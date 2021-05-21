미 인권 전문가들, 방미 문 대통령에 메시지 "김정은 대신 북한 주민 챙겨야"

미국 정부에서 인권 문제를 전담했던 전직 관리들과 북한 인권 전문가들이 조 바이든 대통령과의 정상회담을 위해 미국을 방문한 문재인 한국 대통령에게 절망적인 북한 인권 상황에 관심을 가져달라고 호소했습니다. 인권을 평화의 장애물로 보는 김정은 북한 국무위원장의 인식을 워싱턴에 주입하지 말고, 인권을 우선시하는 미국과 한목소리를 내달라고 촉구했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

반도체와 백신 협력, 대중국 견제와 북 핵 문제 등 미-한 정상회담의 핵심 의제 속에 동맹의 공유 가치를 상징하는 북한 인권 문제가 반드시 포함돼야 한다는 게 미국 인권 전문가들의 공통된 인식입니다.

이들은 바이든 대통령의 북한 인권 언급을 경계하는 한국 유력 인사들의 잇따른 발언에 우려를 표하면서, 바이든 대통령과의 첫 정상회담에 나선 문재인 대통령에게 북한 인권 실태를 계속 외면하지 말고 미국의 ‘가치 외교’에 보조를 맞춰달라는 메시지를 전했습니다.

로버타 코헨 전 미 국무부 인권담당 부차관보.

로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권 담당 부차관보는 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “미국과 한국의 정책이 현재 불협화음을 내고 있다”며 문재인 대통령이 바이든 대통령에게 북한 정권의 인권 인식을 주입하려는 것으로 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권 담당 부차관보] “At the moment, it's a very discordant policy between the two. President Moon wanting to remain silent when it comes to human rights in North Korea, President Moon adopting the North Korean line that concern about human rights is an obstacle to peace and wanting US president Biden to accept such a policy line.”

코헨 전 부차관보는 미-한 정상 간 북한 인권 정책 조율이 이뤄져야 한다며 “문 대통령은 북한 인권에 침묵을 지키고 싶어 하고, 인권 우려가 평화에 장애가 된다는 북한의 기조를 그대로 채택해 바이든 대통령도 이를 수용하기를 바란다”고 지적했습니다.

그러면서 문 대통령에게 “미-한 양국과 두 나라 대통령이 북한 인권 문제에 대해 통일된 정책을 도출해야 한다는 메시지를 전하고자 한다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권 담당 부차관보] “My main message would be that the US and South Korea, that Presidents Biden and Moon, work out a unified policy towards human rights in North Korea.”

코헨 전 부차관보는 “문 대통령은 북한 인권 문제에 관여하려는 한국 내 인권 단체를 괴롭히고 그들의 삶을 어렵게 만들고 있다”고도 비판했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권 담당 부차관보] “President Moon has also been harassing and making life difficult for human rights groups in South Korea, who are engaged with human rights in the North.”

앞서 한국 정부는 대북전단 살포가 접경지 주민의 생명과 안전을 위협할 수 있다며 대북 전단 살포를 금지했습니다. 지난 3월부터 시행된 이른바 '대북전단금지법'에 따르면 군사분계선 일대에서 확성기 방송을 하거나 전단을 살포하면 최대 3년 이하의 징역이나 3천만 원, 20일 현재 미화로 2만 6천 600달러 이하의 벌금에 처해집니다.

코헨 전 부차관보는 “유엔의 북한 인권결의안에 한국 정부가 공동 제안국으로 참여하지 않았는데, 바이든 행정부는 이 결의안을 매우 중요하게 여긴다”며 “미국과 한국이 유엔에서 입장을 일치시키고 북한인권특사 임명에도 뜻을 같이 해야 한다”고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권 담당 부차관보] “South Korea has also not cosponsored resolutions at the United Nations on human rights in North Korea. So the US position is different on these issues. I mean, the US position has supported the UN resolution since the Biden administration has come in and has supported resolutions at the UN and considers it a very important forum. So there has to be unity in the South Korean and the US position on the United Nations forum on resolutions on security council meetings or North Korean human rights on appointing special envoys for human rights in North Korea.”

한국이 2019년과 2020년에 이어 올해도 유럽연합(EU)이 제출한 결의안에 공동제안국으로 참여하지 않는 데 대한 워싱턴의 우려를 반영하는 메시지입니다. 아울러 한국에서 북한 인권법이 시행된 지 5년이 지났지만, 여전히 북한인권재단 구성과 북한인권대사 재임명이 이뤄지지 않고 있는데 대한 비판도 담았습니다.

