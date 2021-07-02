폐지 수순 밟는 미한 워킹그룹…"조율 어려워져" vs. "기존 방식 복귀"

미국이 한국과의 완전한 대북정책 조율을 강조하고 있는 가운데 워싱턴에서는 양국의 실무협의체인 ‘워킹그룹’이 종료 수순에 들어간 데 대해 우려하는 목소리가 사그라지지 않고 있습니다. 남북 협력과 제재 문제를 신속히 결정했던 ‘패스트트랙’의 폐지는 오판이라는 지적인데, 미국 국무부와 한국 외교부 간 기존 소통 채널을 통해서도 충분히 조율할 수 있다는 반론도 제기됩니다. 워킹그룹 종료를 바라보는 워싱턴의 엇갈린 시각을 백성원 기자가 취재했습니다.

미국의 한반도 전문가들은 지난 5월 미-한 정상회담 이후 양국 간 정치·외교·경제적 동맹이 정상화되고 있다고 평가하면서도, 유독 ‘워킹그룹’ 운영에 제동이 걸린 것은 아쉽다는 반응을 계속 내놓고 있습니다.

바이든 대통령이 대북 행정명령을 1년 연장한다고 밝히는 등 대북제재가 지속되고 있는 상황에서 한국 정부가 추진하는 남북협력 사업과 인도적 분야의 대북제재 면제 등을 가장 효율적으로 논의할 수 있는 단일 창구의 폐지는 오판이라는 지적입니다.

크리스토퍼 힐 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 차관보는 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “워킹그룹 폐지를 지지하지 않는다”며 “미-한 협력 역량을 축소하는 어떤 것도 지지할 수 없다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 크리스토퍼 힐 전 국무부 동아태 차관보] “I would not support terminating the working group. I would not support anything that would leave the US and the ROK with less capacity to work with each other. I understand why the North Koreans don't want the ROK and the US working together, but I think our mutual interests are to continue to work closely together.”

힐 전 차관보는 “북한이 미-한 협력을 원하지 않는 것을 알지만, 우리가 계속 밀접히 공조하는 것이 상호 이익에 부합한다”며 워킹그룹의 필요성을 거듭 강조했습니다.

앞서 한국 외교부는 지난달 22일 “전날 한미 북핵수석대표 협의 시 기존 한미 워킹그룹의 운영 현황을 점검하고, 이를 종료하는 방향으로 검토하기로 합의했다”면서 “앞으로 한미는 북핵 수석대표 간 협의 이외에도 국장급 협의를 강화키로 했다”고 밝혔습니다.

2018년 11월 비핵화와 남북 협력, 대북제재 문제 등을 수시로 조율하기 위한 협의체로 출범한 미-한 워킹그룹이 2년여 만에 폐지 쪽으로 가닥을 잡은 것입니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 수석부차관보는 “워킹그룹을 종료하거나 그런 수순을 밟는 것은 불행한 일”이라며 “미-한 양국이 일부 사안에서 이견을 보이는 상황에서 조율을 계속하는 것이 필수적인데, 워킹그룹이야말로 그런 간극을 해소해 양국을 같은 페이지에 놓는데 유용한 틀을 제공해왔다”고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아태 수석부차관보] “I think it's really unfortunate to have terminated the working group or instead, they were in the process of doing that. There is an important requirement for ongoing coordination between the United States and the Republic of Korea on North Korea policy, especially since there are occasionally some differences between the two, and the working group has provided a useful mechanism for resolving differences and ensuring that we're both on the same page.”

따라서 “워킹그룹이 종료되거나 제거되도록 놔두는 것은 유용한 조율 장치를 잃는 결과가 될 것”이라는 지적입니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아태 수석부차관보] “I think, allowing this mechanism to fade away or expire or be eliminated, I think, will result in the loss of what I think is a very useful coordinating mechanism.”

미-한 양국이 워킹그룹 대신 북핵 수석대표간 협의와 국장급협의를 강화하기로 했다는 한국 측 설명에도 불구하고, 대북제재와 남북협력, 대북 인도적 지원 등 현안들을 워킹그룹보다 더 긴밀히 조율할 수 있는 대체 채널을 마련하긴 쉽지 않을 것이라는 게 전문가들의 진단입니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 미국 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원은 “워킹그룹 종료가 문제인 것은 이것이 미-한 양국의 대북 전략 조율에 필요하기 때문”이라며 “워킹그룹은 그동안 한국 외교부와 미국 국무부 사이에서 효과적으로 이 일을 수행했고, 미-한 양국 외교 당국자들 사이에서도 훌륭한 소통 채널로 평가받아 왔다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “The problem is that it is necessary for the ROK side and US side to coordinate the strategies toward North Korea. We have a linchpin alliance, and we really need to coordinate strategies and this working group has been effective in doing that at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and State Department level. It has been an excellent channel for communication according to diplomats that I have talked to both in Korea, and in the United States.”

