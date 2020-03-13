이란, IMF 에 코로나 대응 자금 50억 달러 요청

이란이 코로나 사태에 대응하기 위해 국제통화기금(IMF)에 50억 달러 긴급자금을 요청했습니다.

모하마드 자바드 자리프 이란 외무장관은 12일 트윗을 통해 “크리스탈리나 조지에바 IMF 상무이사가 코로나바이러스에 타격을 입은 국가들이 ‘신속금융제도(Rapid Financial Instrument)’ 를 통해 지원을 받을 것이라고 말했다고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서 이란 중앙은행이 IMF에 접근 요청을 했다고 말했습니다.

IMF's @KGeorgieva has stated that countries affected by #COVID19 will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument. Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately.



IMF/IMF Board should adhere to Fund's mandate, stand on right side of history & act responsibly.