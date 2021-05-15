미 '북 핵·인권 동시 접근론', 긍정 평가 속 현실성 논란도

미국이 북한 핵과 인권 문제를 동시에 다룰 수 있을지에 대해 엇갈린 분석이 나오고 있습니다. 그렇게 할 수 있다고 밝힌 바이든 행정부의 대북 정책 원칙을 환영하는 긍정적 평가와 현실성이 떨어진다는 회의론이 공존합니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

“인권과 국가안보 문제 사이에 절충(tradeoff)은 없고 모든 것을 동시에 할 수 있다”는 미 국무부 고위 관리의 최근 발언은 워싱턴의 한반도 전문가들에게 바이든 행정부의 인권 중시 정책에 대한 가장 구체적인 표현으로 받아들여졌습니다.

핵과 인권, 두 사안을 서로 연계하거나 교환하는 일 없이 둘 다 북한 문제의 핵심이자 공식 의제로 추진해야 한다는 인권계의 오랜 주장과도 맥을 같이합니다.

주목받는 대니얼 네이들 국무부 국제종교자유국장의 지난 12일 발언은 “두 사안을 동시에 다룸으로써 우리의 근본적 원칙의 중요성을 보여주고 더 나은 결과를 얻게 된다”는 것과 “두 사안을 전체적으로 다루지 않으면 역내 영구적 평화와 안정이 축소될 것”이라는 바이든 행정부의 인식을 전했습니다.

[녹취: 대니얼 네이들 국무부 국제종교자유국장] “We can do all of these things at once, and in doing so we both demonstrate the importance of our fundamental principles, but we also make better outcomes. Because if we don’t address these things in totality, then the possibilities for lasting peace and stability in the region are, in our view, reduced.”

오랫동안 같은 주장을 해 온 워싱턴의 인권 관계자들은 더욱 구체적으로 확인된 바이든 행정부의 대북 인권 접근법을 크게 환영했습니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 13일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “국무부 국제종교자유국 관리가 이 같은 발언을 한 것은 매우 도움이 된다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “It's very helpful to have someone in the religious freedom office of the State Department and make a comment like this.”

그러면서 “토니 블링컨 국무장관이 하원 청문회에서 북한인권특사 임명 계획을 분명히 밝히고 이후에도 그런 의지를 재확인한 것을 고려할 때 네이들 국장도 미 행정부의 정책을 그대로 전한 것”이라고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “The Secretary of State, in his comments at the hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee a couple of months ago, was asked specifically for example about the appointment of the special envoy for North Korea human rights. He said yes, the administration would do that and there have been several other comments since that time, reaffirming the interest and the focus of the administration. And I think what Mr. Nadel is doing is basically expressing what the policy of the administration is.”

킹 전 특사는 “두 가지 일을 동시에 할 수 있어야 한다”며 “북한과의 핵 협상을 할 때도 인도주의와 인권 상황을 다룰 공간을 남겨둘 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “As people have said, you have to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time. And I think negotiating with North Korea and dealing with them on the issues of nuclear weapons is something that can also leave room for dealing with North Korea on humanitarian and human rights conditions.

하지만 워싱턴에는 ‘북한 인권 개선 필요성을 절감하지만, 북한이 극도로 민감해하는 인권 문제 대신 비핵화 의제에 훨씬 큰 무게를 둘 수밖에 없다’는 현실론도 공존합니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보는 “국무부 관리의 발언이 옳은 것으로 판명되기 바란다”면서도 “나의 북한 관련 경험에 비춰볼 때 인권 기록에 대한 어떤 비판도 북한의 매우 단호하고 분명하며 성난 반응을 불러일으켰고, 이번에도 그럴 것 같다”고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “My experience with North Korea tells me that the North Koreans are not likely to be very cooperative, and that's putting it very politely, when it comes to dealing with human rights issues in their country. Any effort to criticize their human rights record always results in a very firm and clear, usually very angry response and I will suspect that that will be the case here.”

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 “북한의 반발이 미국의 비핵화 노력을 가로막는 정도까지 갈지는 모르겠지만 매우 강력하고 부정적 반응을 불러일으킬 것인 만큼, 여기에 대비해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “I don't know if it's going to obstruct the US efforts. But what I think it will do is it will engender a pretty strong, and negative response from North Korea. We need to be prepared for that.”

실제로 지난 2일 북한 외무성 대변인은 북한을 “세계에서 가장 억압적이고 전체주의적 국가 중 하나”라고 비판한 네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인의 ‘북한자유주간’ 성명에 대해 “우리 국가의 영상에 먹칠을 하려는 대조선적대시정책의 집중적인 표현으로, 우리의 국가주권에 대한 공공연한 침해”라고 반발했습니다.

켄 고스 해군분석센터 적대국분석프로그램 국장은 “북한 인권 개선은 외부 압박이 아니라 오직 내부로부터 유기적으로 이뤄져야만 가능하다”며 “북한 인권을 압박할 순 있겠지만, 결국 핵 문제를 포함한 우리의 외교 노력을 복잡하게 만들 뿐”이라고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 켄 고스 해군분석센터 적대국분석프로그램 국장] “My view is that the only way that you're going to achieve human rights in North Korea is organically from the inside out, not from the outside in. We can pressure North Korea all we want about human rights, all it's going to do is complicate our diplomatic efforts on other fronts, including the nuclear program.”

