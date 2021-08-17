공석 길어지는 북한인권특사…"주요 차관보 인준 직후 임명될 것"

국무부 북한인권특사직 공석이 길어지고 있는 가운데 주요 차관보 인준이 끝나는 대로 인권특사가 지명될 것이라는 전망이 나왔습니다. 국무부도 북한인권특사가 법에 명시된 직책임을 상기시키며 임명 의지를 재확인했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

워싱턴의 인권 전문가들은 바이든 행정부가 출범한 지 7개월이 지났지만 여전히 북한인권특사를 임명하지 않고 있는 것과 관련해, 미 정부의 인선 절차를 고려할 때 특별히 지체되는 것으로 볼 수 없다고 밝혔습니다.

바이든 행정부가 트럼프 대통령 임기 내내 비어있던 북한인권특사를 재임명하겠다는 의지를 재차 확인한 만큼, 주요 직책을 채우는 과정에서 자연스럽게 지명될 것이라는 낙관적 전망이 나옵니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “2009년 5월 힐러리 클린턴 당시 국무장관으로부터 특사직을 제의받은 뒤 3개월 동안 백악관과 국무부의 인사 검증 작업을 거쳐 9월 오바마 대통령에 의해 공식 지명됐다”며 “그러고 나서도 상원 인사 청문회가 열리기까지 한 달이 걸렸고, 청문회 개최 뒤에도 3~4주가 소요돼 11월 말에야 취임할 수 있었다”고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “I was appointed to the position in 2009. It took some time before everything was sorted out…I was asked by Secretary Clinton at the end of May, if I would accept the position. And it took the White House and the State Department security people three months to conduct the background investigations, prepare the information that needs to be done before it can be submitted. I was officially nominated by the President at the end of September. It took another month or so before the Senate held the hearing and then it took three or four weeks. I was sworn in at the end of November.

킹 전 특사는 그나마 자신의 경우는 “임명 절차가 상당히 빠른 편이었다”며 “바이든 행정부가 많은 외교 정책 사안을 다루고 있는 와중에도 토니 블링컨 국무장관이 이미 임명 계획을 밝혔고, 국무부 성명도 이를 뒷받침하는 만큼, 앞으로 두 달이 더 걸려도 문제가 없을 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “That was when things were moving fairly quickly. This administration has a lot of foreign policy issues going on and there are a number of things that probably have to be done and based on my own experience, I don't think there's a problem with making the appointment. I think it's very clear. Secretary Blinken has said they're going to make the appointment, the statement that you have by the State Department is consistent with that. So I wouldn't be concerned for another couple of months.”

토니 블링컨 국무장관은 지난 6월 7일 하원 외교위원회 청문회에서 “북한인권특사를 반드시 임명할 것”이라며 “인사검증 과정이 예전보다 복잡하고 시간이 오래 걸리고 힘들어졌다”고 설명했습니다.

국무부 대변인실 관계자는 13일 바이든 행정부 출범 이후 현재까지 북한인권특사를 임명하지 않는 이유가 무엇이냐는 VOA의 질문에 “미국은 북한 등의 인권을 외교 정책의 중심에 두는 데 전념하고 있다”며 “그 직책(북한인권특사)은 법적 요구 사항”이라고 답했습니다.

[국무부 관계자] “The United States is committed to placing human rights at the center of our foreign policy, including in North Korea. There is a statutory requirement for that role.”

북한인권특사를 미 의회가 위임한 임무로 규정하며 임명 의지를 재확인한 것입니다.

국무부가 ‘법적 요구 사항’이라고 밝힌 근거는 2004년 민주·공화 양당 합의로 제정된 ‘북한인권법’으로 지금까지 세 차례 재승인되면서 북한인권특사 임명을 법적으로 의무화하고 있습니다.

로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보는 “국무부 동아시아태평양 차관보와 민주주의·인권·노동 차관보 지명자도 아직 상원 인준을 받지 못했다”며, “이 두 직책이 확정되는 대로 북한인권특사 지명의 우선순위가 높아질 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보] “I do know that the Assistant Secretary for East Asian Affairs and the Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor State have not yet been confirmed by the Senate. The process for appointments takes time. Once the above two are confirmed, I would imagine that the nomination of a special envoy for hr Nk would gain in priority.”

