커비 “북한의 연락사무소 폭파 비이성적…대북 접근법에 인권 포함해야”

북한의 남북연락사무소 폭파는 북한 정권이 이성적으로 행동하지 않는다는 것을 보여준다고, 마이클 커비 전 유엔 북한인권 조사위원장이 밝혔습니다. 이를 계기로 ‘인권’을 다루지 않는 기존의 대북 접근법이 바뀌어야 한다고 주장했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

마이클 커비 전 유엔 북한인권 조사위원회(COI) 위원장은 북한이 남북공동연락사무소를 폭파한 것은 그들이 이성적인 기준에 따라 행동하지 않는다는 것을 보여준다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 커비 전 위원장] “It was an act of a regime that is not accountable to rational standards and rational conduct. That's how they like to keep it.”

커비 전 위원장은 17일 워싱턴의 민간단체인 북한인권위원회(HRNK) 주최로 열린 온라인 간담회에서 이같이 밝히며, 북한 정권은 그런 상태로 있기를 바랄 것이라고 말했습니다.

커비 전 위원장은 이를 계기로 북한에 대한 접근법이 바뀌어야 한다고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 커비 전 위원장] “Some of those steps will lead to revision, by President Moon Jae-in…what I'm hopeful of is that when he saw the explosion and destruction, wanton, useless, tantrum-driven destruction of the building in Kaesong for reunification dialogue between the two Koreas that he may come to a conclusion that the old strategy has to be reconsidered, because the old strategy was adopted in the hope that it would result in the end to the actions of Kim Jong-un. But it hasn't.”

한국의 문재인 대통령이 "고의적이고 쓸모없으며 신경질적인” 남북연락사무소 파괴를 보고 기존의 전략을 수정하기를 바란다는 겁니다.

커비 전 위원장은 한국 정부의 현 대북 전략은 김정은 북한 국무위원장의 행동이라는 결과를 얻으려는 바람에서 채택됐지만, 결국 그런 결과를 얻지 못했다고 지적했습니다.

그러면서, 국제사회가 북한의 현실을 외면해서는 안된다고 강조했습니다.

커비 전 위원장은 또 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령도 김정은 위원장에게 진정성 있게 다가갔지만 어떤 좋은 성과도 내지 못했고, 인권에 대한 침묵이라는 결과만 낳았다고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 커비 전 위원장] “And it's very important that the international community should not turn its back on North Korea. Mr. Trump took an initiative to be truthful… But, sadly that hasn't produced any good and all it has produced is silence on human rights… Even South Korea is now falling into silence and what does that delivered? It's delivered the destruction of a perfectly good rather attractive looking building, and the termination of the arrangements, which had been set in place for dialogue. So, I think we've really just got to face ourselves.”

마찬가지로 한국도 북한의 인권에 관해 침묵했으며, 결과는 멀쩡한 건물의 파괴와 대화를 이어가기 위한 합의의 파기였다는 겁니다.

커비 전 위원장은 북한의 ‘비핵화’와 인권은 떼어 놓을 수 없는 사안이라며, 하지만 현재는 이 둘을 분리해 북한에 접근하려고 하고 있다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 커비 전 위원장] “I don't think it's possible to divorce the two issues. That is what we are seeing at the moment we are seeing the issues divorce. As if we've got to deal with the nuclear danger because that is so perilous, and we'll just put the issue of human rights in the little bottom drawer. The problem with that strategy is that the very type of attitude that asserts a right of a government over its people to do such horrible things.”

핵 위협은 ‘심각하다’며 우선적으로 다루고, 인권 사안은 뒤로 미루는 전략의 문제는 북한 정부가 자국민들에게 끔찍한 일을 자행할 수 있는 권리가 있다고 주장하는 것을 용인하는 셈이라는 겁니다.

커비 전 위원장은 또 탈북민 단체의 대북 전단 살포와 관련해 북한이 남북연락사무소를 폭파하기까지 이르게 된 것은 그들이 북한의 미래에 대한 대안적인 시각과 다른 관점, 다른 생각을 받아들이지 못한데 따른 신경질 때문이었다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 커비 전 위원장] “What this tantrum is all about, the tantrum of destroying the joint reunification building in Kaesong was because they cannot abide the fact that not that into their land is coming alternative viewpoints and different aspects and different ideas about the future of North Korea. And so, anything that brings this message out, I favor.”

자신은 북한에 이런 메시지를 전달하는 것을 지지한다는 겁니다.

커비 전 위원장은 탈북민 단체가 풍선을 통해 전단을 살포하는 다소 낡은 방식을 쓰는 것은 라디오나 TV, 위성이나 인터넷과 같은 현대적 기술이 북한의 보통 사람들에게는 제한돼 있기 때문이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 커비 전 위원장] “The people of North Korea have rights. They have human rights, and they include the right to know more about the government that rules them about how out of line it is to the principles of universal human rights in Eleanor Roosevelt's international Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

커비 전 위원장은 북한 주민들에게도 인권이 있다며, 여기에는 그들의 정부가 세계적인 인권 원칙에 얼마나 어긋나게 행동하고 있는지 알 권리도 포함된다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.