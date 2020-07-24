미 전직 관리들 “북핵 해결에 미-중 협력 필수”…전망은 엇갈려

미국 전직 관리들은 스티븐 비건 국무부 부장관이 미국과 중국이 협력할 수 있는 사안으로 북한의 비핵화를 꼽은 것과 관련해, 북핵 문제 해결에는 미-중 협력이 필수라고 강조했습니다. 하지만 최근 미국과 중국 간 긴장이 고조되는 가운데 실제로 협력이 이뤄질 수 있을지에 대해서는 전망이 엇갈렸습니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

크리스토퍼 힐 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 차관보는 23일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서, 북한 핵 문제 해결에 있어서 중국과 협력하는 것이 올바른 접근법이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 힐 전 차관보] “The right approach is to try to work with China. The right approach is to try to work with them on sanctions, work with them on getting North Korea back to the table in a serious way.”

크리스토퍼 힐 전 미 국무부 동아태 담당 차관보.

대북 제재를 이행하는데 있어서, 그리고 북한이 진지한 자세로 협상장에 돌아올 수 있도록 하는데 있어서 중국과 협력하는 것이 올바른 접근 방식이라는 겁니다.

전날 스티븐 비건 국무부 부장관 겸 대북특별대표는 상원 외교위원회 청문회에서, 중국이 미국과 협력을 시작할 수 있는 국제적인 사안 중 하나로 북한 비핵화를 꼽았습니다.

주한 미국대사도 지냈던 힐 전 차관보는 비건 부장관이 청문회에서 북한과 관련해 미-중 협력을 강조한 것에 대해 완전히 동의한다며 환영한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 힐 전 차관보] “I welcome the statement. I could have written it myself. You know I agreed with everything.”

힐 전 차관보는 그러나 현 시점에서 미국과 중국이 협력을 할 수 있을지에 대해서는 회의적으로 봤습니다.

[녹취: 힐 전 차관보] “I think it's completely unrealistic, because the President and the Secretary of State are marching in an opposite direction.”

트럼프 대통령이나 폼페오 국무장관이 다른 방향으로 가고 있다는 겁니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관은 미-북 외교에 있어서 중국이 명백히 중요한 위치에 있기 때문에, 비건 부장관이 외교관으로서 할 수 있을 만큼 최대한 중국과의 협력을 시도하고 있는 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “Biegun, as a diplomat, he is trying to cooperate with China, as much as he can, because China's obviously a very important factor in US North Korean diplomacy. I think, unfortunately the level of US-Chinese cooperation on North Korea is very limited.”

하지만 북한 문제에 있어서 미국과 중국이 협력할 수 있는 여지는 매우 제한적일 것이라고 말했습니다. 현재 고조되고 있는 미국과 중국 간의 긴장 구도와 상관 없이, 미-중이 북한과 관련해 추구하는 이익이 오랫동안 달랐다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “I think the US and China really have divergent interests. This has been true for a long time. It's not just a product of US-China tensions. The US gives top priority to denuclearization -- that's our most important objective. And China values denuclearization but far more important for China is stability of the Korean Peninsula. So that means Chinese commitment to sanctions that might jeopardize the survival of the North Korean government is pretty limited.”

미국의 우선 순위는 북한의 비핵화지만, 중국의 경우 그보다 한반도의 안정을 더 중요하게 보기 때문이라는 설명입니다.

따라서 북한 정권의 생존을 위협하는 제재를 중국이 온전히 이행할 가능성은 제한적이라는 겁니다.

여기에 미국과 중국 간 시작된 새로운 ‘냉전’은 북한 문제에 있어서 협력해야 할 두 나라의 관계를 복잡하게 할 것으로 예상했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “And there's no doubt in my mind that the very high level of tension between Beijing and Washington now complicates cooperation on North Korea. Even before the new Cold War between the US and China, there was limited cooperation, because the two countries just have different interests. But I think now it's really become a much more serious problem. And I think North Korea welcomes these new tensions between China and the United States and it gives Kim Jong-un in the sense that he has more latitude.”

