킹 전 특사 "김정은 정권 인권 침해, 탈레반보다 심해"

미군의 철수 종료 시한을 일주일 앞둔 아프가니스탄에서 탈레반의 인권 유린에 대한 보도가 이어지면서 세계 최악의 북한 인권 상황과 비교하는 분석이 이어지고 있습니다. 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 여성에 대한 대우를 제외하면, 김정은 정권의 조직적 인권 탄압이 탈레반의 횡포보다 훨씬 심하다고 지적했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 “인권에 대한 부인은 아프가니스탄에 비해 북한에서 훨씬 더 조직적으로 이뤄지고 있지만, 탈레반의 완전한 국가 통제는 탈레반을 북한에 더 가깝게 만들 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “Denial of human rights is much more systematically enforced in North Korea than it has been in Afghanistan, but full Taliban control of that country is likely to bring it closer to North Korea.

2009년 9월 임명돼 2017년까지 7년 반 동안 오바마 행정부에서 활동했던 킹 전 특사는 25일 VOA에 “탈레반이 아프가니스탄을 완전히 장악하진 않았기 때문에 현재로서는 탈레반 치하의 삶이 어떤지 모두 다 파악할 수 없지만, 우리가 탈레반 통제 속에 있는 지역에서 본 것은 희망적이지 않다”며 이렇게 말했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “At this point in time, we don't have the full sense of what life under the Taliban will be like, because the Taliban has never been in full control of Afghanistan. Its control has been contested, and until the last few days there have been pockets (particularly around Kabul) where they were not in control. What we have seen in areas under fairly complete Taliban control, however, is not hopeful.”

지난 4월 북한 김일성 국가주석의 생일인 '태양절'을 맞아 평양 시민들이 만수대 언덕 김일성, 김정일 부자 동상에 절하고 있다.

북한의 인권 상황이 더 열악하다고 보는 이유에 대해서는, “북한의 김씨 정권은 70년 넘게 국가를 완전히 통제하고 있어 어떤 조직적인 반대 조짐도 없다”며 “북한은 모든 국가인권지수에서 줄곧 최하위에 머물러있다”고 지적했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “The Kim regime in North Korea, on the other hand, has been in pretty much full control of North Korea for over seven decades. There is little indication of any organized opposition. North Korea has consistently ranked at the bottom of every list ranking countries on human rights.”

특히 “김씨 정권은 주민 전체를 엄격히 통제하면서 지난 70년 동안 경찰(사회안전성)과 보안 기구를 정비해왔다”며 “탈레반은 내부적으로 다른 세력과 경쟁해왔고 다른 나라들까지 개입하면서 북한 정권이 행사하는 정도의 통제력은 갖지 못했다”는 차이를 들었습니다. “탈레반과 김씨 정권 모두 부도덕하지만 김씨 정권이 통제력을 ‘완벽하게 만들’ 시간이 더 많았다”는 설명입니다.

[로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “The Kim regime in North Korea has tight control over the entire population of the country, and has refined its police and security services over the 7 decades of its existence. The Taliban has been competing with contending forces internally, and the involvement of other countries has denied it the control that the Kim regime exercises in North Korea. Both the Taliban and the Kim regime are vile, but the Kim regime has had much more time to "perfect" its controls.”

지난 2013년 3월 스위스 제네바에서 열린 유엔인권이사회 회의에서 로버트 킹 미 국무부 북한인권 특사(오른쪽)을 대신해서 미국 대사관 직원이 발언권을 요청하고 있다.

또한, 북한 정권과 탈레반의 언론 탄압 실태를 비교하면서 “과거에는 기자들로부터 북한에 대해서보다 아프가니스탄 상황에 대한 직접적 정보를 더 많이 들었을 것”이라며 “탈레반과 김씨 정권 모두 언론 통제를 갈망하지만, 북한이 경험도 더 많고 체제도 더 제도화 해왔다”고 말했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “In the past we have had probably somewhat more first hand information from journalists about conditions in Afghanistan than we have had about North Korea. Although both the Taliban and the Kim regime are anxious to control news media, North Korea has had longer experience and the system is more institutionalized.”

아울러 “탈레반과 김씨 정권 모두 기자들을 통제하고 학대해왔다”며 우리는 2009년 억류됐던 유나 리, 로라 링 기자에 대한 북한의 가혹한 처우 기록을 갖고 있지만, 아프가니스탄에서는 더 많은 기자들에 대한 감금과 고문, 살해 기록을 갖고 있을 것”이라고 지적했습니다. 그러면서 “이는 기자들이 북한보다 아프가니스탄에 더 쉽게 들어갈 수 있었기 때문일 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “Both the Taliban and the Kim regime have controlled and abused journalists. In North Korea we have documented information about the rough treatment of journalists Lee and Ling in 2009. In Afghanistan we have probably more stories of journalists imprisoned, tortured, and killed but that is likely because in the past conditions were more fluid and journalists were able to get into Afghanistan more easily than they could get into North Korea.”

킹 전 특사는 “탈레반이 김씨 정권보다 더 나쁠 수 있는 분야 중 하나가 여성에 대한 대우”라며 “탈레반은 여성을 억압하려는 본능적인 종교적, 이념적 동기가 있다”고 비판했습니다. “김씨 정권도 성차별적이지만 여성에 대한 대우는 그만큼 잔인하고 완전하지 않으며, 북한 여성은 상대적으로 좀 더 자유롭고 열린 시장에 참여함으로써 탈레반 치하에서는 가능하지 않은 경제력을 갖게 됐다”는 지적입니다.

[로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “One area where the Taliban may be worse than the Kim regime is in the treatment of women. There is a visceral religious and ideological motivation to repress women by the Taliban. The Kim regime is sexist as well, but treatment of women is not as vicious and complete. The involvement of women in the relatively more free open market sector of the economy has given women economic power in North Korea that is not the case under the Taliban.”

앞서 국제인권감시단체 휴먼라이츠워치도 24일 VOA에 보낸 공식 성명에서 “수십 년 동안 국가 전체를 확실히 통제하며 인권을 유린해 온 북한 정부와 비교할 때, 탈레반은 여전히 권력을 강화하기 위해 노력하고 있고 무장단체로서 다양한 집단과 파벌로 구성돼 있다”며 “탈레반의 편협성과 인권 유린이 매일 북한인들이 직면하는 수준까지 오르지 않기를 바란다”고 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.