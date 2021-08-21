미 전문가들 "미한지휘소연습 중요...전시 부대 지휘절차 습득, 전쟁계획 수립"

미국의 군사 전문가들은 미한 연합군의 실제 기동훈련 뿐 아니라 지휘소연습도 중요하고 필수적이라고 말했습니다. 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션 방식의 도상훈련을 통해 전시 부대 지휘절차를 습득하고 전쟁계획을 세울 수 있다는 겁니다. 박동정 기자가 전해드립니다.

미한 연합지휘소훈련(21-2-CCPT)이 지난 16일 시작됐습니다.

이번 훈련은 오는 26일까지 9일 동안 야외 기동훈련(FTX) 없이 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션 방식의 도상훈련(CPX)으로만 진행됩니다.

특히 이번 훈련은 지난 3월 상반기 훈련 때보다도 참여 인원이 더 줄어든 것으로 알려졌습니다.

미국과 한국은 2018년 미-북 정상회담 이후 연합 지휘소훈련만 할 뿐 대규모 연합 기동훈련(FTX)은 실시하지 않고 있습니다. 미한연합사 작전 참모를 지낸 데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단 선임연구원은 19일 VOA와의 전화통화에서, 서로 다른 수준의 훈련들을 정확하게 진행하는 것이 매우 중요하다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 미한 연합군이 정기적으로 훈련을 실시하지만 그 규모는 축소됐다며, 이는 대비태세를 약화시킨다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 선임연구원] “Field training exercises, and so we conduct different levels of training. So it's really imperative that we that we conduct this training correctly and, you know, and it's done regularly and we have scaled back. And that of course, reduces our readiness and the ability to conduct and orchestrate all of the components to properly defend South Korea against the North Korean attack.”

북한의 공격으로부터 한국을 적절하게 방어하기 위해 모든 사령부들을 지휘하고 작전을 수행할 능력이 저하된다는 겁니다.

하지만 맥스웰 선임연구원은 사람들이 다양한 수준의 군사훈련의 성격에 대해 오해하고 있다며, 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션 훈련도 필수적이고 매우 중요하다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 선임연구원] “And, you know, people misunderstand the nature of military training and the different levels of training. It is imperative. That the Combined Forces Command and the component headquarters the air component the naval component, the marine component, the ground component and the special operations component, all conduct a command post computer simulation training exercise, because this is really the first level of war and they can only conduct this training through computer simulation…”

미한연합사령부와 공군, 해병대, 육군, 특수작전사령부 등 모두가 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션을 통해 지휘소 훈련을 실시하는데, 이런 훈련은 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션을 통해서만 가능하기 때문이라는 설명입니다.

맥스웰 선임 연구원은 모든 사령부가 협력해 한국 방어에 집중할 수 있을 때만 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션 훈련이 가능하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 선임연구원] “Training can only be done when all the headquarters are able to work together and focus on the defense plans for South Korea and the computer provides all of North Korea's attack scenarios. And so they are able to to develop the intelligence, assess it, develop courses of actions, write the plans, issue orders, and then they are able to support and support the war logistically with intelligence and communications.”

컴퓨터가 북한의 모든 공격 시나리오를 제공하고, 이를 토대로 정보를 평가하고 행동 방향을 개발하며 계획을 수립하고 명령을 내릴 수 있다는 겁니다.

맥스웰 선임연구원은 이후 정보와 통신을 바탕으로 전쟁에 대한 병참 지원이 가능하다고 덧붙였습니다.

브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원은 이번 훈련 규모가 코로나 등 때문에 이전에 비해 40% 정도 줄어들었을 것으로 추산했습니다.

[녹취: 베넷 선임연구원] “Well, so so, you know I don't know what the numbers of people are who typically participate in the tabletop exercise, let's say it's 10000 people in various locations and so forth, we might be having, you know 40 percent less than that this year because the people coming from the U.S. aren't going to be coming. So yeah that's. A significant reduction, in addition we're not doing the field training ever since President Trump told Kim Jong un in 2018 that he didn't like the exercises, we've significantly scaled back the field training while still maintaining the command post training. So we don't send soldiers out in August in any kind of numbers to go out and practice operating on Korean trade.”

도널드 트럼프 전 대통령이 지난 2018년 북한의 김정은 위원장에게 미한연합훈련에 대한 부정적으로 말한 이후 현장 훈련을 대폭 축소하고 지휘소훈련만 유지하고 있다는 겁니다.

베넷 선임연구원은 기동훈련이 탱크와 포병 등 병력과 장비를 현장에 투입해 실제 전쟁 환경과 비슷한 상황을 가정해 실시하는 훈련인 반면 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션 방식의 도상훈련은 기본적으로 ‘워게임’이라고 말했습니다.

꼭 필요한 부대의 지휘관과 참모 등이 참가해 전시 부대 지휘절차를 익히며 전쟁계획을 세우기 위한 훈련이라는 겁니다.

[녹취: 베넷 선임연구원]“The Combined Forces Command that actually are part of that command staff, they would get together and use a computer simulation to walk them through the work plan and the game designers would give them some problems like maybe they hadn't anticipated that North Korea would attack Taegu with a nuclear weapon. Well, they might add that to the exercise so that the computer tells them what happens. The soldiers look at that or the officers look at that and say, oh well this is what we're going to have to do to fix that.”

베넷 선임연구원은 예를 들어 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션을 통해 북한이 대구를 핵무기로 공격하는 것과 같은 예상하지 못했던 일들을 미리 경험해 보며 현재의 문제점을 수정, 보완할 수 있다고 설명했습니다.

군사 전문가인 브루스 벡톨 미 앤젤로주립대 교수는 미한 연합훈련 축소가 북한에 대한 대비태세나 억제력에 미치는 영향은 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 벡톨 교수] “I don't think so, and I'll tell you why. If people are saying that deterrence may be affected it's not because of the alliance the alliance has done all the things that they need to do, especially this year, to maintain their readiness and to add to that.”

올해 미한 동맹이 준비태세를 위해 필요한 일들을 했기 때문이라는 겁니다.

벡톨 교수는 북한군이 오히려 신종 코로나로 많은 어려움을 겪고 있다며, 미국과 한국은 매우 신중하고 실용적이었고 이번에도 꼭 필요한 훈련을 하기 위해 매우 조심스러웠다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 벡톨 교수] “You know North Korea's military has suffered a lot from covid. So, you know. I think that that the United States and South Korea have been very prudent, they've been very practical, and they've been very careful to make this exercise just what it needs to be.”

벡톨 교수는 이번 훈련이 한국군으로의 전시작전통제권(전작권)전환을 고려하고 있는 상황에서 진행되고 있다는 점도 매우 중요하다고 말했습니다.

벡톨 교수는 양국 지휘관들이 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션을 통해 위기 상황에서 전작권 전환이 어떻게 작동하는지 실제로 볼 수 있고 훈련할 수 있다고 설명했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 박동정입니다.