인권 전문가들 "북한 인권 증진에 유엔 역할 중요"

북한 인권을 증진하기 위해서는 유엔의 역할이 중요하다는 지적이 나왔습니다. 북한 특유의 폐쇄적인 분위기 때문에 국제사회 차원의 압박이 필요하다는 겁니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

데이비드 호크 전 국제앰네스티 미국지부장은 1일 워싱턴의 대북 인권단체 북한인권위원회가 개최한 인터넷 화상 간담회에서 북한 인권 증진에 유엔의 역할이 중요하다고 말했습니다.

호크 전 지부장은 이날 자신이 작성한 새 보고서 ‘북한의 인권: 유엔의 역할’ (Human Rights in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea: The Role of the United Nations)을 소개하면서 이같이 밝히고, 여기에는 두 가지 이유가 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 호크 전 지부장] “The United Nations is important, particularly important for promoting human rights in North Korea for two reasons. The first of which is that North Korea is so self-isolated and closed up that the normal ways of promoting and protecting human rights in almost all other UN member states is not possible…because you can't engage in the normal kind of human rights promotion activities.”

먼저 북한은 스스로 고립되고 폐쇄돼 있기 때문에 다른 대부분의 유엔 회원국에서 인권을 증진하고 보호하는 통상적인 방법이 통하지 않는다는 겁니다.

또 다른 이유로는 인권 문제가 미국의 ‘적대 정책’이나 미국의 ‘꼭두각시’ 국가들에 의해 이용되고 있다는 북한의 주장을 들었습니다.

[녹취: 호크 전 지부장] “North Korea claims that human rights is a racket kicked up by hostile US policy and the US puppet states, but the activities that show that concern for human rights in North Korea is a subject, supported by a huge majority of governments at the United Nations, and in fact as the North Koreans diplomats know full well the leadership on human rights at the UN has primarily come from the Europeans.”

하지만 유엔 내 대다수 국가들은 북한의 인권 상황에 대한 우려를 표명하는 활동을 지지하고 있다고 호크 전 지부장은 말했습니다.

또한 북한의 외교관들도 유엔에서 북한 인권 문제를 주도적으로 거론하는 나라는 유럽 국가들이라는 것을 잘 알고 있다고 말했습니다.

호크 전 지부장은 120페이지에 달하는 이번 보고서에서 1980년부터 지난 수십년 간 북한과 유엔 사이의 인권과 관련한 상호작용을 집중 조명했다고 말했습니다.



특히 유엔 북한인권조사위원회(COI) 최종 보고서가 나온 이후 북한 인권 문제에 대한 국제사회의 언어는 ‘깊은 우려’에서 ‘가장 강력한 용어로 규탄’하는 것으로 바뀌었다고 말했습니다.



[녹취: 호크 전 지부장] “The language of the international community is in response to the COI report changed from deep concern, quote unquote, to condemnation in the strongest possible terms. And the Human Rights Council and General Assembly recommended that the Security Council refer North Korea to the International Criminal Court. You had the North Koreans respond to this in a variety of ways.”

특히 유엔 인권이사회와 유엔총회는 안전보장이사회가 북한 상황을 국제형사재판소(ICC)에 회부할 것을 권고했고, 이에 대해 북한은 다양한 방법으로 반응을 보였다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 호크 전 지부장] “And the North Koreans had undertook a number of tactical openings to cooperate with the promotion and protection of human rights.”

그러면서 북한은 인권을 증진하고 보호하라는 목소리에 협력하기 위해 전략적으로 일부 틈새를 열었다고 호크 전 지부장은 설명했습니다.

보고서는 북한이 2014년 ‘아동권리보장법’을 개정한 것이나 2016년 ‘장애인권리협약(CRPD)’을 비준한 것 등을 예로 꼽았습니다.

따라서 유엔이 지속적으로 북한의 인권에 대해 목소리를 내게 되면 북한이 이런 틈새를 더 만들 것이라고 보고서는 전망했습니다.

로버트 킹 전 미국 국무부 북한인권특사.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 이날 대담에서 유엔이 북한 인권 상황을 압박을 하는 것이 중요한 이유는 북한이 간절하게 유엔 회원국 지위를 유지하고 싶어하기 때문이라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “North Korea is very, very anxious to maintain its membership in the United Nations, for a country that claims to represent all of Korea, and has a South Korea claiming to represent all of Korea and all of the citizens of those two areas. The United Nations is extremely important for the legitimacy of North Korea.”

북한과 한국이 각각 한반도 전체와 국민 전체를 대표한다고 주장하는 상황에서 북한이 정당성을 인정받기 위해서는 유엔이 매우 중요하다는 겁니다.

킹 전 특사는 따라서 유엔 차원에서 북한의 인권 상황에 대해 압박한 것은 진전이 있었다고 말했습니다.



[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “It's important for North Korea to be able to be treated as a fully participating independent state. And one of the things that the human rights activity has done has pressed North Korea to make some progress. The progress, as we've mentioned, has been minimal, but there has been progress.”

로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권 담당 부차관보는 유엔의 움직임 때문에 북한이 인권과 관련해 5개 국제 인권 조약에 서명했고 법률을 개정했다고 말했습니다.



[녹취: 코헨 전 부차관보] “In the area of legal reform, North Korea's accession to five international human rights treaties, has resulted in some changes in North Korea's laws, especially concerning the rights of women, children, and the disabled, the detention laws have also undergone some revision.”

특히 여성과 어린이, 장애인들과 관련한 법률과 구금 관련 법률이 일부 개정됐다고 말했습니다.

하지만, 북한 정권은 이런 사실을 주민들에게 제대로 알리지 않고 있다고 지적했습니다.

코헨 전 부차관보는 유엔 기구들은 북한이 인권과 관련한 약속과 조약을 이행하고 국가별 정례인권검토(UPR)에 참여하는 것을 지원하겠다는 의사를 밝혀왔다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 코헨 전 부차관보] “UN agencies offered to provide support to the government in meeting its human rights commitments and the UN treaties and the UN's Universal Periodic Review. What bears watching, once the situation normalizes and we don't know when that will be, is the extent to which the UN resident coordinator, and the humanitarian agencies on the ground, tried to implement this offer to move human rights forward through legal reform.”

코헨 전 부차관보는 북한 상황이 정상으로 돌아갔을 때 유엔 상주 조정관과 인도주의 기구들이 법 개정을 통한 인권 증진을 위해 어느 정도까지 그같은 제안의 이행을 시도할 지 앞으로 지켜봐야 한다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.