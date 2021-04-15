'대북전단' 청문회 증인 "전단법 강행한 한국 민주주의 실태 제기"

15일 미 의회가 여는 대북전단금지법 관련 청문회에서는 대북전단 문제를 넘어 한국 민주주의 실태 전반에 대한 심각한 우려가 제기될 것이라는 전망이 나왔습니다. 청문회에 참석하는 일부 증인은 한국 민주주의가 자유로운 정보 유입과 표현의 자유를 제한할 정도로 퇴보했다는 사실을 알릴 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

이번 행사는 북한이 아닌 한국의 인권을 주제로 워싱턴에서 열리는 첫 청문회라는 점에서 큰 관심을 끌고 있습니다.

특히 북한 인권에 대한 현 한국 정부의 소극적인 태도를 강하게 비판해 온 미국 인사들이 증인으로 채택돼 단순히 대북전단 문제뿐 아니라 관련 입법을 강행한 한국 민주주의 실태에 초점이 맞춰질 것이라는 증언이 나오고 있습니다.

15일 오전 10시부터 2시간 동안 화상으로 진행되는 청문회의 주제가 ‘한국의 시민적·정치적 권리: 한반도의 인권에 미치는 영향’으로 정해진 것도 이런 전망을 뒷받침합니다.

실제로 청문회에 참석하는 일부 증인들은 문재인 행정부 출범 이후 미 조야에서 꾸준히 제기돼 온 한국의 민주주의 상황에 대한 근본적인 우려를 공론화하고 동맹인 미국과의 가치 공유를 강력히 촉구하겠다는 의지를 내비치고 있습니다.

미국 측 증인 중 한 명인 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표는 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “한국에서 일어나고 있는 일들이 어떤 영향을 미치고 있는지 증언하기로 했다”며 “북한에 정보를 전달하는 것이야말로 내가 하는 일의 전부인데, 매우 중요한 이 일이 한국에서 일어난 일에 영향을 받아 중단되고 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “I've agreed to testify about the impact of what's going on with some of the things that are happening in South Korea. Obviously it impacts my work because my work is all about getting information into North Korea, and all the things that we're doing are really important and they're being stopped.”

그러면서 “이 문제에 대해 증언할 기회를 갖게 돼 기쁘다”고 덧붙였습니다.

지난 20년간 북한 인권에 대한 국제적 관심을 환기시켜 온 숄티 대표는 지난 2월에도 VOA에 “지금이야말로 바이든 행정부가 북한 당국자들에게 손을 뻗어 대안을 제공하고 ‘김정은 정권이 없는 북한’을 생각해 보는 최적기”라고 밝힌 바 있습니다.

또 다른 증인인 고든 창 변호사는 “미국이 이제 한국의 심각한 인권 문제 등에 주목하기 시작했다는 것이 이번 청문회의 중요성”이라면서 “이는 인권과 민주주의에 대한 사안으로, 한국의 민주주의가 자국 대통령에 의해 공격당하고 있다는 데 초점을 맞추는 자리가 될 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 고든 창 변호사] “I think the significance is that the US is now starting to pay attention to some serious human rights, and other problems in South Korea. We're no longer ignoring them...This I think is going to be the focus of the hearings...This is an issue of human rights and an issue of democracy and Moon Jae-in has been attacking democratic institutions in South Korea. So, South Korea's democracy is under attack by its own president.”

고든 창 변호사는 청문회에서 발언할 내용을 구체적으로 밝힐 수 없다면서도 “한국의 민주주의가 거꾸로 가고 있다”는 논리를 펼칠 계획임을 시사했습니다. “취임 당시

민주주의의 진전을 약속했던 문재인 대통령이 일반적인 민주주의의 개념이 아닌 북한이 정의하는 민주주의 방향으로 한국을 끌고 가고 있다”는 주장입니다.

[녹취: 고든 창 변호사] “It was reversing decades of democratization. When Moon Jae-in was inaugurated, he said he was going to push South Korea further toward democracy, but what he has done is he has pushed South Korea towards North Korea's definition of democracy and away from what everybody else thinks about what the term means.”

이번 청문회에는 수잔 숄티 대표와 고든 창 변호사 외에도 인권단체 휴먼라이츠워치의 존 시프턴 아시아국장, 제시카 리 퀸시연구소 선임연구원, 한국의 이인호 전 주러시아 대사가 증인으로 참석하며 그간 대북전단 살포의 무용성을 주장해 온 전수미 변호사가 증인으로 추가 채택됐습니다.

