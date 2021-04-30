정치·안보

백악관 "미한정상 다음달 21일 워싱턴서 회담"

기자 김영교
2021.4.30 8:30 오전
조 바이든 미국 대통령이 15일 백악관에서 러시아 정책에 관해 연설했다.
조 바이든 미국 대통령.

조 바이든 미국 대통령과 문재인 한국 대통령의 정상회담이 다음달 21일 워싱턴에서 열린다고 미국 백악관이 밝혔습니다.

젠 사키 백악관 대변인은 29일 성명에서 “바이든 대통령은 5월 21일 문재인 한국 대통령을 백악관에서 맞는 것을 고대하고 있다”고 말했습니다. 

[사키 대변인] “President Biden looks forward to welcoming Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in to the White House on May 21, 2021.”

사키 대변인은 “문재인 대통령의 방문은 미국과 한국의 철통같은 동맹과 두 나라 정부와 국민, 경제 간 넓고 깊은 연대를 강조하게 될 것”이라고 설명했습니다. 

[사키 대변인] “President Moon’s visit will highlight the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, and the broad and deep ties between our governments, people, and economies.”

사키 대변인은 또 “바이든 대통령은 우리의 동맹관계를 더 강화하고 긴밀한 협력을 확장하기 위해 문 대통령과 협력하는 것을 고대하고 있다”고 말했습니다.  

[사키 대변인]  “President Biden looks forward to working with President Moon to further strengthen our alliance and expand our close cooperation.”

다음달로 예정된 미-한 정상회담은 바이든 대통령 취임 이후 처음 열리는 것이며, 문 대통령과의 회담은 스가 요시히데 일본 총리에 이어 바이든 대통령의 두 번째 대면 정상회담이 됩니다. 

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.

