"바이든 행정부, 대북정책에 인권 포함해야…인권특사 임명 급선무"

미국의 인권 전문가들은 바이든 행정부가 대북 정책에 북한의 인권 유린 상황을 포함시켜야 한다고 강조했습니다. 특히 북한 인권 특사 임명이 시급하다는 주장입니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

차기 바이든 행정부의 초대 국무장관으로 지명된 토니 블링컨 전 국무부 부장관은 오바마 행정부 당시인 2016년 3월 스위스 제네바에서 열린 유엔 인권이사회에서 북한을 특별히 거론했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 내정자] “Let me now make one mention of a country with a particularly abysmal human rights record that has received a great deal of press recently—that is North Korea.”

북한은 최악의 인권 기록을 가진 나라라는 겁니다.



국제 인권단체인 휴먼 라이츠 워치의 존 시프턴 아시아 국장은 24일 VOA와의 전화통화에서, 블링컨 지명자가 국무장관이 되면 미국의 대북 정책에 변화가 예상된다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 시프턴 국장] “You are going to start seeing the United States government talking about human rights in North Korea, again.”

미국 정부가 다시 북한의 인권 문제에 대해 목소리를 내는 모습을 보게 될 것이라는 겁니다. 시프턴 국장은 그러면서 북한과의 어떤 합의도 인권을 포함한 총체적인 합의가 돼야 한다고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 시프턴 국장] “Human rights back into the negotiations with the North…We've always maintained that the key to any possible agreement with the North, about weapons, or about anything else, is that the agreement, being comprehensive and holistic.”

북한의 무기에만 집중하면 지속성 있는 합의를 이끌어내지 못한다는 겁니다. 국제앰네스티 미국지부의 조앤 리 국장은 바이든 행정부가 북한 인권 특사를 지명하고 충분한 자금을 제공하도록 촉구할 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 조앤 리 국장] “Amnesty International will be urging the Biden administration to appoint a special envoy on human rights in North Korea, and to provide adequate funding for this position in office. We will urge that this special envoy will should focus on galvanizing the international community, holding senior North Korean officials accountable, and coordinating and pushing for access to information in North Korea.”

인권 특사는 국제 사회에 북한의 인권 문제를 알리고, 북한 정권 내 관리들에게 책임을 물으며, 북한 내에서 정보에 접근할 수 있도록 조율하고 요구하는 역할을 해야 한다는 겁니다. 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보 역시 인권 특사 임명의 중요성을 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 코헨 전 부차관보] “In saying that the US will give some overall priority to human rights, the signal will be the early appointment of a special envoy for human rights in North Korea. The Trump administration left two positions vacant for four years.”

미국이 인권에 중점을 두고 있다는 신호를 주는 방법은 바로 북한 인권 특사의 조기 임명이라는 겁니다.

그러면서 트럼프 행정부는 이 자리를 4년 동안 공석으로 뒀다고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 코헨 전 부차관보] “They saw how the US weaponizes human rights issue and makes it into a pressure point on North Korea that can get dropped at any time, when negotiations begin. It was not taken seriously.”

코헨 전 부차관보는 지난 몇 년간 미국이 인권 문제를 북한을 압박하는 도구로만 사용하고 협상이 시작되면 언제든 버릴 수 있다는 것을 보여줬다면서, 인권 문제를 심각하게 다루지 않았다고 지적했습니다.

그레그 스칼라튜 미국 북한인권위원회(HRNK) 사무총장은 미국이 북한 난민을 더 많이 받아들이는 것도 중요하다고 말했습니다. 2004년부터 미국에 정착한 북한 난민이 200명이 넘는데 그쳤다며, 더 많은 북한 난민이 미국에 정착하는 모습을 북한 정권에 더 보여줄 필요가 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 스칼라튜 사무총장] “The numbers are really low. If we want them to have a voice they need two things they need the numbers, and they need economic success, I mean this is how any ethnic minority arriving in America how everybody has made their voices heard. So we need to seek ways to better protect North Korean refugees and ways to provide them a safe haven, why not here in the United States.”

미국에 와서 정착하는 난민들이 목소리를 갖게 하려면 그 숫자가 많아야 하고 경제적인 성공을 해야 한다는 겁니다.

스칼라튜 사무총장은 북한 난민들이 미국에 성공적으로 정착하는 모습을 보여주는 것이 북한 인권 문제의 심각성을 보여주는 또 다른 방법이 될 수 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.