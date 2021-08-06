정치·안보

미 국무부 "미한 국장급 협의...북한문제 지속적 협력 의지"

기자 조은정
2021.8.6 3:34 오전
미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.

미국 국무부 정 박 대북특별부대표가 4일 한국 측 대표들과 첫 관계부처 합동 국장급, 부대표급 협의를 주재했다고 국무부가 밝혔습니다. 

[국무부 성명] U.S. Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Dr. Jung Pak hosted the first interagency U.S.-ROK Director General/ Deputy-Level Consultation meeting with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Unification, and Blue House officials. Along with National Security Council, Treasury, and Defense participants on August 4.

국무부는 이번 협의에 한국에서 외교부와 통일부, 청와대 관계자들이, 미국에서는 백악관 국가안보회의와 재무부, 국방부 관계자들이 참석했다고 전했습니다. 

미-한 양측은 한반도의 현 상황과 인도주의 협력 전망, 북한 문제에 대한 미-한-일 협력과 다자포럼에서의 조율 문제를 논의했습니다. 

[국무부 성명] The two sides discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula; prospects for humanitarian cooperation; and coordination on DPRK issues with stakeholders in other multilateral fora, including trilateral cooperation with Japan. The DLC meeting illustrated the U.S. and ROK commitment to ongoing cooperation on DPRK issues and emphasized the importance of such coordination as we seek to advance complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula. 

이번 국장급 협의는 북한 문제에 대한 두 나라의 지속적인 협력 의지와 한반도의 완전한 비핵화와 항구적 평화 구축을 위한 미-한 조율의 중요성을 보여준다고, 국무부는 밝혔습니다. 

VOA 뉴스 조은정입니다. 

조은정 기자
기자
조은정