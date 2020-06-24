미군 핵심 당국자들 “한국 등과 미사일방어 통합성 강화해야”

인도태평양사령부, 북부사령부, 미사일방어청 등의 미군 핵심 고위당국자들은 역내 직면하는 위협에 맞서 한국, 일본, 호주 등 핵심 역내 국가들과의 통합성을 강화해야한다고 강조했습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

존 힐 미국 미사일방어청장은 23일, 몇몇 지역에서 수 년전 까지만 해도 매우 활발할 활동을 보여온 적성국의 탄도미사일 역량이 조용히 계속 고도화를 진행 중인 대목이 가장 큰 우려사안 중 하나라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취 : 힐 청장] “I remain concerned about my bread and butter which is ballistic missile defense, because it has not gone away, despite the quietness that we might be getting from us some areas that were pretty active just a couple years ago, those threats are advancing becoming more complex and we've got to address them. And so we talked about the space layer earlier. That's an important part of dealing with some of the capabilities that are coming forward.”

힐 미사일방어청장 “일부지역, 조용히 탄도미사일 고도화”

컬러 소장 “한국, 일본, 호주와 미사일방어 통합성 강화해야”

힐 청장은 이날 워싱턴의 민간단체인 미사일옹호동맹(MDAA)이 23일 주최한 화상회의에서 북한을 직접 거론하지 않으면서도, 일부 지역의 적성국들의 탄도미사일 역량 고도화 움직임 때문에 방어전략도 점점 복잡해지고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서 우주자산을 다층방어에 활용하는 것은 이 같은 위협에 대처하는 데 중요한 역할을 할 것이라고 덧붙였습니다.

이날 화상회의에서 미 인도태평양사령부 작전국장인 스티브 컬러 해군 소장은 미군의 미사일방어 역량만으로는 역내 직면하는 위협에 대처하기에 충분하지 않다며, 특히 핵심 협력국인 한국과 일본, 호주와의 미사일방어 통합성을 강화해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취 : 컬러 소장] “Our allies and partners must be relied upon as these capabilities cannot be the US only solutions… Air and Missile Defense is a leading area for partner integration with Australia, Japan and Korea as mentioned, all of which own Aegis systems with regular rehearsals for pulling these systems together.”

컬러 소장은 이들 3개 나라가 모두 이지스 체계를 갖추고 정기적인 훈련도 실시하고 있다며, 미사일방어는 파트너 간 통합성 측면에서 최우선 선도 분야라고 지적했습니다.

특히 괌에 대한 통합적인 미사일방어 능력강화는 이 같은 노력의 길잡이 역할을 하고 있다며, 360도 전방위 방어능력 도입이 대표적인 사례라고 말했습니다.

[녹취 : 컬러 소장] “And that's to introduce a 360 degree persistent air and missile defense capability on one. It's more than just homeland to IndoPacom. It's a critical, critical Nexus for command and control, logistics and power projection. not only do we have to fight from Guam. But it's important to requires us to fight for Guam.”

컬러 소장은 인도태평양사령부가 소재한 괌은 역내 전체적인 지휘 통제에 매우 중요한 결합체이자 병력 투사와 보급 측면에서도 핵심 장소라며, 단순히 괌에서 나가 싸우는 것이 아닌 괌 방어를 위해 싸울 준비를 갖춰야한다고 강조했습니다.

미 북부사령부 작전국장인 케빈 허크 육군 중장은 전 세계에 전개돼 있는 미사일방어자산의 통합이 미 본토 방어 측면에서도 매우 중요하다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취 : 허크 중장] “How do we integrate all of those sensors are a way forward to be more effective because we know the missile threats today require that integration. We have to have a way to sense them to continually track and discriminate them… So it's having the awareness of those threats, which could come from many different regions or even under the sea reminds us that we need to keep overall situational awareness…To feed into a common system really helping our Homeland Defense design and also enhance our ballistic missile defense”

다른 많은 지역이나 해저에서 발사될 수 있는 미사일 위협을 전체적으로 추적하고 요격할 수 있는 것이 중요하다며, 방어자산들을 공통의 체계에 편입시키는 것은 미 본토 방어에 매우 도움이 된다는 설명입니다.

힐 미사일방어청장 “일본 이지스어쇼어 도입여부 아직 미정”

컬러 소장 “역내 위협 사라진 것 아니다…일본도 동의할 것”

한편 최근 일본 정부가 지상배치형 요격미사일 ‘이지스 어쇼어’ 도입을 중단하기로 발표한데 대해 힐 청장은 아직 최종 결론을 내린 것은 아니라며, 도입 과정에서 배치지역의 주민여론 등이 영향을 미치고 있는 것으로 안다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취 : 힐 청장]“So right now they're working at the National Security Council level, to make a decision on what they're going to do and fundamentally what the issue is the site. And those of you who have done military construction understand the sensitivities of local communities when you bring in a capability…We are going to lean in and give you whatever support and help you need to make the decisions that you need to make.”

스티브 컬러 해군 소장은 배치지역 문제 등을 해결하려는 일본 정부의 능력을 존중한다며, 다만 미국의 관점에서는 역내 탄도미사일 위협이 사라진 것은 아니라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취 :컬러 소장] “We certainly respect their ability to work through their issues as John mentioned on the siting and all those type things for us and working specifically with their defense apparatus. You know the threat hasn't changed. And certainly, from our perspective. And, I think that they would agree. What we do have with them is a very strong camaraderie…”

컬러 소장은 최종적으로 일본 역시 이 같은 미국의 위협인식에 동의할 것이라며, 중요한 것은 미-일 동맹이 강한 동지적 관계에 기반해 적성국의 탄도미사일 위협에 대처해 나갈 것이라는 점이라고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.