코헨 전 부차관보는 “현재 지명자들에 대한 논의와 조사가 이뤄지고 있을 것”이라며 “바이든 행정부의 인권 외교 의지와 북한 관련 성명을 고려할 때, 지명이 이뤄질 가능성이 크다”고 말했습니다. “정치적 이유로 인한 지연 가능성은 언제나 존재하지만, 이번엔 그렇지 않은 것으로 안다”는 설명입니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보] “Probably nominees are being discussed and vetted. Given the Biden Administration’s stated commitment to human rights in foreign policy, and its statements about North Korea, it would seem likely that someone will be nominated. That a delay could take place for political reasons is always a possibility, but that does not yet seem to be the case.”

영 김 공화당 하원의원은 지난달 7일 한국 기자들과 만나 “바이든 행정부가 2017년부터 비어 있는 북한인권특사를 지체 없이 임명해야 한다”며 “토니 블링컨 국무장관이 살펴보겠다고 내게 개인적으로 긍정적인 답을 줬는데도 아직 별다른 움직임이나 진전이 없어 실망스럽다”고 말했습니다.

이보다 앞서 미 하원의원 10명은 지난 3월 19일 조 바이든 대통령에게 보낸 서한에서 북한인권특사 임명이 남북, 미북 이산가족 상봉 협상에 중추적인 역할을 할 것이라고 강조하기도 했습니다.

휴먼라이츠워치 등 11개 국제인권단체 역시 지난 4월 15일 바이든 대통령에게 보낸 공동서한을 통해 북한인권특사를 조속히 임명할 것을 촉구했습니다.

그레그 스칼라튜 북한인권위원회(HRNK) 사무총장은 “성 김 대북특별대표가 인도네시아 대사를 겸하고 있어 국무부 내 북한 전담 관리는 사실상 없다”고 지적했습니다. 그러면서 “현재 국무부 내 많은 직책에 대한 임명 절차가 진행 중이고 아직 주한 미국대사도 확정되지 않아 북한인권특사 임명에 시간이 걸릴 수밖에 없다”고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “One has to remember that we do have a special envoy for North Korea policy here, brilliant diplomat Ambassador Sung Kim also happens to be ambassador to Indonesia, so there is no full time government official, covering those responsibilities…The reality is that there are a lot of appointments in the making. I'm sure that the State Department is very busy looking at all of these potential appointments. We do not have a confirmed Ambassador to the Republic of Korea—to South Korea yet. These appointments take time.”

스칼라튜 사무총장은 “중요한 것은 국무부가 인권을 외교 정책의 중심에 놓겠다는 의지를 밝힌 것”이라며 “북한인권특사는 임명될 것이고, 조만간 그렇게 되기를 바란다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “It might take a while but the very important thing is that the US State Department has stated this firm commitment to human rights as a central part of our foreign policy…I think that we will see a special envoy for North Korean Human Rights appointed, at some point, hopefully soon.”

앞서 스칼라튜 사무총장은 바이든 대통령 취임 전 인수위원회에 북한인권특사 임명을 비롯해 탈북자 보호, 대북 정보 유입, 인권 개선과 맞물린 인도적 지원 등을 촉구하는 서한을 보내기도 했습니다.

지난 2005년 12월 제이 레프코위츠 미국 북한인권특사가 서울에서 기자회견을 했다.

2017년 1월 로버트 킹 특사가 물러난 이후 트럼프 행정부 내내 “행정상 발표할 내용이 없다”는 답변으로 일관해 온 국무부는 바이든 행정부 출범 2주 만에 북한인권특사를 재임명할 가능성을 처음으로 내비쳤습니다.

국무부 대변인실 관계자는 지난 2월 4일 VOA에 “정책 검토 절차의 일환으로, 국무장관이 관계 부처와 함께 바이든-해리스 행정부의 외교 정책 우선순위에 맞춰 자원을 가장 잘 조정하기 위해 특사 직책을 유지하고 채우는 문제를 살펴볼 것”이라며 “여기에는 ‘북한인권특사’ 직책이 포함된다”고 밝혔습니다.

하지만 이후 미-한 정상회담 당시 바이든 대통령은 성 김 인도네시아주재 미국대사를 북한과의 협상을 전담하는 대북특별대표에 임명하겠다고 깜짝 발표하며 대북 협상 전까지 북한인권특사 임명은 미뤄질 수 있다는 관측이 나오기도 했습니다.

