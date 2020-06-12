정치·안보

“한반도 긴장 고조 속 미-한 긴밀한 소통 중요”

기자 김시영
2020.6.12 오전 12:45
지난 4일 한국 서울역에 설치된 TV에서 김여정 북한 노동당 제1부부장의 대남 발언 관련 소식이 나오고 있다.
최근 남북 통신선 차단에 따른 한반도 긴장 고조와 관련해 미-한 양국 간의 소통과 조율이 중요하다고 전문가들이 말했습니다. 미국 정부 내에 한반도 전문가가 필요하다는 지적도 나왔습니다. 김시영 기자의 보도입니다.

미 국방부 한반도 정치 군사정책 담당관을 지낸 릭 마틴 전 미 공군 소장은 11일, 미-한 동맹 강화를 위해 미국 정부내 한반도 전문가의 필요성을 강조했습니다.

[녹취:마틴 소장] “I would just like to double tap the need for Korean experts in government. Now you mentioned the State Department Envoy, I think it applies to the DoD, it applies in the National Security Council, that have the strategic planning function and capability that is necessary to be thoughtful forward-looking, not a one-trick pony but to be multi-dimensional multitask. The importance of communication and coordination in this alliance can't be overstated.”

마틴 전 소장은 이날 민간단체 국제관계센터(WAC)와 스팀슨 센터가 주관한 미-한 동맹 관련 토론회에서, 최근 남북 통신선 차단 등 한반도 긴장 상황에서 북한이 미-한 동맹의 균열을 유도할 가능성에 대한 VOA의 질문에 이같이 밝혔습니다.

그러면서 국무부 특사 같은 것이 국방부와 국가안보회의(NSC) 등 다각적인 일처리를 위한 사려 깊은 전향적 사고에 필요한 전략 계획 기능과 능력을 갖춘 부처에도 적용돼야 한다는 겁니다.

마틴 전 소장은 미-한 동맹에서 소통과 조율의 중요성은 아무리 강조해도 지나치지 않다고 말했습니다.

제니 타운 스팀슨 센터 연구원은 탈북민 단체들과 관련한 최근 한국 정부의 일련의 결정들에 미국과의 조율이 없었다고 주장했습니다.

[녹취:타운 연구원] “There isn't coordination in every single decision that happens and the decision recently for the South Korean government to go after those North Korean defector groups. I'm almost positive it was not a consensus view between the U.S. and South Korea. I think opens the door for North Korea to be more and more demanding knowing that South Korea will keep accommodating these kinds of threats.”

미국과 한국간의 일치된 견해가 아니었다고 거의 확신한다는 겁니다.

타운 연구원은 한국 정부와의 협조 체제를 재건하기 위해 새 대북정책 특별대표 임명과 그에 따른 대북 전담팀 충원이 필요하다고 말했습니다.

한미연합사령부 지역전문장교(FAO) 출신 스티브 리 전 미 육군 대령은 미-한 간 소통 부족의 예로 중국과의 고고도미사일방어체계 (THAAD 사드) 분쟁을 들었습니다.

[녹취:리 전 대령] “Unfortunately, the Alliance spent too much time in my opinion, internal negotiations. They did not spend enough time quick enough to act against Chinese narrative, the bad was aimed at China, and that it was a danger to China. I thought that was unfortunate. I think that example is an important lesson learn for the Alliance about needing to work together, communicating effectively to counter China's assertions in the region.”

당시 미-한 간 내부적 협상에 너무 많은 시간을 소비한 반면, 사드는 중국을 겨냥한 것이며 중국에 위험한 것이라는 중국의 주장에 빠르게 대응하는데 충분한 시간을 쏟지 못했다는 겁니다.

리 전 대령은 중국의 이같은 주장에 대응하기 위한 미-한 공조와 효과적 소통이 필요하다는 점이 이 사례가 미-한 동맹에 주는 중요한 교훈이라고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA뉴스 김시영입니다.

김시영
기자
김시영