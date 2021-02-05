"인권 문제, 대북 협상에서 장애물 아닌 정치적 약속으로 여겨져야"

북한 인권 문제는 대북 협상에서 장애물이 아닌 정치적 약속으로 여겨져야 한다고, 미국의 전문가가 주장했습니다. 북한 인권 상황의 개선 없이는 미-북 관계 변화도 어렵다는 지적입니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

워싱턴의 민간단체인 전략국제문제연구소 CSIS 빅터 차 한국석좌는 4일 인권 문제가 북한과의 비핵화 협상에 방해가 되는 장애물이 아닌 정치적 약속으로 여겨져야 한다고 말했습니다.

차 석좌는 이날 코리아 소사이어티가 `북한과 인권’을 주제로 연 인터넷 토론회에서 평화 선언이나 미-북 관계의 정치적 변화는 인권 상황이 어느 정도 개선되지 않는 한 이뤄지기 어렵다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 차 석좌] “The idea of a peace declaration or political transformation of relations between the United States and DPRK can't really happen unless there's some improvement in the human rights condition.”

차 석좌는 인권 문제가 핵이라는 더 큰 사안을 방해하는 것으로 여겨져서는 안된다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 차 석좌] “Rather than seeing human the human rights agenda as a distraction from the bigger nuclear issue, it's actually a sign of the political commitment to actually do a real deal with North Korea. And so for that reason, I think it's quite important.”

인권 문제는 북한과 진정으로 실질적 합의를 이루겠다는 정치적 약속에 대한 신호라는 겁니다.

그런 이유로 북한과의 협상에서 인권을 다루는 것은 매우 중요하다고, 차 석좌는 말했습니다.

이날 토론회는 북한의 인권 상황에 대한 국제사회 차원의 첫 종합자료로 꼽히는 유엔 북한인권 조사위원회(COI)의 최종 보고서 발표 7주년을 기념해 열렸습니다.

워싱턴의 민간단체인 북한인권위원회(HRNK) 그레그 스칼라튜 사무총장은 COI 최종보고서가 북한 인권 조사의 마지막이 아니라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 스칼라튜 사무총장] “We all have to remember that the UN COI was not the end of the investigation… It’s also been seven years since the UN COI report. While this is a true guiding light for the human rights movement, the DPRK human rights movement, many violations identified by the COI need further investigation.”



COI 최종 보고서는 북한 인권 문제와 관련한 활동에 진정한 길잡이가 돼 왔으며, COI가 지목한 북한 정권의 인권 침해 사례는 지속적인 조사를 필요로 한다는 겁니다.



한편, 차 석좌는 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증 대유행 사태로 인한 예외적 조치가 인정돼 북한에 인도적 지원이 가능해지더라도 문제는 그 이후라고 말했습니다.



국제 지원단체가 북한에 들어가게 되더라도 북한 정권이 요구하는 방식대로 따르지 않으면 지원을 아예 하지 못하는 상황이 발생할 수 있기 때문에 이를 감내해야 한다는 지적입니다.

[녹취: 차 석좌] “If they don't abide by the North Korean authorities ways of doing things, they can't deliver the assistance and so many of them swallow hard, and they accept the fact that they're not able to document, whether it's food going into the mouths of the children or medicine going to the most needy rather than to the military, you know, they all have this, they all deal with this tension.”



이 때문에 인도적 지원이 어디에 사용되는지, 식량이나 의약품이 군대가 아닌 어린이나 병약자들에게 전달되는지 등의 기록을 제대로 하지 못하는 상황이 생길 것이라고, 차 석좌는 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.