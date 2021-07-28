정치·안보

유엔 사무총장 "남북 통신선 복원 환영"...미 의원 "비핵화 실질적 진전이 중요"

기자 이조은
2021.7.28 2:20 오전
안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장
안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장이 남북 통신연락선 복원에 환영의 뜻을 표시했습니다.

파르한 하크 유엔 부대변인은 27일 정례 브리핑에서, “(구테흐스) 사무총장은 판문점과 남북공동연락사무소의 남북 통신선과 서해지구 군 통신선 복원에 관한 남북의  발표를 환영한다"고 말했습니다. 

[하크 대변인] “I can say that the Secretary-General welcomes the announcement by the two Koreas of the resumption of the Panmunjom and inter-Korean liaison office communication channels today, as well as the reconnection of the military hotline. The Secretary-General fully supports the continued efforts of the parties towards the improvement of their relationship, sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” 

하크 대변인은 이어 구테흐스 사무총장은 관계 개선과 지속 가능한 평화, 한반도의 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화를 향한 당사국들의 계속되는 노력을 전적으로 지지한다고 말했습니다. 

한편 미국 민주당의 앤디 김 하원의원은 27일 VOA에 “우리가 한반도의 항구적인 평화를 위해 계속 노력하는 가운데 남북  통신연락선 복원은 고무적인 조치라고 믿는다”고 밝혔습니다.

[앤디 김 의원] “I believe that the reopening of the communications hotline today between North and South Korea is an encouraging step forward as we continue to work toward a lasting peace on the Korean peninsula."

마이클 맥카울 미국 하원 외교위 공화당 간사.
미 하원 외교위원회의 마이클 맥카울 공화당 간사는 27일 남북 통신연락선 복원과 관련해 “중요한 것은 북한 비핵화를 향한 실질적 진전”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[맥카울 간사] “Rational actions from Pyongyang are always grounds for cautious optimism, but what matters is real progress towards the denuclearization of North Korea. Recent history shows the Kim regime is more likely to use hotlines and liaison offices for belligerent stunts, rather than for substantive negotiations.”  

맥카울 간사는 이날 VOA에 “북한의 합리적인 행동은 항상 조심스러운 낙관론의 근거”라며 이같이 말했습니다.

그러면서 “최근 역사를 보면 김정은 정권은 실질적인 협상보다는 이목을 끌기 위한 적대적인 행동을 위해 통신연락선과 연락사무소를 이용할 가능성이 크다”고 주장했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 이조은입니다.

