“주한미군 무급휴직 문제 조건부 타협 가능성 낮아”

미국과 한국의 방위비 분담금 협상이 지지부진한 가운데 4월부터 시작되는 주한미군 무급휴직 문제까지 겹치면서 어려움이 가중되고 있습니다. 미국의 전문가들은 무급휴직의 조건부 타결도 어려운 상황이라고 진단합니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

지난 24일 미-한 국방장관 회담 뒤 열린 공동 기자회견에서는 방위비 분담금 문제에 대한 양국의 입장차가 다시 한 번 분명히 드러났습니다.

마크 에스퍼 장관은 한국이 방위비 분담금을 더 내야한다는 입장을 고수한 반면, 정경두 장관은 주한미군 기지의 한국인 근로자 무급휴직 문제를 조건부라도 먼저 타결할 것을 제안했습니다.

주한미군 운영유지비로 인건비를 먼저 지원하고, 불가능하다면 지난해 수준으로 편성돼 있는 올해 분담금 예산 책정 비용으로 먼저 타결하고 기타 비용에 대한 협상을 진행하자는 것입니다.

그러나 미국의 전문가들은 미국이 이런 제안을 수용할 가능성은 낮다고 전망합니다.

버시바우 전 대사 “인건비 조건부 타협안, 협상 지렛대 약화”

“무급 휴직 시작되면, 돌이키기 어려운 국면 맞이”

미 국방부 국제안보 담당 차관보를 지낸 알렉산더 버시바우 전 주한대사는 27일 VOA에, 추후 장기적으로 해결하자는 한국의 제안은 미국의 관점에서는 ‘불균형적’이며 덜 매력적이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 버시바우 전 대사] “That sounds like too unbalanced in terms of US solving the problem in the short term of Korea promising to rebalance it in the longer term. We need a more comprehensive solution… It doesn’t sound attractive to the Americans.”

미국이 주한미군 기지 내 한국인 근로자의 무급휴직 문제 해결을 조건부로 수용할 경우, 협상의 지렛대를 잃을 수 있다는 셈법이 작용한다는 설명입니다.

버시바우 전 대사는 무급휴직 문제는 매우 실질적 위험이라며, 양국이 3월 안에 타결하지 않으면 실제 적용될 것으로 본다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 버시바우 전 대사] “I believe the threats are genuine that the furloughs will go ahead at least on incremental basis when the deadline arrives. Once we start down the road of furloughs, I think it gets harder to turn back. The famous American rule of holes is when you are in a hole stop digging.”

버시바우 전 대사는 또 무급휴직이 시작된다면 방위비 분담금 협상 타결이 더 어려워질 수 있다고 말했습니다.

미 중앙정보국(CIA) 북한 분석관을 지낸 브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원도 무급휴직 문제의 조건부 해결 제안이 갈등을 줄이는 방안이 될 수 있지만, 전체적 비용 확대를 모색하는 미국으로선 협상력 약화로 비쳐질 수 있다고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 클링너 선임연구원] “That would be one way of kind of reducing the tension between the two countries but it could be seen by the US as reducing some of our leverage… They are trying to expand the whole term of the Special Measures Agreement. So not just the traditional topics of logistics, labor and construction but adding you know other areas. So they may not want to have it solved in a piecemeal process. They may see that as reducing the ability to get a massive expansion of South Korean contribution.”

미국이 전통적 분담 비용이었던 보급, 노동, 건설 외에 새로운 분야를 한꺼번에 추가함으로써 총비용의 상당한 증액을 요구하고 있는 점을 감안하면, 각각의 분야를 쪼갠 단편적인 접근법은 선호하지 않는다는 것입니다.

브룩스 전 사령관 “인건비 선 타결안, 현실성 떨어져”

“역대 협상 중 가장 정치적…양측 모두 정치 셈법”

빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관도 VOA에, 한국의 조건부 타결 제안은 현실적으로 실현되기 어려울 것으로 전망했습니다.

총액과 관련한 입장차가 극명한 상황에서 인건비, 군사건설비 군수지원비 3개 항목 중 인건비를 먼저 조건부로 타협하더라도 다른 두 가지 요소에서 비용 절감을 담보하지 못하기 때문이라는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “The approach to resolving a portion of the full share is I think more difficult to achieve because there is an issue in terms of the total amount. And if that total amount is not resolved then how do you know that by walking in one of the three categories that the other two are not reduced? It could cause a more difficult closure to the total amount and open the door to pressure on the negotiators to not move to close the gap in the total amount because they have already resolved one portion.”



그러면서, 협상 주체들로서는 인건비 분야를 우선 타협하는 것이 총액의 인식 차이를 좁히는데 더 큰 부담으로 작용할 수 있다고 지적했습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 3월까지 협상이 타결되지 않는다면 주한미군사령관이 비용을 지급할 수 있는 근거가 사라진다고 말했습니다.

이 때문에 무급휴직 문제는 ‘협상의 지렛대’의 성격이 아니며, 정치적이 아닌 법적, 기능적 관점에서 다뤄야할 사안이라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “Without a legal document to disperse government funds there is no basis upon which the USFK commander can do that. So this is not about leverage. This is about legality and that is why it is important that this not be treated politically but legally and functionally as the reason why this has to be concluded and before expiration.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 이번 분담금 협상은 과거 어떤 협상보다도 두 나라가 정치적 관점에 따라 지침을 받고 움직이고 있는 것이 분명하며, 이는 도움이 되지 않는다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “I do worry that this particular SMA and really beginning with last one, the past year but much more so this time, is far more politically influenced than previous SMA. And that is causing distortion. There is no question about it. Both governments are giving direction from a political perspective as opposed to functional and alliance perspective. I hold both governments for this and I think it is not helpful.”

브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원은 트럼프 대통령의 논리는 그동안 한국에 역외 부담 비용 등 부과하지 않았던 요소를 ‘관대한 조치’로 간주하고 제대로 비용을 매기겠다는 것으로 보인다고 밝혔습니다.

그러나 문제는 미 정부의 ‘소통 방식’이라며, 총비용 증액만 요구할 뿐 분야별 구체적인 근거나 당위성을 설명하려는 노력은 보이지 않는다고 비판했습니다.

[녹취: 베넷 선임연구원] “What I'm arguing is at a very aggregate level, the US Defense Department should explain what the individual components of the 3 billion or 5 billion or whatever it is that they finally decide they are asking for, what that is. Now, if you do that what you would get to is a pretty logical explanation for asking Korea for more. But until you make that explanation, it's really hard for the Korean taxpayers to agree that what you're asking for is logical.”

베넷 선임연구원은 미국 측의 논리적인 설명 없이는 한국의 납세자들에게 동의를 얻기 힘들고, 설사 한국 정부로부터 타협을 이끌어내도 국회의 비준이 어려울 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김동현입니다.