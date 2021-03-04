한반도

미 국무부 "미한 방위비 분담금 협상 타결 매우 근접"

기자 김영교
2021.3.4 7:13 오전
미국의 도나 웰턴 신임 방위비분담금협상대표.
도나 웰튼 미 국무부 정치군사국 선임보좌관.

미 국무부는 미국과 한국 간 방위비 분담금 협상 타결이 임박했다고 밝혔습니다. 

국무부 대변인실 관계자는 4일 방위비 협상에 관한 VOA 질의에 미-한 동맹은 동북아시아와 자유롭고 개방된  인도태평양 지역, 그리고 전 세계의 평화와 안보, 번영의 ‘핵심축’이라고 강조했습니다. 

이어 “우리는 갱신된 방위비분담특별협정(SMA)에 관한 합의에 매우 근접했다”고 밝히면서, “우리의 동맹과 공동 방위를 강화할, 상호 수용 가능한 합의에 신속히 도달하기를 고대한다”고 말했습니다.

[텍스트: 국무부 대변인실 관계자] “The U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity for Northeast Asia, a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and across the world. We are very close to reaching agreement on an updated Special Measures Agreement. We look forward to expeditiously reaching a mutually acceptable agreement that will strengthen our alliance and our shared defense.”

이 관계자는 미국과 한국 정부의 대표들이 오는 5일 워싱턴DC에서 만나 미-한 방위비분담금특별협정(SMA)에 대해 논의할 예정이라고 확인했습니다. 

그러면서 이 회의에는 도나 웰튼 미 국무부 정치군사국 선임보좌관과 한국의 정은보 한미 방위비분담 협상대사가 참여할 것이라고 설명했습니다. 

[텍스트: 국무부 대변인실 관계자] “We can confirm that on March 5, 2021, representatives of the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) will meet to discuss the U.S.-ROK Special Measures Agreement in Washington, D.C. Donna Welton, Senior Advisor, Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, U.S. Department of State and Ambassador Jeong Eun-bo, ROK Senior Representative for the SMA negotiation, will participate in this meeting.” 

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.