또한 “워킹그룹을 한국이 미국으로부터 남북 관여 승인을 받는 장치로 묘사하는 것은 워킹그룹의 목적과 운용 방식에 대한 완전한 오해”라고 말했습니다. 실제로는 “서로 정보를 교환하고 조율하며 동맹의 효율적인 전략 수립을 돕는 장치로, 결국 미-한 동맹의 이익을 보호하고 증진하기 위한 것”이라는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “It is unfortunate that some people describe the working group as a mechanism where South Korea has to get US approval to have North-South engagement. That is a complete misinterpretation and misunderstanding of the working group’s purpose and how it was actually conducted. It was a mechanism to exchange information, to coordinate, and to help both sides to be able to craft their strategies that would be effective for the alliance, which is really about protecting, sustaining and advancing the interests of the ROK-US alliance.”

맥스웰 연구원의 지적처럼, 한국 여권에서는 워킹그룹이 대북협력 사업의 걸림돌로 작용하고 있다는 비판이 끊이지 않았습니다.

남북이 타미플루의 인도적 지원에 합의했지만, 워킹그룹에서 이를 운반할 트럭의 제재 위반 여부를 따지다 시간을 끌면서 결국 지원이 무산된 것이 ‘남북관계의 발목을 잡는’ 대표적 사례로 인용돼 왔습니다.

한국 더불어민주당의 주요 대선 주자인 이낙연 전 대표는 지난 5월 26일 워킹그룹에 대해 “매번 간섭하고 아무것도 못하게 하는 것은 바이든 행정부 시대에 없어졌으면 해야 한다”며 “재검토가 필요하다”고 주장했고, 이인영 통일부 장관도 공개 석상에서 운영과 기능을 재조정할 필요가 있다고 여러 차례 발언했었습니다. 임종석 전 대통령 비서실장은 지난해 언론 인터뷰에서 2018년 당시 스티븐 비건 대북특별대표가 남북 공동연락사무소 설치 등 협의 과정에서 부당한 압박을 가했다며 워킹그룹 운영을 비판하기도 했습니다.

하지만 워싱턴에서는 워킹그룹이 ‘남북교류를 제한하는 기구’라는 한국 여권 일각과 진보성향 시민단체 등의 부정적 인식에 동의할 수 없다는 반응이 많습니다.

백악관 국가안보회의(NSC) 비확산·생화학방어 선임국장과 북한 담당 국장을 지낸 앤소니 루지에로 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원은 “남북관계와 비핵화에 최대 장애물은 미-한 사이에 구축된 워킹그룹이 아니라 북한과 김정은 정권이라는 것을 분명히 해야 한다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 앤서니 루지에로 FDD 선임연구원] “I think we should be clear that the biggest hurdle to inter-Korean relationship and the biggest hurdle to the denuclearization of North Korea is North Korea and the Kim regime—it is not a working group that is established between the United States and South Korea.”

맥스웰 연구원은 “미국이 유엔에서 대북제재 면제 승인을 신청할 수 있었던 것도 워킹그룹을 통한 조율 덕분이었다”는 예를 들었습니다. 그러면서 “한국의 정치 지도자들은 문재인 대통령의 남북 관여 열망을 실현할 수 없어 미국을 걸림돌로 비난하고 있는데, 남북 관여를 막는 유일한 훼방꾼은 김정은”이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “In fact, because of this coordination, the United States has gone to the United Nations for waivers for sanctions to help South Korea engage with North Korea. So, the political leaders on the South Korean side have been using this as an excuse because they have not been able to achieve President Moon’s desire for North-South engagement, and they are accusing the United States of being the stumbling block…when the reality is, there's only one person blocking North-South engagement, and that's Kim Jong-un.”

실제로 워킹그룹은 한국 정부의 북한 관련 사업에 대해 미 국무부, 재무부, 상무부 등 각 부처와의 개별 협의 시간을 줄이고 제재 위반 여부를 사전 검토해주는 ‘패스트트랙’ 역할을 해왔다는 순기능도 인정돼 왔습니다.

