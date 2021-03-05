미 전문가들, '제재무용론' 일축..."제재 목적은 비핵화 아닌 불법행위 처벌"

미국의 한반도 전문가들이 대북제재는 비핵화를 목표로 고안된 수단이 아니라 북한의 불법 행위에 책임을 물리는 조치라는 점을 분명히 했습니다. 대북제재가 비핵화에 기여하지 못했으니 이를 재검토하거나 폐기해야 한다는 일각의 주장은 제재의 본질을 이해하지 못한 데서 비롯됐다는 지적입니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

워싱턴의 한반도 전문가들이 지적하는 대북제재에 대한 가장 큰 오해는 제재를 비핵화 수단으로 보는 일각의 인식입니다.

대북제재는 북 핵 폐기를 목적으로 사전에 짜인 전략이 아니라 북한의 잇따른 핵실험과 탄도미사일 발사에 따라 부과된 사후 처벌 조치이기 때문입니다.

북한의 1차 핵실험에 대응한 2006년 1718호를 시작으로 2009년 1874호, 2013년 2087호·2094호, 2016년 2270호·2321호, 2017년 2356호·2371호·2375호·2397호에 이르기까지 10개의 제재 결의안은 모두 북한의 불법 행동에 책임을 추궁하기 위해 채택됐습니다.

“제재가 비핵화 촉진이라는 목적에 긍정적으로 기여하는지 종합적으로 평가할 필요가 있다”는 한국 통일부 등의 주장에 대해, 제재의 본질을 근본적으로 잘못 이해한 것이라는 비판이 워싱턴에서 이어지고 있는 것은 이 때문입니다. 제재는 그 자체로서 목적이 아니고 애초에 북한의 핵무장을 강제하기 위한 목적도 아니라는 반론입니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 연구원은 “제재가 비핵화를 달성하지 못했기 때문에 이를 해제해야 한다는 논리는 끔찍하고 무책임한 주장”이라며 “제재는 비핵화를 목적으로 고안된 게 아니라 북한의 악의적 행동, 국제법과 규범 위반 때문에 부과된 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “The most important point I would like to make is that it is a terrible and irresponsible argument for lifting sanctions saying that they have not led to denuclearization. Sanctions are not designed to cause denuclearization. Sanctions are imposed because of North Korean malign behavior and failure to address international law and norms.”

그러면서 “김정은 정권은 불법적인 핵과 미사일 프로그램에서부터 확산 활동, 국제적 불법 행위, 사이버 공격, 인권 유린과 인류에 대한 범죄에 이르는 행동에 대한 책임을 져야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “The Kim family regime must be held accountable for its actions from its illegal nuclear and missile programs to its proliferation activities to its global illicit activities and cyber attacks and for its human rights abuses and crimes against humanity.”

전문가들은 대북제재가 비핵화를 겨냥한 맞춤형 전략이 아니라 도발을 규탄하고 추가 위법 행위를 방지하는 데 더 무게를 둔다며, 결과적으로는 북한의 군수경제·궁정경제에 타격을 가해 무기 프로그램과 억압적 통치 체제 전반에 영향을 준다고 진단했습니다.

에반스 리비어 전 수석부차관보는 “제재는 미국과 한국 등이 이행하는 종합적인 정책의 한 요소일 뿐”이라며 “북한이 국제 의무와 유엔 안보리 결의를 위반했기 때문에 부과된 것”이라는 점을 분명히 했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “Sanctions are only one element of the overall policy being implemented by the United States, the ROK, and others. Sanctions have been put in place for a number of reasons, including Pyongyang's violation of its international obligations and its failure to abide by UN Security Council resolutions.”

또한, “제재가 소기의 효과를 거두지 못했던 이유는 제재가 충분히 강력하지 않았고, 북한 정권이 적절한 대가를 치르도록 하는 데 실패했으며, 중국 등 다른 나라들이 북한의 유엔 안보리 결의 회피와 위반을 도왔기 때문”이라고 지적했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “There is a strong case to be made that sanctions have not been as effective as they might be because they have not been tough enough, have not adequately made the regime pay a price for its actions, and because other countries, particularly China, have helped North Korea evade and violate UNSC measures.”

특히, 대북제재의 효과를 비핵화 여부로 판단하는 대신 북한 무기 프로그램의 양적·질적 진전을 막는 유일 무일한 장치로 이해해야 한다는 게 국제기구에서 대북제재를 연구·보강해 온 전문가들의 설명입니다.

