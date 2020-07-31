사회·인권

퀸타나 “한국 정부, 대북인권단체와 대화 전까지 모든 조치 중단해야”

기자 김영교
2020.7.31 6:00 오전
토마스 오헤아 퀸타나 유엔 북한인권 특별보고관.
유엔 북한인권 특별보고관은 한국 정부가 대북 인권단체와 대화할 때까지 이들에 대한 조치를 중단할 것을 촉구했습니다. 유엔이 한국 정부와 이들 단체 간 대화를 도울 수 있다고 밝혔습니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

토마스 오헤아 퀸타나 유엔 북한인권 특별보고관은 30일, 한국 정부가 최근 두 개 탈북민 단체의 법인 설립허가를 취소하고 대북인권 단체에 대해 사무검사를 시행하는 것과 관련해, 한국 정부가 이 단체들과 먼저 대화해야 한다고 말했습니다.

특히 대화가 이뤄질 때까지 이 단체들에 대한 모든 조치를 중단해야 한다고 말했습니다. 

퀸타나 특별보고관은 이날 한국 통일부와 화상 면담을 한 뒤 VOA와 진행한 전화 통화에서, 한국 정부가 대북인권 단체에 접근하는 방식이 공격적이지 않아야 된다면서, 하지만 이 단체들은 한국 정부의 조치를 위협적으로 느끼고 있다고 지적했습니다. 

[녹취: 퀸타나 특별보고관] “It should be a non-confrontational approach, and since these organizations are feeling intimidated and threatened my recommendation is to put the whole process on hold until there is a meaningful dialogue to address concerns and to address the need for transparency.” 

따라서 한국 정부와 대북인권 단체들이 우려와 투명성의 필요를 다루는 의미 있는 대화를 나눌 때까지 모든 진행 중인 조치를 중단하도록 권고한다고, 퀸타나 특별보고관은 말했습니다. 

이어 조치를 중단하고 대화를 촉구하는 이메일을 면담 후 통일부 차관에게도 보냈다고 덧붙였습니다. 
 
퀸타나 특별보고관은 한국 통일부와 대화를 나눈 후 한국 정부가 왜 그런 조치를 취했는지 더 이해할 수 있게 됐다고 말했습니다. 

[녹취: 퀸타나 특별보고관] “It was a useful and timely conversation, helped me to understand the broad background and legal grounds on the recent measures that they have taken.”

통일부와의 면담은 유용하고 시의적절했으며, 한국 정부가 조치를 취하게 된 폭넓은 배경과 법적인 근거를 이해하는데 도움이 됐다는 겁니다. 

하지만 자신의 시각이 면담 전과 크게 바뀌지 않았다고 말했습니다.  

[녹취: 퀸타나 특별보고관] “Given the large scale of the audit, it came as a surprise to the civil society of the international community, because of the timing and because of the organizations that were targeted by these inspections.”

규모나 시점, 검사 대상인 단체들의 속성 때문에 한국 정부의 사무검사가 국제 시민사회를 놀라게 했다는 겁니다. 

퀸타나 특별보고관은 현재 상황은 북한의 인권 상황에 대해서 알리기 위한 이들 단체의 역량을 위축시키고 있다고 지적했습니다. 

[녹취: 퀸타나 특별보고관] “This is a situation, which undermines their capacity to report on the human rights situation in North Korea. And I recall their responsibility, under, for example, the United Nations Human Rights Defenders declaration that calls for the governments to provide assistance and to support and to promote the work of civil society organizations in reporting on human rights.”

그러면서 유엔 인권옹호자선언에 따라 정부는 인권 문제를 다루는 시민 단체들의 업무를 지원하고 지지, 촉진시킬 책임이 있다는 것을 상기시키고 싶다고 말했습니다. 

퀸타나 특별보고관은 한국 정부와 대북 인권단체들 간의 대화를 유엔이 도울 수도 있다고 말했습니다. 

[녹취: 퀸타나 특별보고관] “And I even said that the United Nations, and even the Office of the United Nations based in Seoul can support that kind of process of dialogue between the government and civil society organizations,”

서울에 있는 유엔 인권사무소가 정부와 인권 단체 사이의 대화 과정을 지원할 수 있다는 겁니다. 

퀸타나 특별보고관은 또 대북 전단 살포가 한반도의 긴장을 조성하고 한국과 북한의 접경 지역에 사는 주민들의 생명과 안전에 피해가 올 수 있다는 한국 정부의 설명을 이해한다면서도 대북 전단 살포 외에도 한국과 북한 간의 긴장을 조성하는 사안들은 많이 있다고 지적했습니다. 

[녹취: 퀸타나 특별보고관] “And I should say that my observation to that concern was that it is not only I can understand that the balloons could bring more tensions between the two countries, but there are many other events or situations which also bring tensions between the two countries…So that the argument should be very cautious about how to restrict the sending of leaflets to North Korea.”

퀸타나 특별보고관은 따라서 북한에 전단 살포하는 행위를 제한하는 것에 대한 논의는 조심스럽게 이뤄져야 한다고 말했습니다. 

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다. 


 

김영교
기자
김영교