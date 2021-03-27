백악관 "대북정책 검토 마지막 단계…한국, 일본과 논의 중요"

바이든 행정부의 대북정책 검토가 마지막 단계에 있다고, 미 백악관이 밝혔습니다. 한국, 일본과의 논의는 정책 검토 과정에서 중요한 부분이라고 강조했습니다. 이조은 기자가 보도합니다.

젠 사키 미 백악관 대변인은 “여러 이해당사자들의 집중적인 대북정책 검토가 마지막 단계에 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취:사키 대변인] “What we are, in the final stages of the intensive multi-stakeholder North Korea policy review. We are of course discussing out review with national security advisors of South Korea and Japan at our trilateral dialogue coming up next week. And, those are an important part of our review process.”

사키 대변인은 26일 언론 브리핑에서 대북정책 검토 완료 예상 시기를 묻는 질문에 이 같이 답했습니다.

그러면서 “우리는 다음 주에 있을 한국, 일본 국가안보보좌관들과의 3자 대화에서 우리의 검토에 대해 논의할 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.

이어 이런 논의는 “검토 과정에서 중요한 부분”이라고 강조했습니다.

이런 가운데 잘리나 포터 국무부 수석부대변인은 북한의 탄도미사일 발사를 규탄한다는 입장을 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 포터 부대변인] “The United States condemns the DPRK’s destabilizing ballistic missile launches. When these launches clearly violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and threaten the region as well as the broader community, North Korea's unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs constitute serious threats to international peace and security. And they also undermine global Nonproliferation regime.”

포터 부대변인은 26일 전화 정례브리핑에서 ‘북한의 미사일 발사에 책임을 묻기 위해 미국이 고려하는 중대한 조치가 무엇이냐’는 VOA의 질문에 즉답을 피한 채, “미국은 불안정을 초래하는 북한의 탄도미사일 발사를 규탄한다”고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서, 이번 북한의 발사가 “다수의 유엔 안보리 결의에 대한 명백한 위반이자 역내와 더 넓은 지역에 위협이 되는 상황에서, 북한의 불법적인 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램은 세계 평화와 안보에 심각한 위협이며 국제 비확산체제를 약화시킨다”고 지적했습니다.

포터 부대변인은 동맹, 협력국과의 공조 의지도 확인했습니다.

[녹취: 포터 부대변인] “I can't underscore enough that the President and his national security team are continuing to assess the situation and one of our greatest priorities right now is ensuring that we're on the same page as our allies and partners.”

포터 부대변인은 바이든 대통령과 국가안보팀이 상황을 계속 평가하고 있다는 점을 강조하면서, “현재 우리의 최우선 순위 중 하나는 동맹과 협력국들과 같은 입장에 있다는 점을 확고히 하는 것”이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 이조은입니다.