워싱턴의 인권 전문가들은 워싱턴에서 동맹인 한국의 민주주의 실태를 점검하는 청문회가 개최되는 것은 이례적이지만, 동맹의 뿌리는 군사·외교뿐 아니라 가치 공유에 있는 만큼, 이번 행사를 동맹 강화의 계기로 삼을 수 있다고 진단했습니다.

그레그 스칼라튜 미국 북한인권위원회(HRNK) 사무총장은 “청문회가 한국에 애정을 가진 매우 적절한 미국인 증인들을 선택했다”며 “미국이 한국의 민주주의와 자유, 인권 실태에 대해 염려한다는 데 이번 청문회의 중요성이 있다”고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “These are all very good witnesses. They're great Americans to care about Korea as well. I think that the major significance of this hearing is that the United States does care about the state of democracy and freedom and human rights in South Korea. Because we are allies, sometimes things go right, sometimes things go wrong. And we feel free to speak up. That's what this is about nothing else. So, this is no problem to South Korea. This is rather an attempt to help out our friends, partners and allies.”

그러면서 “미국과 한국은 동맹으로서 뭔가 잘 될 때나 잘 못 될 때 모두 목소리를 낼 자유가 있는 만큼, 이번 청문회는 한국에 문제가 될 게 없으며 오히려 미국의 친구와 파트너, 동맹을 돕기 위한 시도”라고 설명했습니다.

스칼라튜 사무총장은 청문회 개최의 계기가 된 대북전단금지법과 관련해 “북한인권위원회를 이끄는 사람으로서 탈북민들의 목소리가 묻히고, 북한 인권 단체들에 대한 재정 중단과 압박이 가해지는 것은 중대 사안”이라며 “이는 한국 민주주의의 현 실태를 크게 반영한다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “I run the US Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, HRNK and every time I see that the voices of North Korean escapees are muffled, every time I see that North Korean human rights organizations are defunded, muffled or pressed, this is my issue. It's a very big issue...It's a very big reflection on the current state of South Korean democracy. I have been a student of South Korea for almost 31 years now. I love that country. And that's why I need to speak up. I came from Romania, which was just barely emerging from the depths of communist dictatorship at the time, and South Korea gave me a great opportunity which I still appreciate...You know, here in the United States, we kind of deal with our own issues but we're getting there. And, you know, we have to talk to our friends in South Korea.”

이어 “루마니아가 공산주의 독재의 늪에서 미처 빠져나오기 전 한국에 유학한 나에게 한국이라는 나라는 커다란 기회를 줬고 여전히 감사한 마음을 갖고 있다”며 “그래서 더 목소리를 내야 하고, 미국은 숱한 국내 문제 속에서도 친구인 한국에게 이야기해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사도 “이번 청문회는 논란이 된 대북전단금지법의 의도와 잠재적 파급 효과에 대한 미 의회 의원들의 우려를 반영한다”며 “(한국에서) 어떤 일이 일어나고 있는지 들여다볼 좋은 기회가 될 것”이라고 기대했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “I think it reflects the concerns about the legislation about its intent and about its likely effect. I would think that there is some concern from members of Congress about the legislation, it's gotten a lot of attention. It's been controversial. And I think there's members of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission who were interested in having some of these issues aired. It provides a good opportunity to look into what's going on.”

킹 전 특사는 “대북전단 살포가 가장 효과적인 정보 전달 수단인지에 대해선 확신할 수 없지만, 정보를 담은 풍선을 북한에 날려 보내는 것이 (접경지역 주민들에게) 위험하다는 증거를 본 적은 없다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “I'm not sure it's the most effective way of doing it...Their claims that sending material into North Korea via balloon is dangerous and that kind of thing. There is no evidence that I have seen that suggests in fact that there is a danger of sending materials via balloon...There is information that comes into North Korea by that means, and unless there's better evidence than I've seen, the argument that it's unsafe doesn't seem to me to be terribly sound.”

이어 “대북방송이 더 효과적인 채널이라고 생각하지만, 전단을 통해서도 북한에 정보가 전달되고 있다”며 “더 확실한 증거가 없는 한, 전단 살포가 위험하다는 주장에 크게 신뢰가 가지 않는다”고 덧붙였습니다.

앞서 한국 통일부는 북한 주민의 알권리 증진 등 인권적 가치들과 접경지역 주민들의 생명·안전 보호와 같은 가치가 함께 조화를 이룰 수 있게 하는 것이 관련 법 개정 취지라고 설명한 바 있습니다.

