기에 들어가는 시약 1만 세트 등을 북한에 지원할 예정입니다.

VOA 뉴스 안소영입니다.