영 김 의원 "한일, 집단안보 위협 맞서 하나로 뭉쳐야"

미국 공화당의 영 김 하원의원은 한국과 일본이 집단안보 위협에 맞서기 위해 하나로 뭉쳐야 한다고 말했습니다. 미 의회에서는 한-일 관계를 개선하고 미-한-일 3국 협력을 강화해야 한다는 목소리가 꾸준히 이어지고 있습니다. 이조은 기자가 보도합니다.

한국계인 영 김 공화당 하원의원은 26일 경색 국면에 빠진 한-일 관계와 관련해 두 나라가 “하나로 뭉쳐야 한다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취:영 김 의원] “But as democratic nations that all share the same core values and seek to protect the international rules based order, we must come together as one to face the dangers that threaten to undermine our collective security. That means we need to come together, work as one to counter the constant threats from China, from North Korea.”

김 의원은 이날 워싱턴의 허드슨연구소가 ‘인도태평양에서 미국의 역할’을 주제로 연 화상대담에서 한국과 일본은 “동일한 핵심 가치를 공유하고 규칙에 기반한 국제질서 보호를 위해 노력하는 민주주의 국가로서 집단안보를 위협하는 위험에 맞서기 위해 하나로 뭉쳐야 한다”고 말했습니다.

이어 “이것은 우리가 중국과 북한의 끊임 없는 위협에 맞서기 위해 함께 힘을 모아야 한다는 의미”라고 설명했습니다.

김 의원은 “한국과 일본은 위안부 문제와 독도를 둘러싼 끊임 없는 분쟁과 같은 영유권 문제 등 오늘날까지 이어지는 복잡한 역사를 갖고 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취:영 김 의원] “South Korea and Japan as you know, we have a complicated history that continues to this date, on comfort women issues, territorial issues, constant dispute over Dokdo island issues. These historical issues of war time recognition and responsibility remain as important and as relevant as ever.”

이어 “전시 인정과 책임에 관한 이런 역사적 문제들은 그 어느 때보다 중요하고 의미가 있다”면서도, 공동의 안보 대응을 위한 한-일 협력의 중요성을 거듭 강조했습니다.

김 의원은 “미 의회와 조 바이든 대통령이 미-한-일 3국 관계와 한-일 양국 관계 강화를 위해 “모든 노력을 기울여야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취:김 의원] “I believe that Congress and President Biden should make every effort to strengthen that trilateral US-South Korea-Japan alliance, as well as the bilateral South Korea-Japan relationship. We must remember who our true allies are and where our collective interests lie. Continuous survival through countering threats from North Korea must remain a stop priority. It requires a practical and effective cooperation between South Korea and Japan to ensure success. It requires a practical and effective cooperation between South Korea and Japan to ensure success. I think we can build upon the existing security and intelligence cooperation to promote, most of the cooperation on trade, diplomacy and cultural exchanges.”

그러면서, “우리는 진정한 동맹이 누구이며 공동의 이익이 어디에 있는지 반드시 기억해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

김 의원은 "북한의 위협에 대한 지속적인 대응은 계속 최우선 순위로 남아야 한다"며 “이에 성공하기 위해서는 한-일 간 실질적이고 효과적인 협력이 필요하다”고 밝혔습니다.

이어 한-일은 “기존의 안보와 정보 협력을 기반으로 무역, 외교, 문화 교류에 관한 협력을 촉진할 수 있다고 본다”고 덧붙였습니다.

미 의회에서는 한국과 일본이 중국, 북한과 같은 인도태평양 역내 안보 위협에 대응하기 위해 관계를 개선하고 미-한-일 3국 협력을 강화해야 한다는 목소리가 꾸준히 이어지고 있습니다.

특히 하원 외교위 아태 소위원장인 민주당 아미 베라 의원은 지난 5월 말 VOA와의 전화인터뷰에서 한-일 관계 개선을 강조하며, 미-한-일 세 나라가 북한에 강력한 접근법을 가질 때 대북 협상력이 강화된다고 강조한 바 있습니다.

[녹취:베라 의원] “I think, you know if we have a strong trilateral approach to North Korea, that also strengthens our ability to negotiate.”

민주당 소속 메이지 히로노 상원의원도 지난 5월 상원 군사위 청문회에서 중요한 두 동맹인 한국과 일본 관계가 역사적 이유 때문에 “원하는 지점에 있지 않다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취:히로노 의원 의원] Especially I think we need to do what we can to improve the Japan-ROK relationship because there are historical reasons why this relationship between those two countries, two important allies for us, is not where I hope it could be.”

히로노 의원은 미국이 군 당국 차원의 적극적 관여 등 한-일 관계 개선을 위해 할 수 있는 것을 해야 한다고 주장했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 이조은입니다.