맥스웰 연구원은 “한국의 문재인 정부와 여당 내 일부 세력, 그리고 진보 진영에서 미-한 간 조율 장치를 정치적 논쟁거리로 만들었다”고 비판했습니다. “이들은 미국이 워킹그룹을 남북한 간 관여를 가로막는 데 이용하고 있다는 북한의 주장을 그대로 채택했지만, 사실은 정반대”라는 지적입니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “It’s really unfortunate because this has been a mechanism for coordination but some within the Moon administration or within the ruling party and the progressives have politicized this. They take the North Korean line that the US uses this working group to block North-South engagement, when the facts are completely otherwise. This working group hasn't blocked North-South engagement.”

북한은 그동안 ‘우리민족끼리’를 강조하며 워킹그룹에 강한 반감을 보여왔습니다. 김여정 노동당 부부장은 지난해 6월 워킹그룹에 대해 “남측이 스스로 제 목에 걸어놓은 친미사대의 올가미”라고 원색적으로 비난했습니다. 비슷한 시기 조선중앙통신도 논평을 통해 “북과 남 사이 문제를 사사건건 외세에 일러바치며 승인이요, 청탁이요 구걸하면서 돌아친 역스러운 행적을 신물이 나도록 지켜봐 왔다”고 주장했습니다.

이 때문에 워싱턴에서는 문재인 정부가 워킹그룹에 대한 북한의 비판을 앵무새처럼 따라 한다(“parroting North Korean talking points”)는 비판도 나왔습니다.

조 바이든 미국 대통령과 문재인 한국 대통령이 지난 5월 백악관에서 정상회담에 이어 공동기자회견을 했다.

한편, 워킹그룹 해체는 트럼프 행정부에 비해 동맹국 외교 당국과 더욱 원활한 소통과 관여를 중시하는 바이든 행정부의 접근법에 부합하는 자연스러운 절차라는 긍정적인 평가도 있습니다.

브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원은 워킹그룹 해체에 대해 “문제 될 게 없다”며 “미국은 국무부와 백악관, 국가안보회의, 군사 채널을 통해 한국과 정책을 조율할 것이고, 차관보급이든 부차관보급이든 국장급이든 양국 간 조율은 계속될 것인 만큼, 워킹그룹의 존재 여부는 크게 중요하지 않다”고 부연했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “It really is a non issue. The US and South Korea are going to be coordinating policy between our Department of State and South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs as we do with our militaries, as well as our White House and National Security Councils. So whether that's done at the assistant secretary or deputy assistant secretary or director general level, it's going to happen so whether there’s a working group or not really doesn't matter.”

클링너 연구원은 “워킹그룹을 만든 이유는 한국이 북한에 경제적 양보를 제공하려고 시도하면서 미국을 놀라게 했고, 이 모든 것들이 미국법이나 유엔 제재에 위배되기 때문”이라고 설명했습니다. “그러면서 이는 고장난 양국 정부 간 조율을 ‘수리’하기 위한 방안이었던 만큼, 워킹그룹이 됐든 양국 대사관과 국무부-외교부의 일상적 채널이 됐든 상관없다”고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “The reason the working group was created was because South Korea had done some outreach and gestures and offers of economic concessions to North Korea, which surprised the US and all of them would have been violations of US law or UN resolutions. So it was a way of kind of fixing what had broken—the coordination between the two governments—but whether it's a working group or just simply the day-to-day operations between embassies, the Department of State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs doesn't really matter.”

대럴 킴벌 미국 군축협회(ACA) 사무총장도 “혼란스럽게 운영됐던 트럼프 행정부 당시에는 워킹그룹이 필수적이었지만 이제는 미-한 양국이 더욱 정상적인 소통 채널로 돌아갈 수 있게 됐다”고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 대럴 킴벌 군축협회 사무총장] “That was absolutely essential during the Trump administration in order to help better coordinate policy. It was a rather chaotic Trump administration process. I would think that the United States and South Korea can return to normal channels of communication. And that would facilitate sufficient coordination.”

그러면서 “북한의 요구 때문에 워킹그룹을 폐쇄하자는 게 아니라 바이든 행정부가 더욱 정상적인 외교적 관여 절차에 따라 작동하기 때문에 그렇게 하자는 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 대럴 킴벌 군축협회 사무총장] “I wouldn't end it simply because North Korea is bothered by it, but my point is that it may no longer be necessary because the Biden administration is operating according to a much more normal process of diplomatic engagement.

하지만 리비어 전 수석부차관보는 그런 논리에 “동의하지 않는다”며 “미국과 한국은 북한에 대한 입장과 관점, 판단에 있어 여전히 중요한 차이를 보이고 있기 때문에, 이견을 없애고 간극을 메울 수 있는 양자 협력 장치가 꼭 필요하다”고 반박했습니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아태 수석부차관보] “I have a different take on that. I think there are still some important differences between the United States and South Korea in terms of our respective positions and perspectives and judgments on North Korea, and I still think that there is an important need for some sort of a bilateral mechanism to sort of iron out differences, and try to bridge the gaps between us.”