코헨 전 부차관보는 “양국이 통일된 입장을 갖게 되면 이 문제에 대한 동맹의 힘이 강해질 것”이지만 “동맹의 한 축인 한국이 북한이 내세우는 기조를 가질 때는 절대 그렇게 될 수 없다”고 말했습니다. “북한이 미-한 정상의 대화 의제를 정해서는 안된다”는 지적입니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권 담당 부차관보] “I think that the strength of the alliance on this particular issue will be greater if there can be unified positions, and certainly not one of the alliance, South Korea takes the positions that North Korea is putting forward. North Korea cannot set the agenda for talks.”

로버트 킹 전 미국 국무부 북한인권특사.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 “북한 인권과 관련해 기억해야 할 중요한 점은 이것이 대북정책 일부가 돼야 한다는 것”이라며 “인권 유린은 북한의 행동 중 가장 나쁜 것으로 북한이 하는 모든 것들을 덧칠해 버린다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “The main thing to remember with regard to North Korea human rights is that it has to be a part of the policy towards North Korea. Human rights violations in North Korea are one of the worst things that that country faces and it colors everything that North Korea does.”

킹 전 특사는 “북한과 비핵화를 목적으로 관여하는 것도 중요하지만 인권은 그런 관여와 비핵화의 일부가 돼야 한다는 것 또한 기억해야 한다”고 강조했습니다. “인권을 무시하면 어떤 진전도 만들지 못한다”는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “It's important that we engage with North Korea. It's important that we work towards denuclearization with North Korea, but we also have to remember that human rights is part of that engagement, part of that denuclearization. And then if we ignore human rights, we're not going to be able to make progress.”

킹 전 특사는 그동안 “북한과의 핵 협상을 할 때 인도주의와 인권 상황을 다룰 공간을 남겨둘 수 있다”면서 “두 가지 일을 동시에 할 수 있다”는 입장을 일관되게 강조해왔습니다.

그레그 스칼라튜 북한인권위원회 사무총장.

그레그 스칼라튜 미국 북한인권위원회(HRNK) 사무총장은 “우리가 유엔 차원의 중대한 행동으로 복귀하는 것이 중요하다”며, 미국을 방문한 문재인 대통령에게 “유엔에서 북한 인권 상황에 대해 강력한 행동을 촉구하는 생각이 같은 국가들의 비공식 연합에 한국이 다시 한번 동참해야 한다”고 촉구했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “It will be very important that we return to significant action at the United Nations. The Republic of Korea must once again join the informal alliance of like-minded allies and partners that have been pressing for significant North Korea action—action on North Korean human rights at the United Nations.”

스칼라튜 사무총장은 미국 시민으로서 개인적 의견임을 전제로 “바이든 행정부는 가치를 매우 귀중하게 여기고, 우리의 친구, 동맹, 파트너들과 이를 공유하며, 국제관계에 대해 다자적 접근을 취한다”면서 “한국 내 모든 친구와 동맹, 파트너들이 인권의 중요성, 특히 북한인들의 기본적 인권을 미-한 동맹의 핵심에 자리 잡은 근본적 가치로서 강조하기 바란다”고 당부했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “It is my view as a private citizen of the United States that the Biden administration values greatly values, shared with our friends, allies and partners, as well as a multilateral approach to international relations, and therefore, I hope that all friends, allies and partners in South Korea will emphasize the importance of human rights as a fundamental value at the very core of our alliance, in particular, the fundamental human rights of the North Korean people.”

수잔 숄티 미국 북한자유연합 대표.

수잔 숄티 미국 북한자유연합 대표는 “문 대통령에게 한국 헌법을 준수하고, 한국에서 태어난 사람이든 문 대통령 가족처럼 북한에서 태어난 사람이든 모든 이들의 자유를 수호해 달라는 메시지를 전하고 싶다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “My message to President Moon is to please follow the Republic of Korea constitution and uphold the freedoms of all Korean people whether they were born south of the DMZ, or north of the DMZ, like your own family.”

특히 “문 대통령은 자국민을 섬기고, 많은 한국인과 미국인 애국자들이 흘린 피를 통해 태어난 귀중한 자유 민주주의를 지키기 위해 대통령이 됐다는 사실을 기억해야 한다”며 “김정은 대신 그들을 섬겨달라”고 촉구했습니다.

