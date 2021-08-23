정치·안보

주한미군 "아프간 피난민 숙소 지원 지시받은 적 없어"

기자 박동정
2021.8.23 6:49 오전
아프가니스탄 카불에서 탈출한 가족들이 21일 미국 버지니아주 덜레스 국제공항에 도착했다.
주한미군사령부(USFK)는 22일 아프가니스탄 피난민들에게 임시숙소 등을 지원하라는 지시를 받은 적이 없다고 밝혔습니다.

리 피터스 주한미군 대변인은 이날 ‘아프간 피난민에게 주한미군 시설을 숙소로 제공하는 방안을 검토 중이냐’는 VOA의 서면질의에, “현재까지 주한미군은 아프간에서 출국하는 사람들에게 임시숙소나 다른 지원을 제공하라는 임무를 받지 않았다”고 대답했습니다.

[피터스 대변인] “To date, United States Forces Korea has not been tasked to provide temporary housing or other support for anyone departing the U.S. mission in Afghanistan.”

피터스 대변인은 “만약 지시가 내려지면 주한미군은 미-한 동맹과 강력한 연합방위태세를 제공하고 유지해야 하는 의무를 유지하는 가운데 미 국무부와 국방부, 한국 정부와 협력할 것” 이라고 말했습니다.

[피터스 대변인] “If tasked, USFK will work with the Department of State, Department of Defense and the Republic of Korea government while maintaining our ROK-U.S. Alliance and obligation to provide and maintain a robust combined defense posture.”

피터스 대변인은 “미국 정부는 현재 아프간에 거주하는 미국과 동맹국 개인들의 안전한 출발을 보장해 왔다”고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서 “미 국방부는 정부의 전반적 접근방식의 일환으로 아프간 특수 이민자들과 그들의 가족, 그밖에 위기에 처한 아프간인들을 미 대륙과 해외 다른 장소들에서 분류하는 작업을 책임지고 있는 국무부에 운송과 숙소, 의료 등의 지원을 제공하고 있다”고 말했습니다.

[피터스 대변인] “The United States government has been ensuring the safe departure of U.S. and allied individuals currently residing in Afghanistan. As part of the whole-of-government approach, the Department of Defense is providing transportation, housing, medical and logistical support to the Department of State who are overall responsible for processing Afghan special immigrants, their families, and other at-risk Afghans in the continental USA, as well as select overseas locations.”

앞서 ‘월스트리트저널’ 신문은 21일 미국 정부가 한국 등 해외 미군기지에 아프간 피난민을 수용하는 방안을 검토 중이라고 보도했습니다.

이 신문에 따르면 미 국방부는 현재 버지니아주, 인디애나주, 캘리포니아주를 아프간 피난민의 잠재적 주거지로 고려 중이며 일본, 한국, 독일, 코소보, 바레인, 이탈리아 내 기지도 검토하고 있습니다.

VOA 뉴스 박동정입니다.

