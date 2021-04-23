퀸타나 보고관 "한국정부 전단금지법 해명 충분치 않아…재검토 권고"

유엔 북한인권특별보고관은 대북전단금지법에 대한 한국 정부의 해명이 충분하지 않다면서 법에 대한 재검토를 권고했습니다. 유엔 인권전문가들은 한국 정부에 서한을 보내 전단금지법에 대한 우려를 표명하며 설명을 요청했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

토마스 오헤아 퀸타나 유엔 북한인권특별보고관은 22일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 지난달 말 시행에 들어간 대북전단금지법에 대한 한국 정부의 해명이 국제적 기준 준수와 관련해 충분하지 않은 것으로 여겨진다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “The explanations and justifications of this legislation was not enough, from my point of view, in regards to compliance with international standards.”

퀸타나 보고관은 한국 내에서 대북전단으로 야기될 수 있는 북한과의 접경 지역의 군사적 긴장에 관한 우려가 있다는 것을 인지하고 있고, 그런 우려는 현실을 반영하는 아주 중요한 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “The concerns of the people that he represent in the border area. And that I think that was very, very, very important in reflecting the reality.”

하지만 그런 우려를 감안해도 대북전단금지법에 대한 자신의 입장은 그대로라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “Now, while taking all those concerns into account, at the same time, I maintain my position, that this legislation, there are some terms of legislation that may not comply with international standards and that's why we are sending this letter of allegation.”

그 법의 일부 조항들이 국제적 기준에 부합하지 않을 수 있다는 겁니다.

퀸타나 보고관은 그 때문에 유엔의 인권 전문가들이 한국에 혐의 서한(Allegation Letter)을 보냈다고 설명했습니다.

유엔 인권최고대표사무소는 이날 웹사이트를 통해, 유엔 인권 전문가 4명이 공동으로 한국 정부에 보낸 4월 19일자 서한을 공개했습니다.

서한에는 퀸타나 보고관과 아이린 칸 유엔 의사와 표현의 자유 특별보고관, 클레멍 불레 평화 집회와 결사 자유 특별보고관, 메리 로울러 인권 운동가 상황에 대한 특별보고관이 서명했습니다.

유엔 인권전문가들은 서한에서 한국의 대북전단금지법이 한국 내 표현의 자유와, 시민사회 단체와 인권 운동가들의 합법적인 활동에 부정적인 영향을 미칠 수 있다는 우려를 표명했습니다.

그러면서 이 법이 범죄로 규정하는 활동의 범위를 명확히 설명하고, 또 이 법이 국제 인권법을 어떻게 준수하는지 추가 정보를 제공할 것을 요청했습니다.

정식 명칭이 ‘남북관계 발전에 관한 법률 개정안’인 대북전단 금지법은 군사분계선 일대에서 대북 확성기 방송, 시각 매개물 게시, 전단 살포 등을 할 경우 최대 3년 이하의 징역이나 3천만원, 미화 약 2만6천 달러 이하 벌금으로 처벌할 수 있도록 하고 있습니다.

한국 정부는 그동안 북한과의 접경 지역 주민들의 생명권과 안전권을 보장하기 위한 조치라며 법 개정 취지를 설명했습니다.

퀸타나 보고관은 유엔 인권전문가들이 우려를 표명한 서한에 한국 정부가 주목하기를 바란다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “We hope that the government will take note of our letter, where we express our concerns and we suggested and we recommended a review of the legislation, but also what is important is how have the authorities will apply legislation.”

퀸타나 보고관은 유엔 인권전문가들은 해당 법을 재검토할 것을 권고한다면서, 아울러 한국 당국이 법을 어떻게 적용할 것인지도 중요하다고 말했습니다.

유엔 인권전문가들은 특히 대북전단금지법이 모호한 표현으로 해석의 여지가 넓다는 것에 우려를 표했습니다.

법 해석에 따라 한국 내에서 시민 사회 활동가들의 정치적인 표현이나 합법적인 활동이 불균형적인 처벌을 받는 상황으로 이어질 수 있다는 겁니다.

퀸타나 보고관은 인권에 대한 제약은 엄격해야 하고 균형과 필요의 원칙을 따라야 한다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “Any limitation to human rights need to be strict and comply with the principle of proportionality and necessity. And in these, they are sometimes, they are too big and too broad, this legislation. And that's why we understand that we had to send this letter to the government.”

하지만 대북전단금지법은 해석의 여지가 너무 넓다는 겁니다.

퀸타나 보고관은 기본적인 인권과 자유를 논할 때 법률 용어는 정확하고 명확해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “When we speak about fundamental human rights and freedoms, like freedom of expression, terminology needs to be exact and very clear in the legislation itself, and not just rely on guidelines, and that's the point that I made with the government.”

지침에만 의존해서는 안되며 그런 점을 한국 정부에 전달했다는 설명입니다.

퀸타나 보고관은 북한이 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증 대유행으로 인해 전례 없는 수준으로 스스로를 고립시키고 있는 상황이라며, 이런 상황은 인권 개선에도 도움이 되지 않는다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “On the whole issue of freedom of information, speaking more broadly about the current situation the Korean Peninsula, we see that North Korea is isolating itself in a situation that we've never seen before. And that's not helpful for the human rights agenda at all, because the isolation of the country means the isolation of the people who continue to suffer human rights abuses in all areas.”

나라가 고립된다는 것은 주민들이 고립된다는 뜻이고, 이는 주민들이 계속해서 인권 유린의 고통을 겪을 것이라는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “And that's why the issue of information, particularly in circumstances where North Korea has closed the borders and they are getting isolated, the access to information for the people in North Korea becomes even more important.”

퀸타나 보고관은 북한이 국경을 봉쇄하고 점점 더 고립되는 상황에서는 특히 북한 주민들이 정보에 접근하는 것이 더 중요하다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.