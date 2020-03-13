신종 코로나 사태

이란, IMF 에 코로나 대응 자금 50억 달러 요청

2020.3.13 오전 12:40
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on March 11, 2020 shows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohmmad Javad Zarif…
11일 이란 테헤란에서 열린 내각회의에서 모하마드 자바드 자리프 외무장관 등 각료들이 신종 코로나바이러스 감염을 막기 위한 마스크를 쓰고 있다.

이란이 코로나 사태에 대응하기 위해 국제통화기금(IMF)에 50억 달러 긴급자금을 요청했습니다. 

모하마드 자바드 자리프 이란 외무장관은 12일 트윗을 통해 “크리스탈리나 조지에바 IMF 상무이사가 코로나바이러스에 타격을 입은 국가들이 ‘신속금융제도(Rapid Financial Instrument)’ 를 통해 지원을 받을 것이라고 말했다고 밝혔습니다. 

그러면서 이란 중앙은행이 IMF에 접근 요청을 했다고 말했습니다.  

압돌네이져 헤마티 이란중앙은행장도 자신의 소셜미디어를 통해  “자신이 IMF 총재에게 보낸 서한에서 ‘신속금융제도’로부터 50억 달러 지원을 요청했다”고 밝혔습니다. 

VOA 뉴스

