[바이든 대통령에 바란다] "북한인권특사 임명 시급…대북협상서 인권 다뤄야"

미국의 인권 전문가들은 새로 취임한 조 바이든 대통령이 시급히 북한인권특사를 임명해야 한다고 촉구했습니다. 또 바이든 행정부가 북한과의 협상에 인권 문제를 포함시켜야 한다고 강조했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 21일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 조 바이든 대통령이 새로운 북한인권특사를 빠른 시일 내에 임명하는 것이 중요하다고 말했습니다.

오바마 행정부 시절이었던 지난 2009년부터 2017년까지 북한인권특사를 지냈던 킹 전 특사는 북한과의 협상 과정에서 무엇이 결정되든 북한 인권 문제가 고려되도록 하기 위해 북한 인권 문제를 전담하는 사람이 있어야 한다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “It means that you need to have someone who's focused on that problem, to make sure that whatever is decided that human rights implications are considered and are part of the process. And it takes someone who has that responsibility to speak up and to be the voice on those issues.”

북한의 인권 사안과 관련해 목소리를 내고 책임을 질 수 있는 사람이 필요하다는 겁니다.

킹 전 특사는 또 인권 문제를 중요하게 여기고 인권의 가치를 이해하며 옹호할 수 있는 사람인 동시에 국무부 내에서 활발한 소통이 가능한 사람이 특사를 맡아야 한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “One is you need someone who's committed on the issue of human rights, who understands human rights, who recognizes the value of human rights, and will be an advocate for it. But the second thing you need is somebody who can work with other people in the Department of State, you have people who have all kinds of different ideas. And one of the things that's important is your influence is in part determined by your ability to agree and get along with other people as well. So it sort of involves both substantive commitment, but it also involves the ability to work with people and be able to press an issue, and do it in creative ways.”

인권 문제에 실질적으로 전념할 수 있으면서도 창의적인 방법으로 북한 인권 문제의 중요성을 다른 사람들에게도 알릴 수 있는 사람이어야 한다는 겁니다.

지난 2011년 5월 로버트 킹 당시 미 북한인권 특사가 평양을 방문했다.

로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보 역시 북한인권특사를 임명하는 것이 바이든 행정부가 북한 인권 문제를 개선하는데 가장 중요한 일이 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 코헨 전 부차관보] “The most important step the Biden administration could take to promote human rights in North Korea is by reappointing a special envoy for the North Korean human rights issues. The position has been left vacant for the past four years. And this is a very important position to integrate human rights concerns into a broader political framework.”

지난 4년 동안 공석이었던 북한인권특사는 인권 문제를 더 넓은 정치적인 틀 안으로 통합시키기 위해 중요한 자리라는 겁니다.

코헨 전 부차관보는 특사가 국무부 내 동아시아태평양국 소속이 된다면서, 국무부 내 다른 담당자들과 협상하며 북한의 인권 문제를 거론하기 위한 가장 적절한 방법을 고민하는 사람이라고 설명했습니다.

코헨 전 부차관보는 또 북한과 관련해 핵무기 한 가지만 생각하게 되지만, 정권의 특성상 핵무기와 인권 문제는 복잡하게 얽혀 있다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 코헨 전 부차관보] “Too often we just think of one aspect of nuclear but there's also the nature of the regime, and they are very inextricably intertwined… so it's not simply if you make an agreement just on a particular nuclear program. There really will be some other issues will become involved.”

북한과 협상을 할 때 핵무기만 특정해 합의를 볼 것이 아니라 인권을 포함한 다른 문제도 함께 협상에서 논의돼야 한다는 겁니다.

국제 인권단체 휴먼라이츠워치의 존 시프턴 국장은 바이든 행정부가 북한과 협상을 벌일 경우 총체적인 방식으로 임하는 것이 중요하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 시프턴 국장] “Every negotiation should go forward on a holistic manner, not just addressing weapons proliferation. If you focus on weapons proliferation, you're not going to get a durable agreement.”

핵무기 확산만으로 협상에 임할 경우 지속적인 합의를 이끌어내지 못한다는 겁니다.

시프턴 국장은 이를 위해 유엔과 같은 국제 기구와 협력하는 것이 중요하다고 강조했습니다.

유엔의 다양한 기구들이 북한과 이미 관여하고 있는 경우가 있기에 이를 총체적으로 활용해 북한이 유엔과 협력하도록 설득할 필요가 있다는 설명입니다.

지난해 3월 유엔 인권이사회가 열린 스위스 제네바에서 토마스 오헤아 퀸타나 유엔 북한인권특별보고관이 기자회견을 했다.

국제앰네스티 미국지부의 조앤 린 국장은 바이든 행정부가 유엔 대사를 통해 유엔이라는 다자기구와 협업해 북한의 인권 문제를 다뤄야 한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 린 국장] “And we are also urging the incoming administration, including the nominee for the US ambassador to the UN to work through the United Nations regional fora and like minded allies to address human rights violations in North Korea.”

그렇게 해서 비슷한 생각을 하는 동맹들이 북한의 인권 유린 상황을 함께 다룰 수 있도록 해야 한다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 린 국장] “And this includes pushing for a UN Security Council meeting on human rights in North Korea, as well as urging China and Japan to be more assertive and challenging the North Korean government's human rights record.”

린 국장은 유엔 안보리가 북한 인권 문제를 다루도록 압박하고 중국과 일본이 북한 정권의 인권 유린 상황에 대해 더 적극적으로 문제를 제기하도록 촉구하는 것이 포함된다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.