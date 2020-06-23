사회·인권

유엔 인권이사회, 북한인권결의안 18년 연속 채택…“납북자 즉각 송환해야”

기자 김영교
2020.6.23 5:00 오전
19일 스위스 제네바에서 유엔 인권이사회 회의가 열리고 있다.
유엔 인권이사회가 또다시 북한의 인권 상황을 규탄하는 결의안을 채택했습니다. 올해로 18년째 연속 채택된 결의안에는 북한이 한국인과 일본인 납북자를 즉각 송환할 것을 촉구하는 내용이 처음으로 담겼습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

유엔 인권이사회는 스위스 제네바에서 열린 43차 회의 마지막 날인 22일 북한인권 결의안을 채택했습니다. 이로서 유엔 인권이사회는 2003년 이후 18년 연속 북한인권 결의안을 채택했습니다.

올해 결의안 작성을 주도한 유럽연합을 대표해 발언한 제네바 주재 크로아티아대표부의 베스나 코스 대사는 “북한 주민들의 인권 상황이 나아졌다는 눈에 띄는 증거는 없다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 코스 대사] “There is no tangible proof that the realities for North Koreans on the ground have improved… the text this year also features an encouragement to the UN system to continue addressing the grave human rights situation in the DPRK, including through consideration by the Security Council, which for two consecutive years discontinued its debate on the topic.”

코스 대사는 올해 결의는 유엔이 북한 내 심각한 인권 상황을 계속해서 다룰 것을 권고했다면서, 특히 지난 2년 간 이 사안과 관련한 논의를 중단한 유엔 안보리에서의 논의를 장려했다고 밝혔습니다.

북한이 핵무기와 탄도미사일 추구에 자원을 집중하면서 주민들의 복지 수준이나 식량에의 접근성이 크게 떨어지고 있다는 겁니다.

이번 결의에는 북한에 의해 납치된 한국인과 일본인 문제가 처음으로 포함됐습니다.

결의는 국제적 납치 사안과 납치된 사람들의 즉각적인 송환에 대한 위급성과 중요성을 엄중한 우려감으로 강조한다고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서, 납북자들과 그 가족들이 겪고 있는 오랜 시간의 고통, 그리고 북한이 이에 적극적으로 행동하지 않는 것에 대해 엄중한 우려감을 표명한다고 덧붙였습니다.

[텍스트: 유엔 북한인권 결의] “Stressing with grave concern the urgency and importance of the issue of international abductions and of the immediate return of all abductees, expressing grave concern at the long years of suffering experienced by abductees and their families and the lack of positive action by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

결의는 이어 북한이 강제실종과 관련된 모든 의혹을 다루고, 납북된 이들의 생사와 소재에 대해 가족들에게 정확한 정보를 제공하며, 납북자와 관련된 모든 사안, 특히 일본과 한국인 납북자들을 즉각 송환하는 문제를 최대한 빠른 시일 내에 해결할 것을 촉구했습니다.

[텍스트: 유엔 북한인권 결의] “Calling strongly upon the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to address all allegations of enforced disappearances, to provide accurate information to the families of victims on the fate and whereabouts of their missing relatives, and to resolve all issues relating to all abductees at the earliest possible date, in particular the immediate return of all abductees of Japan and the Republic of Korea.”

결의는 또 신종 코로나바이러스 사태와 관련해 북한이 국제사회와 협력할 것을 촉구했습니다.

[텍스트: 유엔 북한인권 결의] “Urges the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to work with the international community, including the United Nations system, in its efforts to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea so that the international community can provide assistance based on independent needs assessments and consistent with international standards and humanitarian principles, and in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.”

이밖에 결의에는 정치적 견해 외에 종교나 믿음, 성적 성향, 그리고 성 정체성에 따라 사형이나, 살인, 노예화, 고문 등 잔혹하고 비인간적이며 모멸적인 처벌이나 수감, 성 폭력 등이 북한 내에서 또는 북한 정권에 의해 자행되는 것을 규탄한다는 내용도 포함됐습니다.

제네바 주재 북한대표부의 한대성 대사는 이날 회의에서 “유럽연합이 제출한 결의안을 전면 거부한다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 한대성 대사] “DPRK delegation categorically rejects the draft resolution on the station of the human rights in the Democratic People's Republic Korea submitted by EU at the current session of HRC.” 한 대사는 서방국가들이 미국의 인종차별 문제와 같은 사안에 대해서는 못 본 체 하고 있다고 주장했습니다. 한편, 한국은 올해 2년 연속 결의안 초안의 공동작성국에 들어가지 않았습니다. 미국은 지난 2018년 유엔 인권이사회를 탈퇴했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.