한국의 남북관계발전법은 군사분계선 일대에서의 대북 확성기 방송, 시각 매개물 게시, 전단 등 살포를 할 경우 3년 이하의 징역이나 3000만원 이하 벌금으로 처벌할 수 있도록 규정하고 있습니다.

인권 전문가들은 한국 통일부가 이번 청문회를 개최하는 미국 의회 내 초당적 기구 톰 랜토스 인권위원회를 경시하는 듯한 발언을 한 데 대해 미 의회에서 자유민주주의와 인권의 상징으로 인식되는 중요한 조직을 폄훼하지 말아야 한다고 비판했습니다.

앞서 한국 통일부 차덕철 부대변인은 지난 9일 정례브리핑에서 “미국 톰 랜토스 인권위원회 청문회는 의결 권한이 없는 등 국내 청문회와 성격이 다르고 정책 연구 모임 성격에 가깝다”고 말했습니다.

톰 랜토스 전 하원 외교위원장의 비서실장으로 일했고 톰 랜토스 인권위원회의 전신인 ‘하원 인권 코커스’의 설립을 주도했던 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 “톰 랜토스 인권위원회는 입법권한은 없지만 전원 미 의회 의원들로 구성돼 있고 이들은 모두 여러 위원회에 소속돼 있다”며 이번 청문회를 가볍게 여기지 말아야 한다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “The membership of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Council is are all members of the US House of Representatives. These are all congressmen who sit on these panels, and although the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission does not have legislative authority, the members who sit on that panel and who attend and who have called this hearing are people who are on all of the various committees of the House of Representatives.”

“의원들은 청문회를 특정 사안에 대한 주의 환기 수단으로 사용하며 이를 통해 문제를 제기하고 동료 의원들을 교육하는 만큼, 이번 청문회의 의미를 과소평가해선 안 된다”는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “Furthermore, one of the things that they are doing is using this as a vehicle to call attention to the problem. And when members of Congress, whether they are sitting in a formal hearing, or whether they're having a Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission public hearing, they're talking about these issues, they're raising the problems, and they're educating their colleagues about what's going on. I would not underestimate the significance of this kind of hearing.”

스칼라튜 사무총장은 “통일부는 미-한 동맹의 진정한 친구이지만, 미 의회 청문회에 대한 이번 발언은 실례”라며 “톰 랜토스 인권위원회는 그동안 전 세계 인권과 관련해 크게 기여해 왔다”고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “They are true friends of the US-South Korea alliance, that's number one. Number two, I think this is a bit of disrespectful comments they made. It's a very important and a very serious matter. So, it's disconcerting to hear this comment. The Lantos Commission has done so much great work dealing with human rights all over the world.”

특히 2008년 세상을 떠난 톰 랜토스 전 의원이 미 연방의원이 된 유일한 독일 나치 홀로코스트의 생존자라는 점을 강조하면서 “현재 북한에서 홀로코스트가 느린 동작으로 진행되고 있다는 점을 기억해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “All of us have to remember the name of Tom Lantos. He was the only Holocaust survivor to sit in the US Congress. So, every time we speak about the Tom Lantos Commission, I think we have to remember his legacy. We have to remember who we are as democratic countries—respect human rights. We have to remember that we made a promise that the Holocaust will never happen again. Again, Tom Lantos was a survivor and there is a slow motion Holocaust happening in North Korea right now. So in my view, it is a very serious matter.”

고든 창 변호사는 “통일부가 실제로 이번 청문회를 가볍게 느꼈다면 그런 말을 할 필요도 없었다”며 “그들은 한국을 권위주의와 심지어 전체주의 사회로 변화시키고 있기 때문에 이번 청문회를 걱정하고 있는 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[고든 창 변호사] “If the unification ministry thinks that, then they don't have to say anything. Obviously, these guys are worried, and they're worried because they know that they are moving South Korea towards authoritarianism, and maybe even totalitarianism. So that's the reason why they're worried about any action on the part of any government around the world.”

한편, 이번 청문회 준비에 관여한 워싱턴의 한 인사는 13일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “한국의 대북전단금지법이 북한 인권 증진을 위한 노력을 저해할 수 있다는 우려 때문에 청문회가 열리게 된 것이지만, 주최 측은 더 나아가 이런 결정을 가져온 한국의 민주주의 시스템이 미국의 민주주의 가치와 공존할 수 있는 것인지 점검할 계획”이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.