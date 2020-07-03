베트남, 남중국해서 중국 군사훈련 항의

베트남이 2일 남중국해에서 해상 군사훈련을 실시한 중국에 항의했습니다.

베트남 외교부 대변인은 이날 정례 브리핑에서 "중국의 (파라셀) 주변 훈련이 베트남 주권을 심각하게 침해한다"며 이같이 밝혔습니다.

그러면서 "이번 훈련은 상황을 더욱 복잡하게 만들며 중국과 아세안 관계에 해를 끼친다"고 강조했습니다.

또 베트남이 중국과 접촉했으며 훈련에 반대하는 외교 공문을 전달했다고 덧붙였습니다.

외교부 대변인은 이어 "우리는 중국이 남중국해에서 유사한 행동을 반복하는 것을 자제할 것을 요청한다"고 말했습니다.

앞서 베트남과 필리핀은 지난달 26일 아세안 정상회의에서 중국이 영유권 분쟁을 벌이고 있는 이 지역에서의 군사 활동 강화에 동남아시아의 불안이 가중되고 있다고 경고했습니다.

양국의 경고는 세계가 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증(COVID-19) 대응에 초점을 맞추고 있는 상황에서 중국이 분쟁 수역에서의 패권 장악을 위한 수단으로 사용하고 있다는 우려 제기 속에 나왔습니다.

중국 당국의 지난달 27일 발표에 따르면 중국은 베트남이 영유권을 주장하는 파라셀 제도(중국명: 시사군도, 베트남명: 황사 군도) 인근 해역에서 5일간의 훈련을 시작했습니다.

VOA 뉴스

Vietnam Protests Chinese Military Drills in South China Sea

Vietnam's foreign ministry has lodged a complaint with China over military drills in the South China Sea that it said were "detrimental" to Beijing's relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Vietnam and the Philippines warned of growing insecurity in Southeast Asia at a regional summit last Friday, amid concerns that China was using the cover of the coronavirus pandemic as a means to step up its activity in the disputed waterway.

On Wednesday, China began five days of drills in waters near the Paracel Islands, where Vietnam has competing claims, according to a June 27 announcement by the Maritime Safety Administration of Hainan, a large provincial island off China's southern coast.

"China's drills around (the Paracels) seriously violate Vietnam's sovereignty", foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular briefing on Thursday.

The drills "further complicate the situation, and are detrimental to the relationship between China and ASEAN," she added.

Hang said Vietnam had contacted China and delivered a diplomatic note opposing the drills.

"We request that China refrain from repeating similar actions in the South China Sea," she said.

The United States has also called on China to stop its "bullying behaviour" in the South China Sea, and accused Beijing of using the COVID-19 pandemic as cover to push its territorial claims there with a surge in naval activity.

In early April, Vietnam said one of its fishing boats was sunk by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel. China said that Vietnam's claims in South China sea are illegal and "doomed to fail".