맥스웰 연구원도 “사이버 등 다양한 부문에서 많은 워킹그룹이 운영되고 있고, 이는 트럼프 행정부에 국한된 장치도 아니다”라며 워킹그룹 무용론을 반박했습니다. 그러면서 “미-한 간 외교 관계가 개선됐지만 중요한 현안이 생기면 워킹그룹을 구축하는 것이 유용하다”고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “I think it's a logical argument to make. However, we have many working groups for cyber and for many different things, so it really doesn't hold water. Yes, I think diplomatic relations have improved but when there are important issues, it can be useful to establish working groups. It's not really something that was unique to the Trump administration.”

따라서 전문가들은 워킹그룹이 폐지된 뒤에도 미-한 간 긴밀한 대북 문제 조율을 가능하게 해 줄 단일 후속 기구가 마련돼야 한다는 기대를 내비쳤습니다.

성 김 미국 대북특별대표(왼쪽부터)가 지난달 21일 서울에서 노규덕 한국 외교부 한반도평화교섭본부장, 후나코시 다케히로 일본 외무성 아시아대양주국장 미한일 북 핵 수석대표 협의를 했다.

힐 전 차관보는 “백악관에서 미-한 정상회담이 열린 뒤 양국 간 정보 교환이 더 원활해진 것이 기쁘고 성 김 국무부 대북특별대표가 한국을 다녀간 것도 다행”이라며 “우리가 더 긴밀히 협력할수록 더 나은 정책을 도출하게 될 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 크리스토퍼 힐 전 국무부 동아태 차관보] “I am pleased to see an improved flow of information between the US and the ROK, starting with the Moon Jae-in summit at the White House, and I'm pleased that Ambassador Sung Kim has been in Seoul. And I think we will have better policy, the closer we work together.”

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 더욱 구체적으로 “종료 과정에 있는 워킹그룹을 다른 협의 장치가 대체하기 바란다”며 “미-한 양국은 특히 제재와 연합훈련 등을 다른 시각에서 바라보는 만큼, 동맹이자 파트너로서 거리를 좁히고 이견을 해소할 수 있는 장치를 두는 것이 중요하다”고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아태 수석부차관보] “I would hope that the other consultative mechanisms could take the place of the one that's disappearing now. But I think the more important issue is that there are differences. We don't necessarily look at sanctions and exercises and other issues the same way. And I think it's important to have a mechanism in place that allows us to, very frankly as allies and partners, try to bridge the gaps and iron out differences between us.

루지에로 연구원은 “워킹그룹이 해체되더라도 바이든 행정부는 문재인 정부와 긴밀히 조율해야 한다”며 “한국 정부가 북한에 새로운 유인책을 제공해선 안 되기 때문”이라는 이유를 들었습니다.

[녹취: 앤서니 루지에로 FDD 선임연구원] “Now a working group might be disbanded but certainly the Biden administration will need to coordinate closely with the Moon administration because the South Korean government cannot provide new incentives for North Korea.”

특히 “과거 북한에 제공했던 유인책들은 통하지 않았고 심지어 북한도 거기에 관심이 없다”며 “문재인 정부가 새롭고 다른 유인책을 제공하려 할 때마다 북한 정권은 이를 거부했다”는 점을 상기시켰습니다.

[녹취: 앤서니 루지에로 FDD 선임연구원] “We've tried that in the past and we know it doesn't work. Not to mention the fact that the North Koreans are not interested in it. Every moment the Moon administration has tried to provide new and different incentives, then the Kim regime has rejected those. So it's unclear to me what the purpose of these new inter-Korean incentives would be and how that would incentivize North Korea to return the talks.”

루지에로 연구원은 “따라서 워킹그룹 종료 같은 유인책의 목적이 무엇인지, 이런 결정이 어떻게 북한을 대화로 유도할지 분명하지 않다”며 북한의 호응 가능성 또한 낮다고 내다봤습니다.

앞서 네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 지난달 22일 전화 브리핑에서 워킹그룹 종료를 확인해줄 수 있느냐는 VOA의 질문에 대해 “우리는 이런 관여를 계속할 것이고, 이는 절대 끝내는 것이 아니다”라며 “우리는 정부 각급에서 다양한 외교적 메커니즘을 통해 계속해나갈 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.