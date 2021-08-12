미 합참차장 "통합된 억제력, 핵과 재래식 등 모든 역량 필요"

미 국방부가 강조하고 있는 통합된 억제력은 핵과 재래식 역량 뿐 아니라 우주와 사이버 역량 등 모든 역량을 필요로 한다고 미 합참차장이 강조했습니다. 적이 미국의 통합된 억제력을 보고 공격할 엄두를 내지 못할 것이라고 말했습니다. 박동정 기자가 전해드립니다.

존 하이튼 미국 합동참모본부 차장은 11일, 억제력은 모든 역량의 통합에서 나온다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 하이튼 합참차장] “Deterrence comes from the integration of all capabilities. That means offense and defense, that means nuclear plus missile defense, that creates a deterrent. Right now that the deterrence focuses on North Korea, on the defensive side focused on the world on the offensive side, but together all our capabilities create that deterrent, and we have to make sure we bring that capability together”

하이튼 합참차장은 이날 앨라배마 주 헌츠빌에서 열린 제24회 연례 우주·미사일 방어 심포지엄에서 이같이 말하면서, 이는 공격과 방어, 핵과 미사일 방어의 통합이 억제력을 만들어낸다는 의미라고 설명했습니다.

이어 지금은 억제력은 북한에 관해선 방어적인 측면에 초점을 맞추고 있고 세계에 대해선 공격적인 측면에 초점을 맞추고 있다며, 하지만 모든 역량이 함께해야 억제력이 생긴다고 강조했습니다.

하이튼 차장은 통합된 억제력이 핵과 재래식 역량 뿐 아니라 우주 역량과 사이버 역량 등 미국의 모든 역량을 필요로 한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 하이튼 합참차장] “All integrated deterrence is, is taking all our capabilities, not just our nuclear capabilities, not just our conventional capabilities, but our space capabilities, our cyber capabilities, all the capabilities that we have, and applying them to a problem that our adversary faces us with, and when our adversary looks at that and they see it, they decide today is not the day”

하이튼 차장은 적이 미국의 통합된 억제력을 보고 공격할 엄두를 내지 못할 것이라고 말했습니다.

지난 4월 로이드 오스틴 국방장관이 발표한 ‘통합된 억지력’은 지상과 공중, 해상, 우주, 사이버 상의 작전을 통합하는 개념입니다.

하이튼 차장은 미사일 방어와 관련해서 통합된 억제력이 모든 미사일 위협을 억제하는 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 하이튼 합참차장] “When you think about integrated deterrence, the last thing I’ll say is that when it comes to missile defense, it’s about deterring all missile threats,” he elaborated. “It’s about deterring ballistic missile threats, hypersonic threats, cruise missile threats, maneuvering RVs, every threat that’s out there. We have to be able to somehow detect so we can deter, and detect so we can defeat it”

탄도미사일 위협 뿐 아니라 극초음속 위협, 순항미사일 위협, 기동탄투 재진입체 등 모든 위협을 억제해야 한다는 겁니다.

하이튼 차장은 이런 위협을 탐지할 수 있어야 억제할 수 있고 탐지해야 물리칠 수 있다고 말했습니다.

한편 하이튼 차장은 이날 연설에서 오는 11월 21일 은퇴한다고 밝혔습니다.

41년 간의 군 생활을 마무리하는 하이튼 합참차장은 지난 2019년 2월부터 차장으로 복무했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 박동정입니다.