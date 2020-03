미군, 11일 만에 아프간 탈레반 반군 겨냥 공습

미군은 오늘(4일) 아프가니스탄 무장반군 탈레반에 대해 공습을 가했다고 밝혔습니다.

The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days.