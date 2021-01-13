EU "북한, 외교 노력 저해 행위 자제해야"...영·독, 비핵화 이행 촉구

유럽연합은 북한이 비핵화를 위한 외교적 노력을 저해하는 행동을 자제해야 한다고 밝혔습니다. 유럽의 주요 국가인 영국과 독일도 북한의 핵 프로그램과 미사일 개발 지속을 규탄하고 비핵화 조치 이행을 촉구했습니다. 조상진 기자가 보도합니다.

피터 스타노 유럽연합 외교 안보정책 담당 대변인은 11일 VOA에, 북한이 긴장을 고조시키고 상황을 불안정하게 하며 외교적 노력을 저해할 수 있는 어떤 행동도 자제해야 한다고 말했습니다.

[스타노 대변인] “The EU closely follows the developments on the Korean Peninsula. It remains imperative that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) refrains from any action that could raise tensions, destabilise the situation and undermine diplomatic efforts.”

스타노 대변인은 북한 김정은 국무위원장이 8차 당대회에서 핵과 미사일 등 전략 무기 개발 재개 가능성을 언급하고 미국을 최대 주적으로 규정한 것과 관련해, 유럽연합은 한반도 상황을 면밀히 주시하고 있다며 이같이 말했습니다.

이어 유럽연합은 북한이 모든 관련 유엔 안보리 결의를 완전히 준수하고, 한반도 신뢰 구축과 항구적 평화, 안보 수립을 위한 지속적인 외교적 과정에 다시 관여하기 위한 조치들을 취할 것을 기대한다고 밝혔습니다.

[스타노 대변인] “We expect the country fully to comply with all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. We also expect the DPRK to take steps to re-engage in a sustained diplomatic process aimed at building trust and establishing lasting peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, free of nuclear weapons.

그러면서 유럽연합은 여전히 북한의 핵과 대량살상무기, 모든 범위의 탄도미사일 프로그램에 대한 완전하고 검증가능하며 되돌릴 수 없는 폐기, 즉 CVID 목표에 전념하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[스타노 대변인] “The EU remains committed to achieving the goal of the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement by North Korea of its nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction and its ballistic missile programmes of all ranges.”

스타노 대변인은 또 유럽연합은 국제사회가 대북제재를 완전히 이행해 북한의 이익이 유엔 안보리 결의 준수에 있음을 북한 정권에 보여줄 것을 촉구한다고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서 유럽연합은 관련국들과 협의해 한반도의 평화적 비핵화와 지속가능한 평화 구축을 목표로 하는 향후 외교적 노력을 지원할 준비가 돼 있다고 강조했습니다.

[스타노 대변인] “The EU promotes the full implementation of sanctions by the international community to demonstrate to the DPRK that its interests lies in complying with UN Security Council resolutions. The EU stands ready to support, in consultation with partners, future diplomatic efforts aimed at facilitating peaceful denuclearisation and the building of sustainable peace on the Korean peninsula.”

유럽의 주요 국가인 영국과 독일도 북한의 핵 프로그램과 미사일 개발 지속을 강력히 비판하고 비핵화 조치 이행을 촉구했습니다.

영국 외교부 대변인실은 12일 VOA에 북한의 핵과 미사일 프로그램은 역내 동맹국과 세계 안보에 대한 위협이라면서, 영국은 북한이 비핵화를 위한 조치로서 국제사회와 협력할 것을 촉구한다고 밝혔습니다.

이어 북한이 불법적인 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램을 개발하는 대신 가장 취약한 주민들의 삶을 개선하는 데 전념할 것을 촉구했습니다.

[영국 외교부] “North Korea’s missile and nuclear programmes are a threat to regional allies and to global security. We urge North Korea to engage with the international community in steps towards denuclearisation. We urge North Korea to concentrate on improving the lives of its most vulnerable people rather than developing its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.”

독일 외교부 관계자도 이날 VOA에 북한이 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램을 계속 개발하면서 광범위하고 조직적으로 안보리 결의를 위반하는 것을 용납할 수 없다고 지적했습니다.

그러면서 독일은 북한이 유엔 안보리 결의에 전적으로 따르고 비핵화 협상에 복귀하며 완전하고 검증 가능하며 돌이킬 수 없는 CVID 방식으로 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램, 대량살상무기를 포기하기 위한 구체적 조치를 신속하게 취할 것을 촉구한다고 밝혔습니다.

[독일 외교부] “It is unacceptable that the DPRK continues to develop its ballistic missile and nuclear programmes and violates applicable Security Council resolutions extensively and systemically. We call on North Korea to fully comply with UN Security Council resolutions, to return to the negotiating table and to swiftly engage in concrete steps towards abandoning its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs as well as any other weapons of mass destruction program in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.”

국제원자력기구 (IAEA)도 이날 VOA에, IAEA는 위성사진을 포함한 여러 공개 정보를 활용해 북한의 핵 프로그램을 지속적으로 감시하고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[IAEA 대변인실] “The Agency continues to monitor the nuclear programme of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, using open source information including satellite imagery. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has repeatedly said, including in his last statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, that the DPRK’s nuclear activities remain a cause for serious concern, and that the continuation of the country’s nuclear programme is a clear violation of relevant Security Council resolutions and deeply regrettable.”

그러면서 라파엘 마리아노 그로시 IAEA 사무총장이 지난해 11월 유엔총회 연례 보고를 통해 북한의 지속적인 핵 프로그램 활동이 유엔 안보리 결의에 대한 명백한 위반이라며 깊은 유감을 표명한 사실을 상기시켰습니다.

[녹취 : 그로시 사무총장] “The DPRK’s nuclear activities remain a cause for serious concern. The continuation of the country’s nuclear programme is a clear violation of relevant Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable.”

앞서 북한 관영 조선중앙통신은 9일 김 위원장이 노동당 8차 대회에서 핵잠수함과 극초음속 무기 개발을 공식화하고, 핵무기 개발 기술을 계속 발전시켜 나갈 것을 다짐했으며, 미국을 최대 주적으로 규정하고 대북 적대시 정책을 철회할 것을 요구했다고 보도한 바 있습니다.

VOA 뉴스 조상진입니다.