미군 “미-한 연합공중훈련, 높은 준비태세 유지 일환”

미 태평양공군과 주한미군사령부는 23일 최근 진행 중인 연합 공중훈련에 대한 입장을 묻는 VOA의 질의에 “관련 훈련은 현재 진행 중이며, 주한미군은 핵심 임무와 관련한 훈련을 지속함으로써 높은 준비태세를 유지하고 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

[미 태평양공군-주한미군사령부 VOA질의 답변] "Yes, we are currently conducting a Combined Flying Training event. USFK remains at a high level of readiness by continuing to train and perform our core mission essential tasks. We remain committed to maintaining a robust combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary while implementing and maintaining prudent preventive control measures to protect the force. We must protect the force to protect the mission."

그러면서 미국은 신중한 바이러스 확산 예방 조치를 취하는 동시에 한국을 방어하기 위한 튼튼한 연합 방위태세 유지를 위해 헌신하고 있다고 강조했습니다.

한편 예방 조치 중요성 역시 강조하며, 병력을 보호해야만, 임무 수행 능력을 보전할 수 있다는 점도 덧붙였습니다.

앞서 한국의 매체들은 지난 20일부터 대대급 규모로 한미 연합 공중훈련을 시행하고 있으며 한국 공군의 F-15K와 KF-16전투기 미 공군의 F-16등이 참가한 것으로 알려졌다고 보도한 바 있습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.