하지만 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표는 “조지 W. 부시 대통령은 북한인권법 통과 이후 9개월 만에, 그리고 오바마 대통령은 취임 후 9개월 만에 북한인권특사를 임명했다”며 바이든 행정부의 북한인권특사 임명이 늦어지고 있는 게 아니라고 말했습니다. “대사 직책을 비롯해 많은 국무부 고위 관리를 임명해야 하는 상황으로, 북한인권특사 역시 그중 하나”라는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “It is very important to remember that it took President George Bush and President Barack Obama nine months, each to appoint an envoy. After the passage of the North Korea Human Rights Act, it took President Bush nine months, and then when Obama got elected President, it took him nine months…So I would not read anything into it other than that they're trying to fill—they’ve got ambassadors, they've got high ranking State Department officials, there's a lot of people, there are a lot of positions that need to be filled. And this is obviously one of them.

특히 국무부의 ‘북한자유주간’ 관련 성명을 예로 들면서 “바이든 행정부는 북한 인권 개선에 대한 매우 강력한 의지를 분명히 했고, 토니 블링컨 국무장관도 인권을 강력히 옹호해 왔다”고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “What you should say is what the Biden administration has been saying about North Korean human rights. Reread what they said from North Korea Freedom Week. It was powerful…Their commitment on North Korea human rights was very very strongly stated, And I think Tony Blinken has always been a very strong advocate for human rights, and what he said is very powerful. So that's what I would consider.

인권 전문가들은 또 바이든 행정부가 현재까지 북한 인권 문제에 대해 보여준 분명한 문제의식과 접근법을 긍정적으로 평가했습니다.

킹 전 특사는 “바이든 행정부가 북한 인권 문제를 잘 다루고 있다고 생각한다”며 “지금까지 특별한 위기나 새로운 문제가 불거지지 않았고, 국무부의 관련 성명들도 긍정적이고 고무적”이라고 평가했습니다. 바이든 행정부가 “이 사안에 대해 이해하고 관심을 두고 있다”는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “I think they're doing well. There hasn't been a crisis, there hasn't been an issue that's come up, but all of the statements that have been issued by the State Department have been positive and encouraging. So my sense is they understand, but the issue is they're giving attention to it.”

숄티 대표도 “바이든 행정부가 우리와 잘 소통하면서 북한 난민 지원 활동을 돕고 우리의 요구를 잘 수용하고 있다”고 밝혔습니다. 그러면서 “바이든 대통령이 북한 인권 운동에 실제로 적극 참여하는 인사를 특사로 임명하기 바란다”고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “I would love to see him appoint a special envoy who's actually involved with North Korea human rights. That would be my preference. We'd be like somebody who's been involved in the North Korea human rights movement. That'd be great. But I've been really pleased with what they said and how they've interacted with us and how they've helped on what we're doing with trying to help refugees and they've been very receptive to requests that we’ve had. I've been very pleased with that so far.”

스칼라튜 사무총장은 “국무부가 지금까지는 북한 인권 상황을 조명하려는 노력을 계속 지지하고 있다”면서도 “올가을 유엔총회 제3위원회가 북한인권결의안을 채택하는 것과 미국이 연말에 열리는 유엔 안보리 북한 인권 논의를 주도하는지 여부가 바이든 행정부의 북한 인권 정책을 평가하는 큰 시험대가 될 것”이라고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “As far as I know, the US State Department continues to be supportive of efforts to shine the lights on the North Korean human rights situation. We will know much better before the end of the year. Remember that the DPRK human rights resolution in the Third Committee of the General Assembly of the UN will come up this fall. Also, a big test is going to be whether the United States is going to lead an effort to place the North Korean human rights issue on the agenda of the UN Security Council.”

유엔 안보리는 미국의 주도로 2014년부터 매년 북한 인권 문제를 비판하는 성명을 내왔으나 2018년과 2019년에는 정족수 미달로 회의를 개최하지 못했습니다. 이에 대해 당시 민주당 대선 후보 경선에 참여한 바이든 후보는 “미국 가치에 대한 배신”이라고 비판한 바 있습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.