두 나라 간 긴장이 고조되기 전에도 협력이 어려웠는데, 긴장 고조로 협력은 더 어려워 보인다는 겁니다.

그리고 미-중 간의 이런 새로운 갈등은 김정은 정권의 행동 반경을 넓혀주기 때문에 북한이 반길 것이라고 말했습니다.

로버트 갈루치 전 국무부 북 핵 특사.

로버트 갈루치 전 국무부 북 핵 특사는 비건 부장관의 전날 발언이 놀라우면서도 반길만한 내용이었다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “Deputy Secretary Biegun was careful to observe that there are reasons, good reasons why there is tension between Beijing and Washington, but at the same time to observe that there's an area in which we have a common interest in Northeast Asia and that is to decrease the likelihood of problems arising out of the North Korean-US relationship.”

비건 부장관이 중국과 미국 사이에 갈등이 있을 수밖에 없는 이유에 대해 조심스럽게 진술하면서도, 동시에 미국과 중국이 동북아 지역에서 공동으로 추구할 수 있는 이익이 있고, 그것은 바로 미-북 관계에서 비롯된 문제를 줄이는 것이라는 점을 밝혔다는 겁니다.

갈루치 전 특사는 그러면서 중국의 협력 없이 북한과 성공적인 관여를 한다는 것은 생각하기 어렵다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “It is very hard to see a successful engagement with the North that doesn't, at least have the Chinese in a passive role ideally in a much more supportive role that kind of engagement.”

미국이 북한과 관여하는데 있어서 중국이 적어도 수동적인 모습으로라도 지지하는 역할을 하는 모습을 보여야 한다는 겁니다.

갈루치 전 대사는 북한이 미국의 영향권 아래에 들어가는 것을 중국은 바라지 않지만, 동북아 지역에서의 미국 움직임의 근거가 북한이 되지 않는 상황은 바랄 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “I think China is not interested in seeing the DPRK moving into the US orbits…But to get through a situation in which the DPRK is no longer the basis for American moves in Northeast Asia, whether they're the exercises with the South, or they be other activities that US military naval forces engage in in Northeast Asia…The rationale for those radars that so upset the Chinese was that they were needed to help us defend our allies against the growing threat of ballistic missiles from the DPRK. So it's something which the Chinese would like to see as a rationale be diminished.”

그동안 미한연합군사훈련이나 미 해군의 동북아 해역에서의 배치, 또는 중국이 크게 반발했던 고고도미사일방어체계 (THAAD 사드)의 레이더 망 설치 등은 대부분 북한의 탄도미사일 위협으로부터 미국의 동맹을 지킨다는 이유로 이뤄졌기에, 중국 입장에서는 미국의 역내 군사 움직임의 근거가 되는 북한 비핵화 문제를 해결하고 싶어할 것이란 겁니다.

조셉 디트라니 전 미국 6자회담 차석대표.

조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 차석대표는 북한 문제를 평화롭게 해결하는데 중국의 역할은 매우 중요하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “China is critical for the resolution, the peaceful resolution of issues with North Korea.”

디트라니 전 차석대표는 미국과 중국 간 긴장이 고조되는 가운데서도 북한 문제와 관련해 두 나라의 협력은 가능하다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 지금도 협력은 진행 중이며, 계속해서 협력을 이어갈 것으로 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “I think we are cooperating. And I think we will continue to cooperate, because we have mutual interests. We have mutual interest in seeing a peaceful resolution to issues with North Korea.”

미국과 중국은 북한 문제를 평화롭게 해결하겠다는 공동의 목표가 있기 때문이라는 겁니다.

디트라니 전 차석대표는 미국과 중국이 다른 갈등 사안과는 별도로 북한 문제를 분리해서 봐야 한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “If we can’t separate them. I think it would be it would be unfortunate. I think it would be tragic for the region and for the world.”

디트라니 전 차석대표는 그렇지 않으면 해당 지역이나 전 세계에 불행한 결과를 낳을 수 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.