“미국의 원칙을 위해 인권의 중요성에 관해 이야기해야겠지만, 이를 막후에서 사적으로 전하는 대신 제재를 앞세워 북한을 치는 몽둥이로 사용할 경우 다른 부문의 외교 노력이 훼손될 것”이라는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 켄 고스 해군분석센터 적대국분석프로그램 국장] “So my view is that we can continue to talk about the need for human rights in North Korea, but beating them up in sanctioning North Korea on human rights is counterproductive to diplomacy. I know, for the sake of U.S. principles, we have to talk about the importance of human rights and we can probably even talk to the North Koreans privately about the need to show improvement on human rights, but to hold that out as basically a club in which to beat North Korea over the head with is only going to undermine our other efforts on other flanks.”

게다가 “미국이 경제 관계 등을 통해 북한과 관여하고 있지 않은 이상, 북한의 인권 개선을 압박할 지렛대는 없다”며 “북한을 더욱 중국 쪽에 다가가게 할 뿐”이라고 주장했습니다.

버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관은 앞서 VOA와의 인터뷰에서 “북한 정권의 인권 탄압은 분명히 심각하고 잔인하다”면서도 “북한의 인권 상황 개선을 우선적인 비핵화 노력과 직접 연계할 수는 없다”고 밝혔습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Clearly the suppression of human rights by the north Korean regime is severe and brutal. Nonetheless, the improvement in the north's human rights situation cannot be tied directly to the priority effort to denuclearize. Only after denuclearization is achieved can a legitimate and effective effort be made by South Korea and the United States to require and achieve improvement in human rights conditions in North Korea.”

“비핵화를 성취한 뒤에야 한국과 미국이 북한의 인권 상황 개선을 요구하고 달성하기 위한 정당하고 효과적인 노력을 기울일 수 있을 것”이라는 설명입니다.

하지만 미 전직 인권 관리들은 북한 인권 상황은 다른 안보 문제와 별개로 다룰 수 없는 중대한 외교 현안이며, 미국 정부는 북 핵 문제가 부각되기 훨씬 이전부터 경쟁국과의 협상에서 두 사안을 동시에 다뤄왔다고 지적했습니다.

킹 전 특사는 “미국은 북한뿐 아니라 다른 나라와도 다면적 관여를 해 왔고 인권을 외교 정책의 일부로 삼아왔다”며 “비핵화뿐 아니라 인권을 포함한 다면적 정책이 필요하다”고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “And I think we have to be able to do both and, I think, in most of our relationships, we have multifaceted engagement with other countries and then human rights as a part of our foreign policy. And North Korea has been having to deal with the United Nations. So I think what we need is a policy that's multifaceted, that includes human rights as well as denuclearization.”

로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보도 “핵과 인권을 동시에 다룰 수 없다는 주장은 역사적 사실에 비춰볼 때 그 유효성에 대한 심각한 반론을 제기할 수 있다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보] “The idea that you can’t do both, I really think, can be seriously challenged by validation of history.”

코헨 전 부차관보는 특히 “지미 카터, 로널드 레이건 행정부가 북한 보다 훨씬 핵 강국인 옛 소련과 협상할 때도 인권을 늘 의제로 올렸다”는 예를 들었습니다. 그러면서 “(안보와 인권 조항이 모두 포함된) 헬싱키협약이 체결됐고 소련 내 유대인 이주와 정치범 석방, 종교 박해 문제 등이 논의되고 관련 조치가 뒤따랐는데, 모두 핵 문제 협상과 동시에 이뤄졌다”고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보] “During the Carter administration and the Reagan administration when they were in negotiations with the Soviet Union, which was far more nuclear power than North Korea, human rights was also on the table. And there was a Helsinki agreement, and there were discussions about human rights and there were actions about human rights at the time, whether it was the emigration of Soviet Jewish people, whether it was dissidents coming out of prison, whether it was religious families coming up, there were many discussions with the Soviet Union on these issues at the same time as nuclear agreements were negotiated.”

바이든 행정부는 북핵 문제에 있어 외교적 해법을 택했지만 북한 인권 문제에 대해선 출범 이후 줄곧 단호한 입장을 분명히 해 왔습니다.

국무부 관계자는 지난달 VOA에 “북한 인권 유린과 침해에 관한 정보를 기록하고 보존하겠다”며 북한 내 주민 학대의 구체적인 사례를 증거로 남겨 향후 책임자 처벌에 나설 뜻을 시사한 바 있습니다.

국무부는 특히 “북한 정부는 군대, 그리고 유엔에 의해 금지된 대량살상무기와 미사일 프로그램에 자금을 대기 위해 취약 계층을 포함한 주민들로부터 자원을 착취하고 전용하며 제재 회피 활동을 계속해 왔다”며 북한 정권을 인권 유린의 가해자로 규정하기도 했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.