[녹취: 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “President Moon, remember you were elected by the citizens of the Republic of Korea to serve them, and preserve the precious liberal democracy, which was only made possible by the spilt blood of many Korean and many American patriots. Please remember that, and serve them, and not Kim Jong-un whose grandfather was responsible for the deaths of a million people because of his attempt to destroy South Korea and destroy South Korea's Republic.”

또한 “중국에서 억류돼 북송될 경우 심각한 위험에 직면할 탈북민들의 생명을 구해 달라”면서 “북-중 국경이 다시 열려 중국이 탈북민들을 되돌려 보내기 전에 이들을 구할 기회가 있다”고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “And please save the lives of the North Korean refugees in detention in China who are in mortal danger if they are repatriated. Every single South Korean president has safely resettled North Korean refugees from China. So I urge President Moon to do the same, especially because the ones that are in detention right now are, as I said, in mortal danger because they were trying to get to South Korea. And if the border opens up in North Korea and North Korea starts accepting repatriated refugees back, China will send them back, so he has the chance to save the lives of these people.”

18년째 ‘북한자유주간’ 행사를 주도해 온 숄티 대표는 “행사를 통해 정권을 향한 북한 내 모든 계층의 불만과 반대에 대해 알 수 있었다”며 “문 대통령은 북한에 정보를 보내는 정책으로 되돌아가야 한다”고 촉구했습니다. “북한인들은 그들이 처한 환경을 변화시키기 바라고 외부 세계에 대해 알고 있는 만큼, 우리가 그들을 얼마나 걱정하는지, 또 그들이 한국과 똑같은 자유와 인권을 누리는 것을 우리가 얼마나 보고 싶어 하는지를 알게 해 달라”는 메시지입니다.

[녹취: 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “And return to the policy of getting information in North Korea. Because we really saw during North Korea freedom week people in North Korea are discontent, they're opposed to the regime, there's opposition in North Korea at every level of society, they want to change their circumstances. They know about the outside world. Please let them hear how much we care about them and how we want to see the North Korean people have the same freedoms and human rights as South Korea.”

앞서 숄티 대표는 지난달 15일 미국 의회 내 초당적 인권기구인 ‘톰 랜토스 인권위원회’가 개최한 한국의 대북전단살포금지법 관련 청문회에 참석해서도 “위협을 가하는 건 북한”이라며 “(대북 단체들은) 단지 그들이 사랑하는 사람들에게 정보를 전달하고자 한 것”이라고 말했습니다.

한편 전문가들은 미-한 정상회담에서 북한 인권 문제가 민주주의와 평화와 같은 보편적인 가치로 논의돼야 한다며, 인권 변호사 출신인 문 대통령이 각국의 인권을 선별적으로 다룰 경우 앞서 열린 미-일 정상회담과 비교될 수 있다고 지적했습니다.

브루스 클링너 미국 해리티지재단 선임연구원.

루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원은 “문재인 대통령과 조 바이든 대통령의 백악관 정상회담은 상당히 성공적이었던 스가 요시히데 일본 총리의 지난 4월 미-일 정상회담과 비교해 점수가 매겨질 것”이라며 “스가 총리는 중국이 자행하는 신장 지역과 홍콩에서의 인권 유린, 동중국해와 남중국해에서의 공격적 전술과 타이완 위협 등을 제기하면서 동맹의 기준을 높여 놨다”고 평가했습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s summit meeting with President Joe Biden on May 21 at the White House will inevitably be graded against Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s highly successful visit in April. Suga set the bar high for an ally, calling out China’s human rights violations in Hong Kong and against Uighur Muslims, belligerent tactics in the East and South China Seas, and intimidation of Taiwan.”

클링너 연구원은 “문 대통령이 이런 의제를 소홀히 다뤄선 안 된다”며 “(미-일 공동성명과) 비슷한 인식을 포함하지 않는 미-한 공동성명은 문재인 행정부에 나쁜 영향을 미칠 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “President Moon must not fall short on these topics. A U.S.–South Korean joint statement that does not include similar sentiments would reflect poorly on the Moon administration.”

앞서 바이든 대통령과 스가 총리는 지난달 16일 회담을 마친 뒤 공동성명을 통해 중국이 민감해하는 타이완 문제에 대해 1969년 이후 처음으로 ‘타이완 해협의 평화와 안정’을 명기했습니다. 두 정상은 또 동중국해의 현 상태를 변경하려는 시도에 반대하며 남중국해에서 중국의 불법 해상 활동에도 반대를 표명했고, 홍콩과 신장 지역의 인권 상황에 대해서도 우려를 공유했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.