미 국무부 "북한 도쿄올림픽 불참 인지...코로나 엄중 대처와 일관성 있어 보여"

미국 국무부는 북한이 도쿄올림픽에 불참하기로 한 것과 관련해 그동안 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증에 엄중히 대처해 온 것과 일관성이 있어 보인다고 말했습니다. 또 북한 문제에 대해 한국, 일본과 계속 긴밀히 협력할 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

네드 프라이스 미 국무부 대변인은 6일 정례브리핑에서 북한의 도쿄올림픽 불참에 대한 질문에 “우리는 북한이 하계올림픽에 참가하지 않기로 결정했다는 보도를 인지하고 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “We are aware of reports that North Korea has decided not to participate in the Summer Olympics, which would appear consistent, in fact, with the DPRK is stringent response to COVID-19.”

프라이스 대변인은 북한의 이같은 조치는 북한이 그동안 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증에 엄중히 대처해 온 것과 일관성이 있어 보인다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 미국은 한반도와 인도태평양 지역의 평화와 안보라는 공동의 목표를 추구하면서 북한 문제에 대해 한국, 일본과 계속 긴밀히 협력할 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “We will continue to coordinate closely with the Republic of Korea, and with Japan on DPRK issues in pursuit of our shared goals of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo Pacific, of course.”

앞서 북한은 5일 체육성이 운영하는 ‘조선체육’ 홈페이지를 통해 신종 코로나로부터 선수들을 보호하기 위해 도쿄올림픽에 참가하지 않기로 결정했다고 밝혔습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 또 이날 브리핑에서 지난주 후반 워싱턴 근교 메릴랜드 주 애나폴리스에 있는 해군사관학교에서 열린 미한일 안보실장 회의는 미국 대북정책 검토 과정의 한 부분이었다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “The White House spoke late last week to the trilateral meeting between the National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and his South Korean and Japanese counterparts at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, all of this is part of the ongoing review that we have underway when it comes to our North Korea policy.”

프라이스 대변인은 대북정책 검토가 아직 진행 중이라면서, 검토가 어떻게 마무리 될지 예단하고 싶지 않다고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “This review is still underway. I wouldn't want to get ahead of where this review might end up, but we will continue to focus on reducing the threat to the United States, as well as to our partners, as well as to our treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific, as we remain committed to the principle of denuclearization of North Korea.”

프라이스 대변인은 하지만 “우리는 북한 비핵화 원칙에 계속 전념하면서 우리의 파트너와 인도태평양의 우리의 조약동맹, 그리고 미국에 대한 위협을 줄이는데 계속 초점을 맞출 것"이라고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.