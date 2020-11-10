미국

폼페오 “인권 보호는 미국 국가 정체성 본질”

기자 김영교
2020.11.10 7:45 오전
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020…
마이크 폼페오 미 국무장관.

마이크 폼페오 미 국무장관은 9일 유엔 인권이사회에서 진행되는 보편적 정례 검토(UPR)와 관련한 성명에서 “미국은 투명하고 권리를 존중하는 통치 방식에 있어서 지도자 역할을 해 왔고 언제나 그럴 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.

이어 UPR 과정에 대한 미국의 지속적인 약속 이행은 인권 증진의 세계적 지도자로서 미국의 오랜 역할을 강조하는 것이라고 말했습니다.

[텍스트: 폼페오 장관] “The United States has been, and always will be, a leader in transparent, rights-respecting governance. Our continued commitment to the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process underscores the United

States’ long-standing role as a global leader in advancing human rights.”

UPR은 모든 유엔 회원국이 정기적으로 자국의 인권 상황을 다른 유엔 회원국들과 함께 검토하는 제도입니다.

폼페오 장관은 국민들의 동의로부터 권력을 얻는 정부가 있는 나라로서 미국에게 인권에 대한 존중은 국가 정체성의 본질이라고 강조했습니다.

[텍스트: 폼페오 장관] “As a country whose government derives its authority from the consent of its people, respect for human rights is intrinsic to our national identity. We are committed to the promotion and protection of human rights, as reflected in our own founding documents and the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to which the United States and all other members of the United Nations have committed.”

미국의 건국 문서, 그리고 미국과 유엔의 모든 회원국들이 이행을 약속한 세계인권선언에 반영됐듯이 미국은 인권 증진과 보호에 전념하고 있다는 겁니다.

폼페어 장관은 미국의 UPR보고서와 발표가 명백히 보여주듯이 미 국민들은 인권 보호를 요구하고, 미국의 민주적인 제도들은 국민들의 인권을 보호할 것임을 증명해왔다고 말했습니다.

[텍스트: 폼페오 장관] “As our UPR report and presentation clearly demonstrate, the people of the United States demand and our democratic institutions have long proven that they will protect their human rights. We don’t simply discuss human rights in the United States; we cherish and defend them.” 폼페오 장관은 미국은 단지 인권을 논의하는 것이 아니라 인권을 소중히 여기고 보호한다고 강조했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.

김영교