미 국무부, 워킹그룹 종료에 "관여 계속...한·일과 계속 긴밀 조율"

미국 국무부는 ‘미-한 워킹그룹’이 종료되는 것과 관련해 양국의 협력은 계속될 것이라고 강조했습니다. 워킹그룹을 대신해 양국간 다양한 직급에서 논의가 이어지고, 기존 양자 협력에서 일본을 포함한 3자 협력으로 확대될 것이라는 점도 내비쳤습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

네드 프라이스 미 국무부 대변인은 “한국을 포함한 동맹들과의 협의와 조율은 대북정책 이행의 핵심”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “On the issue, on the working group, what I would say is a consultation and coordination with allies, including the Republic of Korea, is a key part of the implementation of our DPRK policy. We will continue this engagement, it is most certainly not ending far from it, and we'll continue it through a variety of diplomatic mechanisms at all levels of our governments. We're constantly looking for ways to strengthen our cooperation as we work toward what is the end goal of the policy that we have put forward and that is the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

프라이스 대변인은 22일 전화브리핑에서 ‘미-한 워킹그룹’의 종료를 확인해 달라는 VOA의 질문에 이 같이 답하면서 “우리는 이 관여(engagement)를 계속할 것이고 (워킹그룹은) 확실히 여기서 끝나진 않을 것”이라고 말했습니다.

이어 “우리는 양국 정부의 모든 직급에서 다양한 외교적 장치들(mechanisms)을 통해 그것을 계속할 것”이라며 “우리가 내세운 한반도의 완전한 비핵화라는 정책의 최종 목표를 향해 노력하는 상황에서 우리는 지속적으로 협력을 강화할 방법을 찾고 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서 “우리가 외교적 방식에 어떤 이름을 붙이든 간에 우리는 한국은 물론 일본과 함께 세 나라가 긴밀하고 지속적인 협력에 전념하고 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Whatever we label any diplomatic mechanism, we're committed to that close and constant coordination with the ROK and also as appropriate with Japan and of course, trilaterally with the ROK and Japan together.”

프라이스 대변인의 발언은 미국과 한국이 ‘워킹그룹’을 통한 협의는 중단하지만 다양한 직급에서 관련 논의를 이어가겠다는 뜻으로 풀이됩니다.

프라이스 대변인은 또 미-한 두 나라의 협의체인 ‘워킹그룹’이 일본과의 3자 협력으로 확대될 것이라는 점도 내비쳤습니다.

실제로 프라이스 대변인은 세 나라간 협력이 매우 중요하다면서, 이 같은 협력은 “북한에 대한 우리의 접근과 북한이 미국은 물론 우리의 조약동맹에 가하는 위협에 필수적인 사안”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “It's a critically important one because coordination with the ROK, trilateral coordination among the ROK and Japan, it's really indispensable to our approach to the DPRK and to the threat that it poses to the United States as well as to our treaty allies in this case. And that's precisely why Ambassador Sung Kim, our special envoy for the DPRK, is in Seoul at the moment where he is coordinating with our South Korean and Japanese partners on this very issue.”

이런 이유 때문에 성 김 대북특별대표가 한국을 방문 중이며, 김 대표는 한국과 일본 파트너들과 이런 사안들을 놓고 조율을 하고 있다는 설명입니다.

앞서 최종건 한국 외교부 제1 차관은 22일 한국 국회에 출석해 전날인 21일 미-한 북 핵 수석대표 협의 당시 “기존 미-한 워킹그룹의 운영 현황을 점검하고, 이를 종료하는 방향으로 검토하기로 합의했다”고 밝힌 바 있습니다.

트럼프 행정부 시절인 2018년 출범한 ‘미-한 워킹그룹’은 미국과 한국의 대북정책 조율을 위해 만든 협의체입니다.

양국은 지난해까지 남북 개별관광과 철도 연결 문제 등을 놓고 회의를 했지만, 바이든 행정부 들어 ‘워킹그룹’ 회의는 개최되지 않았습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.