후루카와 가쓰히사 전 유엔 대북제재위 전문가패널 위원은 “북한이 제재 속에서도 핵·미사일 프로그램을 성공적으로 진전시킨 건 맞지만, 핵·미사일 기술을 습득하는 것과 이를 대량 생산하는 것은 별개의 문제”라고 말했습니다.

[후루카와 가쓰히사 전 유엔 대북제재위원] “Despite the sanctions, the DPRK has successfully advanced its nuclear- and missile programs. However, acquisition of the technologies is one thing. A mass production of the new nuclear weapons and missiles is another thing.”

2011년 10월부터 2016년 4월까지 4년 반 동안 전문가패널에서 활동한 후루카와 전 위원은 “북한이 새 대량살상무기 시스템을 대량 생산하지 못하도록 막는 것이 중요하다”며 “북한이 대량살상무기 프로그램을 중단할 의지가 없는 상황에서, 제재야말로 북한의 대량살상무기 능력을 제한할 수 있는 유일한 가용 수단”이라고 강조했습니다.

[후루카와 가쓰히사 전 유엔 대북제재위원] “It is important to prevent the DPRK’s mass production of the new WMD systems. In the absence of the country’s intention to stop its WMD program, the sanctions are the only available means to constraint the DPRK’s WMD capabilities.”

이처럼 전문가들은 일각에서 제기되는 ‘제재 무용론’을 “범죄를 막지 못했다고 경찰을 없애자는 논리”에 비유하며, 진화를 거듭해온 제재의 허점을 계속 메우고 철저한 이행에 주력할 때라고 밝혔습니다.

미 국무부와 국가정보국장실 선임 자문관을 지낸 로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원은 “미국과 한국의 지난 26년간 외교사를 보면 김씨 일가는 그저 양보를 가로챈 뒤 더 많은 것을 요구해왔다”고 지적했습니다. 그러면서 “유엔 제재가 당장 내일 해제된다면 비핵화에 한치도 다가가지 못한 채 중요한 지렛대를 잃고, 북한을 합법적인 핵보유국으로 인정하는 조치가 될 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “The history of US and ROK diplomacy over the past 26 years shows that Kim simply pockets concessions and then asks for more...If UN sanctions were lifted tomorrow, we would be no closer to denuclearization, we would lose and important source of leverage, and it would be a step towards legitimizing the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state.”

브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수는 “제재가 사회 전체에 영향을 미쳤던 이란과 같은 나라를 북한과 비교해선 안 된다”며 “대북제재는 일반 주민을 향한 게 아니라 군부와 엘리트 계층을 지원하는 기관과 활동을 겨냥한 것”이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수] “Sanctions on Iran in the past have put pressure on the Iranian society writ large, the quote unquote man in the street. That is absolutely not the case with North Korea. The sanctions have targeted the kinds of entities and the kinds of activities that support the military and the elite. They have not targeted things that would affect the average, if there is such a thing, North Korean.”

벡톨 교수는 “1992년 이래 빌 클린턴, 조지 W 부시, 버락 오바마, 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 시도한 모든 다른 대북 조치의 공통점은 ‘실패’라는 단어로 집약된다”며 “핵 프로그램을 절대 포기하지 않을 북한에 계속 압박을 가하는 것은 당연하다”고 강조했습니다. 북한이 핵을 포기하지 않기 때문에 제재를 해제하자는 것은 어리석은 논리”라는 비판입니다.

[녹취: 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수] “How many presidents have we had in the United States since 1992? I mean, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump—They've all tried different things and they all have one thing in common: failure. We need to put pressure on North Korea. Just because it looks like the North Koreans are never going to give up their nuclear program, that doesn't mean that we should throw our arms up in the air and then say well, they're not going to give up their programs, we're going to drop the sanctions. How silly is that?”

특히, 제재의 막강한 효력은 영변 핵시설 폐기까지 대가로 제시하며 제재 해제를 요구한 북한의 협상 조건을 보면 잘 알 수 있다고 전문가들은 말합니다. 일각의 ‘제재 무용론’은 제재에 대해 북한이 공공연히 드러내 온 거부감과 두려움을 제대로 설명하지 못한다는 지적입니다.

