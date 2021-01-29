전문가들 "미국 정부, 탈북 난민 더 받아들일 여지 있어"

미국의 인권 전문가들은 미국 정부가 북한 출신 난민들을 더 받아들여야 한다고 말했습니다. 탈북 난민들의 미국 정착을 늘리기 위해 미국 정부가 행동에 나설 수 있는 여지가 있다는 겁니다. 김영교 기자가 전해드립니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 최근 워싱턴의 민간단체인 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)에 기고한 글에서 미국에 입국하는 탈북민이 그다지 많지 않았지만 그마저도 줄고 있다고 지적했습니다.

미 국무부의 난민 입국현황 자료에 따르면 2006년 5월 이후 현재까지 난민 자격으로 미국에 정착한 탈북민은 모두 220명입니다.

2008년이 38명으로 가장 많았지만 최근 몇 년 동안 그 숫자는 급격히 줄었습니다. 특히 2017년에는 단 1명에 그쳤고, 지난해에는 2명이 입국했습니다.

킹 전 특사는 28일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 전체 탈북민의 숫자가 줄어드는 가운데 지난 몇 년 간 미국에 들어온 탈북 난민이 줄었다는 점을 유념해야 한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “The one thing to keep in mind is that the numbers have declined in the last couple of years, as numbers overall have gone down… I think the real problem is the number of of North Koreans who are able to leave and try to find a place to live elsewhere in South Korea or the United States or Europe. The numbers are declining from the north.”

북한을 떠나 한국이나 미국, 유럽 등 다른 지역에서 살고자 하는 시도를 하는 탈북민 수 자체가 감소했다는 겁니다.

여기에는 북한과 중국의 국경 지역 부근의 단속이 강화된 것이 크게 작용했지만, 지난해에는 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증 우려로 인한 국경 봉쇄가 영향을 미친 것으로 킹 전 특사는 판단했습니다.

킹 전 특사는 북한 주민이 탈북 이후 미국 보다는 한국을 택하는 이유 중에는 언어와 가족 문제가 크다고 말했습니다.

지난 2009년 7월 부모와 함께 북한을 탈출해 한국에 온 탈북민 어린이들이 학교 수업을 마치고 한국의 북한이탈주민 정착 지원 시설인 하나원으로 복귀하고 있다. (자료사진)

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “The first problem they run into is the language is different. They don't teach a lot of English language in North Korea and most of the people, who leave North Korea, don't speak English… The second thing is that many of the defectors who leave the North are joining family, and this family element is something that we sometimes don't think about it but it's an important element.”

북한을 떠난 대부분의 사람들이 영어를 하지 못하기에 같은 언어를 쓰는 한국을 택한다는 겁니다.

또 많은 탈북민들이 먼저 북한을 떠난 가족들과 합류하기를 바라고 있으며, 따라서 상당수의 가족들이 한국에 머물고 있고 상황이 정착지를 택하는데 중요한 요소가 된다는 겁니다.

국제인권단체인 휴먼 라이츠 워치의 존 시프턴 아시아 국장은 탈북민들에게 한국이라는 선택지가 있지만 미국이 탈북 난민을 더 많이 받아들여야 한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 시프턴 국장] “Human Rights Watch believes that a generous refugee resettlement for all refugees, whether they're from North Korea, or China or Syria, or Ethiopia, is good for the United States, because, I think, one of the strongest aspects of the United States as a nation is its diversity and rescue. Having a generous refugee admission policy is part of that.”

북한이나 중국, 시리아, 에디오피아 출신 등 모든 난민이 더 쉽게 정착할 수 있도록 하는 것이 미국에도 유익하며, 미국이 국가로서 갖고 있는 가장 큰 강점 중 하나는 다양성과 구호라는 겁니다.

시프턴 국장은 또 탈북 난민의 미국 정착은 미국 정부가 북한의 인권 상황을 더 잘 이해하는데도 영향을 미칠 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 시프턴 국장] “And I would also help impact, I think, it would also help improve the United States government's understanding of human rights issues in North Korea, and help press the United States to promote the human rights issues more in their negotiations and not just focus on weapons and weapons proliferation issues.”

미국이 북한과의 협상에서 핵무기나 핵무기 확산 문제에만 초점을 맞추는 것이 아니라 북한 인권 개선을 촉구하는데 도움이 될 것이란 겁니다.

그레그 스칼라튜 북한인권위원회 사무총장은 탈북민들이 미국에서 목소리를 내기 위해서는 그들의 전체 숫자와 경제적인 성공이 중요하다고 말했습니다.

미국 서부 캘리포니아 주 로스앤젤레스 시내 한국교육원에서 지난 2016년 12월 ‘탈북민 국제 도서전시회’가 열렸다.

[녹취: 스칼라튜 사무총장] “In order for North Koreans in the United States, just like Cubans in the United States, in order to have a voice, they need two things, numbers and money, numbers and economic success.”

스칼라튜 사무총장은 미국 내 탈북 난민들이 지역 사회에서 성공한 사례가 많이 나오는 것이 중요하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 스칼라튜 사무총장] “I think that having more success stories within the North Korean community here will be very important. They do have, I would say, God given right to live out their American dream. And the first step to achieving that American dream is to resettle here in the United States.”

북한 주민들에게도 ‘아메리칸 드림’을 추구할 수 있는 천부적인 권리가 있으며, 그 꿈을 이루기 위한 첫 단계는 미국에서 잘 정착하는 것이라는 설명입니다.

수전 숄티 북한자유연합 대표는 탈북민들의 미국 정착을 돕기 위해 더 할 수 있는 일이 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 숄티 대표] “When you think about the fact that the North Korea Human Rights Act has passed unanimously, you know, whenever it's been up for every year, it's been up for renewal every four years, it passes unanimously. So there's a congress has been united Democrats and Republicans just saying, yeah, we need to do more. This is why we need to do more to help resettle refugees.”

2004년 미국 의회에서 북한인권법이 만장일치로 통과된 것은 북한 인권 문제에 대해서 미국이 더 행동에 나서야 한다는 것을 민주당과 공화당이 초당적으로 보여준 것이라는 겁니다.

스칼라튜 사무총장은 미국 정부가 탈북 난민들이 많은 지역에서 활동하는 시민 단체와 관여해야 한다고 촉구했습니다.

[녹취: 스칼라튜 사무총장] “One thing that I would do as the US government would be to engage NGOs with a presence in areas where there are North Korean refugees. Engage NGOs to distribute information about America to these refugees.”

이들 시민 단체들과 관여하면서 탈북 난민들에게 미국에 대한 정보를 더 제공함으로써 미국 정착에 대한 선택권을 줄 수 있다는 겁니다.

숄티 대표는 미국이 탈북민의 상당수가 있는 중국과 협력을 하는 것이 중요하다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 숄티 대표] “We should be doing what we can to work with, you know, work to get the refugees in China out as soon as possible. And I say that, especially the ones that are in detentions right now. But we could we should be doing more to help on that. And that's something that we can engage.”

중국에서 북송 위험에 처해 있는 탈북민들, 또 중국 내 수용소에 갇혀 있는 탈북민들이 최대한 빨리 중국에서 벗어날 수 있도록 도와야 한다는 설명입니다.

휴먼 라이츠 워치의 시프턴 국장은 미 의회가 탈북민들을 직접적으로 돕기 위한 자금을 늘리도록 결정하는 것도 방법이 될 수 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.