미 국무부 "새 대북 접근법 택할 것...동맹과 긴밀한 협의·조율"

미 국무부는 바이든 행정부의 대북정책과 관련해 미국인과 동맹국의 안전을 지키기 위한 새로운 접근법이 될 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 한국과 일본 등 동맹국들과 긴밀히 협의하고 조율할 것이라고 강조했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 9일 정례브리핑에서 미국이 미국인과 동맹들의 안전을 유지하기 위한 새로운 대북 접근법을 채택할 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “I will say when it comes to that approach, we will adopt a new approach that keeps the American people and our allies safe, and that will begin through a policy review of the state of play in North Korea, and we're going to do that in close consultation and coordination with the Republic of Korea with Japan, with other allies and partners on ongoing pressure options and potential for future diplomacy.”

프라이스 대변인은 이같은 대북 접근법이 기존의 대북정책에 대한 재검토에서 시작된다며, 현재 진행 중인 압박 정책과 향후 외교의 잠재성에 대해 한국과 일본, 다른 동맹국, 협력국과 긴밀히 협의하고 조율할 것이라고 설명했습니다.

이어 새로운 정책과 접근법을 만들고 협의하는 과정에서 미국과 동맹국들에 대한 위협을 줄이고 남북한 주민들의 삶을 개선하는데 초점을 맞출 것이라고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Our focus in formulating this new policy and approach and undertaking these consultations will be on reducing the threat to the United States and our allies, as well as improving the lives of the North and the South Korean people.”

프라이스 대변인은 핵심은 미국이 북한 비핵화 의지를 계속 유지하고 있는 것이라며, 하지만 현재로서는 추가적으로 밝힐 자세한 내용은 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “At the core, we do remain committed to the denuclearization of North Korea, but don't have any additional details to read out at this time.”

프라이스 대변인은 바이든 행정부가 북한과의 관여를 늦춤으로써 북한이 미국의 관심을 끌기 위해 핵 실험이나 미사일 시험을 할 것을 우려하지 않느냐는 질문에 대해, 그보다 더 우려스러운 것은 한국, 일본과 긴밀히 조율하지 않게 되는 상황이라고 답했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “I think we would be more concerned with the prospect of not closely coordinating with our partners in this instance, of course, the Republic of Korea and Japan. Whether it's North Korea, whether it's Iran, whether it is any other global challenge, in the first instance, we want to make sure we are in precisely the same page, to make sure our allies and partners know that we are there for them, that we have their back, that we are on this diplomatic endeavor together.”

북한이든 이란이든 혹은 다른 국제적인 도전이든 먼저 미국과 동맹이 정확히 같은 입장에 있는지 확실히 하고 싶고, 미국이 곁에 있고 지지하고 있으며 외교적 노력을 함께 하고 있다는 것을 동맹과 협력국들이 인식하도록 확실히 하고 싶다는 겁니다.

프라이스 대변인은 이란 문제든 북한 문제든 미국이 너무 빨리 움직이면 동맹국들과 파트너들이 미국과 함께 가지 못하는 위험이 있을 것으로 생각한다고 말했습니다.

이어 어떤 접근법을 취하기에 앞서 외교적인 노력을 하는 것이 매우 중요하고 미국의 전략적 목표가 무엇인지 아는 것도 마찬가지라고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “I think the risk in moving too soon, whether the issue is Iran, whether the issue is North Korea is that we don't bring along our allies and our partners with us, and it's very important that we do the diplomatic legwork that before we undertake any approach, just so that we know what our strategic objectives are. But as importantly our partners and our allies also know what our strategic objectives are. And of course, the underlying goal there is to harmonize them to make sure our approach is coordinated and, in turn, most effective.”

프라이스 대변인은 하지만 협력국과 동맹국이 미국의 전략적 목표를 파악하는 것도 중요하다며, 근원적인 목표는 접근법이 조율되고 그에 따라 가장 효과적일 수 있도록 그것들을 조화시키는 것이라고 설명했습니다.

새로운 접근법에 김정은 북한 국무위원장과의 만남이 포함되지 않느냐는 질문에는 토니 블링컨 국무장관이나 조 바이든 대통령이 가까운 시일 내에 외국에 나가지는 않을 것으로 보인다고 대답했습니다.

이어 외국에 나갈 준비가 된다면 블링컨 장관이 먼저 미국의 동맹국과 협력국을 방문하는 것이 될 것이라며 여기에는 아시아 동맹국이 포함될 것으로 예상한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “When it comes to where Secretary Blinken or President Biden might fly, I wouldn't expect them to fly anywhere, anytime soon out of the country. I would expect when we are prepared to travel that you will see Secretary Blinken going first to our close allies and partners. And I would imagine that would include to our Asian allies, early on.”

한편 프라이스 대변인은 유엔 안보리 전문가패널 보고서 일부 내용이 이날 언론에 보도된 것과 관련해, 공식으로 나오지 않은 유엔 보고서에 대해서는 언급하지 않겠다면서, 다만 이란 미사일 프로그램의 추가 진전과 북한 등 다른 나라에 이 기술을 확산시키는 이란의 능력을 막기 위해 미국은 다양한 비확산 수단을 계속 이용하고 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.