수미 테리 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 선임연구원은 “김정은이 베트남 하노이 미-북 정상회담에서 대부분의 제재 해제를 요구한 것은 흥미로운 사실을 드러낸다”고 밝혔습니다. “미국이 평화 선언과 연락사무소 설치를 제안해도 김정은은 유독 제재 해제를 요구했는데, 이는 북한 정권이 무엇을 원하는지 분명히 보여준다”는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 수미 테리 CSIS 선임연구원] “What Kim Jong-un asked for in the Hanoi summit is very revealing because Kim Jong-un asked for most of the sanctions to be lifted. The United States was ready to give them a peace declaration, to exchange liaison officers, but Kim really asked for sanctions to be lifted. So this is clearly what the regime desires.”

백악관 국가안보회의 한국 담당 보좌관을 지낸 테리 연구원은 “이는 제재가 미국의 중요한 레버리지라는 뜻”이라며 “북한의 비핵화 노력이나 조치가 없는 상황에서 제재를 맞바꾸거나 해제해선 안 된다”고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 수미 테리 CSIS 선임연구원] “And I think this is one important leverage that the United States have so that it shouldn't be traded away or given away without any kind of return from North Korea in terms of them taking some efforts, some steps towards denuclearization.”

실제로 워싱턴에서는 1994년 제네바합의, 2005년 9.19 공동성명, 2007년 2.13합의, 2012년 2.29 합의 등이 모두 깨진 것은 전적으로 북한의 약속 위반 때문이라는 인식이 팽배합니다. 미국과 한국 일각에서는 합의가 무산된 데는 미국이 의무를 다하지 않았기 때문이라는 비판도 있지만, 식량·에너지 지원 등 반대급부를 얻은 뒤 늘 금지된 행동으로 돌아간 것은 북한이라는 불신이 훨씬 더 깊습니다.

벡톨 교수는 “과거 북한을 대화 테이블로 유도하기 위해 대북제재를 일부 완화했던 적이 있지만, 어떤 성과라도 거둔 적이 있느냐”면서 “북한은 늘 절대 지키지 않을 모든 합의에 동의하고 양보를 얻어낸 뒤 비핵화 관련 조치가 이뤄지기 직전에 테이블을 떠나 버렸다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수] “Or, we agree to lift some sanctions and ease sanctions with North Korea, so we can get them back to the table to talk with us. Now, where did that take us in the past—nowhere. Because the North Koreans agree to do all these things that they never live up to, and we ended up making concessions to them just to get them to the bargaining table, and then they walk away as soon as we're about to make something that's going to actually achieve a change in the status of their nuclear program. That's happened over and over again.”

특히“2년 전 미 재무부가 이란에 대한 조치처럼, 수십 개 은행에 대북제재 혹은 벌금을 부과하려다 중단 지시를 받았다는 이야기를 내부 소식통으로 들은 적이 있다”며, “좋은 제재는 유럽연합(EU), 유엔, 한국 등에서 이미 충분히 입안된 만큼, 가장 중요한 건 이행”이라고 지적했습니다. “의회가 아무리 제재 법안을 통과시켜도 재무부, 국무부와 같은 행정부가 이행하지 않으면 아무 소용이 없다”는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수] “The key is not the sanction so much. I mean we have a lot of good sanctions on them as does the EU, as does the UN, as does South Korea but the key is enforcement. I can tell you that one of my sources two years ago told me that there were more than two dozen banks that were at the US Treasury Department—they were ready to either sanction formally or fine as they did with the Iranians, and that they were told, ‘stand down.’...Congress does not have the capability to enforce these sanctions. Only the executive branch does, you know, through agencies like the Treasury Department, the State Department, DOD, et cetera.”

벡톨 교수는 “제재 이행 책임이 있는 미 주요 부처 간 협력과 동맹 간 조율을 강화해 2005년 (방코델타아시아 제재) 당시로 돌아가야 한다”고 제안했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수] “All we have to do is simply strengthen interagency cooperation between the United States agencies that are responsible for enforcing US sanctions and get back to where we were around 2005 with allied cooperation. And I'm talking about countries—not just like South Korea, but countries like India and Thailand and Singapore and Malaysia. These countries are our allies. We need to strengthen our cooperation among them because we cannot enforce these sanctions on our own. We can be a strong advocate for it, we can push our allies, suggest strongly things, but we can't do it without our allies’ help. And that is the key and it is enforcement.”

그러면서 “미국은 제재를 강력히 옹호하고 제안할 순 있지만, 동맹의 도움이 없이 홀로 이행할 순 없으며, 한국뿐 아니라 인도, 태국, 싱가포르, 말레이시아 등과의 공조를 강화하는 것이 제재 이행의 핵심”이라고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.