트럼프 대통령 “김정은과 매우 좋은 관계…오바마 땐 전쟁 치를 뻔”

도널드 트럼프 대통령은 김정은 북한 국무위원장과 매우 좋은 관계를 갖고 있다고 말했습니다. 오바마 전 대통령은 북한과 전쟁 직전까지 갔었다며, 긴장을 완화시킨 건 자신의 노력 때문이라고 거듭 강조했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

트럼프 대통령은 오바마 전 대통령이 북한과 전쟁을 치르려 했던 것으로 믿는다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 트럼프 대통령] “When I came into office, I met right there in the Oval Office with President Obama, and I sat in those beautiful chairs and we talked. It was supposed to be 15 minutes, as you know it ended up being many times longer than that. And I said what’s the biggest problem. He said by far North Korea. And I don’t want to speak for him, but I believe he would have gone to war with North Korea. I think he was ready to go to war. In fact, he told me he was so close to starting a big war with North Korea.”

트럼프 대통령은 15일 백악관에서 기자들에게 2016년 대통령 선거에서 승리한 직후 오바마 전 대통령과 만나 나눈 대화를 소개하면서 이렇게 밝혔습니다.

오바마 대통령이 (북한과) 전쟁할 준비가 돼 있었고, 실제로도 북한과 큰 전쟁을 시작하는 데 매우 근접했다고 말했다는 겁니다.

트럼프 대통령은 전쟁 직전까지 다다랐던 군사적 긴장이 자신의 노력으로 해소됐다고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 트럼프 대통령] “Now where are we now? No missiles, no rockets, no nuclear testing, we’ve learned a lot. But much more importantly than all of it, much more important than all of that, much much more important than that is we have a great relationship. I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un.”

지금은 (북한의) 핵과 미사일, 로켓 실험도 없고, 이 모든 것보다 훨씬 중요한 건 북한과의 관계가 아주 좋다는 점이라는 설명입니다.

이어 김정은과 매우 좋은 관계를 갖고 있다고 거듭 강조하면서, 아베 신조 일본 총리가 노벨상 후보로 자신을 추천했다는 사실도 공개했습니다.

[녹취: 트럼프 대통령] “So Prime Minister Abe gave me, I mean, the most beautiful five letter, five page letter, Nobel Prize, you sent it to them. You know why? Because he had rocket ships and he had missiles flying over Japan. And they had alarms going off, you know that. Now all of the sudden, they feel good. They feel safe. I did that.”

트럼프 대통령은 아베 총리가 노벨위원회에 자신을 추천하며 보낸 5장짜리 서한을 자신에게도 건넸다고 말했습니다.

이어 그 이유는 북한의 로켓과 미사일이 상공을 날고 비상 경보가 울리던 상황을 겪던 일본이 갑자기 기분이 좋아지고 안전함을 느끼기 때문이라며, 이 역시 자신이 한 일이라고 강조했습니다.

트럼프 대통령은 과거 북한과 오갔던 거친 설전을 상기시키며 현재는 상황이 완전히 달라졌다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 트럼프 대통령] “Fire and fury, total annihilation, ‘my button is bigger than yours and my button works.’ You remember that? You don’t remember that. And people said, Trump is crazy. And you know what it ended up being? A very good relationship. I like him a lot, and he likes me a lot. Nobody else would have done that. The Obama administration couldn’t have done it. Number one they probably wouldn’t have done it and number two, they didn’t have capability to do it.”

특히 ‘화염과 분노’, ‘완전한 전멸’, ‘내 (핵) 버튼이 북한보다 더 크고, 내 버튼은 작동한다’고 말했던 때를 기억하느냐며, 당시 사람들은 ‘트럼프의 정신이 나갔다’고 말했다고 덧붙였습니다.

트럼프 대통령은 그런 상황은 결국 북한과 매우 좋은 결과를 갖게 된 것으로 귀결됐다며, 자신은 김정은을 매우 좋아하고 김정은도 자신을 매우 좋아한다고 말했습니다.

트럼프 대통령은 “아무도 이렇게 하지 못했을 것”이라면서 오바마 행정부 역시 그렇게 하지 않았을 것이고, 그렇게 할 역량도 없었다고 말했습니다.



VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.